A Breakout Catalyst For Gold Miners

I believe the Fed is missing the ball on inflation, and pressure is building. If inflation later materializes more materially, gold will do even better.

Lael Brainard's speech indicated confusion on inflation and the trajectory of monetary policy tightening. Her views are shared by the FOMC.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard spoke on Tuesday in New York, and I interpreted her statements as bullish for gold miners and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX).

Lael Brainard is a permanent voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), so her opinion counts. Her statements, particularly on inflation and on Fed monetary policy, presented a tone of dovishness, which is not out of line for her, in my view. Importantly, her views seemed to be shared by more voting Fed members, as evidenced by the FOMC meeting minutes and policy statement.

If the Fed were to ease off the brake pedal and slow its tightening trajectory, the price of gold would surge as the U.S. dollar is pressured to depreciate. But because I believe the Fed would be missing the ball if it did so, because I see inflation pressure building, then gold would surge even more so as it materialized.

If the price of gold surges on such a catalyst, gold miners' shares will benefit more so. The best way to play gold miners, in my opinion, is through an ETF or fund because a portfolio of holdings dilutes the risk of owning just one of these risky assets. In the case of miners, often debt burdened and critically levered to the price of gold, diluting that risk is extra important. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners presents a tool to do so.

While Brainard said "It would be reasonable to conclude that further removal of accommodation will likely be appropriate soon," implying at the mid-June FOMC policy meeting, she also noted a tone of caution due to continued inconsistency between labor market strength and recently soft inflation data.

Brainard indicated that, "If the tension between the progress on employment and the lack of progress on inflation persists, it may lead me to reassess the expected path of the federal funds rate in the future, although it is premature to make that call today." Thus, if data continues to portray the softness seen in some data points recently (namely the Consumer Price Index), Brainard and possibly others might slow the trajectory of monetary tightening.

It's important for me to note my view that Brainard and several Fed members seem to be missing the ball on this, or just pointing out every slight gyration of it. Let's give them some credit, though, as they continue to point out the need to see more data as well. However, if the Fed refrains from tightening (in June or later this year) because of the latest apparent easing in the pace of inflation, I believe it will give inflation all the more fuel to surprise the Fed shortly with a more significant rate of increase.

I pointed out recently that in my estimation, inflation is not slower today. Much of the data I looked at over the past couple weeks showed inflation right on track. Consumer Price Index softness has been attributed to industry dynamics in the wireless services industry, where a super competitive state of affairs brought down prices recently.

The Fed's most favored inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index just marked an increase of 0.2%, which is perfectly healthy. However, it did not stop the year-to-year increase in price inflation from easing to 1.5%, from 1.6% last month. It's important to note that this has more to do with something that happened last year than this year. Yet, the Fed is counting these two anomalies as critical to its decision making.

If the Fed eases off the brake pedal, so to speak, inflation will be free to fly given wage inflation appears to be picking up based on data I reviewed yesterday in the Personal Income & Outlays Report. Reiterating, that is positive for gold and ultra positive for gold miners.

The GDX holds within its top-ten holdings the shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX), Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM), Newcrest Mining (OTC: OTCPK:NCMGY), Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), Goldcorp (NYSE: GG), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM), Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD), Silver Wheaton (NYSE: SLW), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD). These securities represent 59% of its assets, with several other miners also held.

Investors reduce company specific risk by holding the GDX ETF while attempting to benefit from this investment thesis. If the Fed is missing the ball on burgeoning inflation and easing off the brake at precisely the wrong time, gold prices should appreciate and appreciate more so if inflation later materializes in a more material manner. For more of my work on precious metals and markets, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

