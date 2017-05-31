McDonald's: Time To Take Profits

When you take into account the expanding debt, and lower projected revenue, the stock is not worth the asking price.

Estimates might move a stock around for a quarter or two, but long term trends take more than an earnings beat. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) might be doing well at surprising Wall Street, but the business is not growing enough to justify the price climbs this year. A P/E of 26 may not seem that high, but without revenue growth, where will McDonald's obtain its ability to press past current earnings? Yes, the company has increased traffic, but the amount of money actually coming in is declining. US comparable sales rising 1.7% is great, but where is the revenue growth? Global comparable sales increased 4% while consolidated revenue decreased 4%.

The decline has been cited as due to the impact of refranchising. McDonald's improved its bottom line by refranchising locations and cutting down on company owned stores. While this might help them boost net income now, it undermines the company's future revenue potential. It also feels like a little bit of a cop out to me. McDonald's revenue troubles aren't a new thing; and they aren't all directly related to refranchising. Back in the second quarter of 2016, McDonald's was suffering from company store sales declines of 8.1%. At the same time, franchise revenue did increase, so that does defend their refranchising strategy. Long term this still seems like a clear indicator of weakening demand/competition eating into the business. It also shows that franchise strength isn't necessarily resulting in growing business for the company.

While net income grew, most of the improvements in earnings per share actually stem from the shrinking share count as the company buys back stock (further propping up that stock price). It might add value to your shares, but it masks the revenue decline. This practice has been going on for three years. Revenues decline, the company buys back more stock, earnings per share go up, and everyone lets the process continue.

To McDonald's credit, they're very efficient at managing gross income. Fallout in sales revenue never leads to damaging margins. I just don't think that's enough to keep the stock running. Investors have bought into the company's efforts to drive up values to record highs that don't have enough backing them. A P/E of 26 implies confidence that the business can keep going higher. Where's the catalyst for that? 2017 didn't start out with a break to decline trend. Even if you put the blame on refranchising, it still means diminished revenue.

Let us not forget, as the company refranchises, pays out its dividend, and buys back shares, it is tremendously increasing its load of long term debt. Since 2012, long term debt has grown 97.94% to $26.98 billion. This borrowing has decimated the quality of McDonald's balance sheet. As of Q1'17, MCD's total equity is ($2.03) billion. That's not a good number.

McDonald's long term goal of being 95% franchised means that throughout the next few years, stores will be contributed slimmer revenue. This in turn has many analysts projecting revenue declines of over 12% for the next four quarters. At what point do people start having a problem with this? Optimization is great, and McDonald's has done well to increase earnings to shareholders, but it is also limiting upside potential. In turn, the stock price is too overbought. Unless the share count continues to drop, how can you justify paying a premium of almost 30 times earnings when actual revenue growth is projected to shrink?

When you look at the debt, combined with the lower revenue regardless of sales trends, McDonald's just isn't that appealing at $150. If you're in it, I think now would be a great time to take some profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.