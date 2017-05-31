Chevron: Fairly Valued And Without Clear Growth Catalysts

The analysis provided in this article has not found a sufficient upside potential in Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) shares in the near future. Despite the positive financial results in the last quarter, there is also evidence that the company is not transforming in accordance with the changes in the oil industry. Nevertheless, from a dividend perspective, Chevron is considered an attractive stock.

Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is trading at a fair price in the base scenario, which is based on a quite optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity up to 30%.

We would like to start by examining fundamentals and the last quarter's report. The company has increased revenue because of improving market conditions. You can see that the top line has achieved a level of $29B, up 39% on year-over-year basis:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

We notice that earning per share have reached the highest figure over the last several years. We see that most of this positive effect can be explained by the decreasing amount of shares outstanding (caused by share buybacks). In the last quarter, net income has increased by $2.7B driven by higher contributions from the downstream and, especially, from the upstream segments (in diagrams below you can see revenue breakdown). We would like to notice that the company's sales are mostly dependent on the upstream segment. Since Q1 2016, the Exploration & Production and Refining segments have grown significantly, while revenue from other activities has remained flat. We see that the two product categories have been the main drivers of revenue growth in the first quarter of 2017. We conclude that the company is still a classic oil producer. We observe that the oil industry is undergoing significant changes. To remain competitive, it is necessary to transform in accordance with these changes. Taking this into consideration, we think Chevron will likely face pressure from the more agile competitors.

(Source: Q1 2017 press release)

Chevron' s operating ratios have recovered since Q2 2016. The main reason is higher oil prices. Despite that these metrics are near the industry's averages, there are companies on the market with better figures. For example, companies from Russia and Brazil have operating margins around 15%. This is due to the relatively low cost of production in these countries.

Similarly, Chevron's efficiency ratios have been improving, as well, reaching for industry averages. The increase in financial leverage (the current figure is 1.8x), which affects the ROE ratio, has influenced the overall return on equity. The current level of debt-to-equity is around 25%, which seems to be a low value. The interest coverage ratio has been improving constantly and stands at 11.6x, so there are no immediate concerns about covenant breaches on the debt instruments. We consider the low debt burden an advantage for the company as it has debt capacity to fund growth, if necessary.

We appreciate the improvement in the company's efficiency and suggest this as a substantial factor of growth in the future. In addition, we have noted these developments in our DCF model presented below.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

In accordance with our calculations, the company's working capital management leaves room for improvement. We see that the operating cycle has increased from 45 days to 70 days since 2014. The main reason for this is the rising level of days of inventory in hand. This metric has risen from 16 days to 25 days. Another factor is the increase in the days of sales outstanding.

Nevertheless, we should notice that the days of payables have soared by 20 days in 2016 and have been covering the days of inventory on hand entirely ever since. It means that the company finances all of its purchases by accounts payable. Although cash conversion cycle has become positive since 2014, this figure is much lower compared to peers (for example, Royal Dutch Shell has a much higher figure of 46 days). The positive cash conversion cycle means that the company needs to borrow money to cover cash shortfalls.

We suppose that a further operating cycle optimization, especially the decrease in the days of inventory on hand, will result in a higher turnover and an uptrend in asset turnover. This will positively contribute to revenue growth and the company's valuation.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

As you can see below, Chevron does not seem to be a stable company in terms of free cash flow generation. However, you can notice that this feature does not prevent the company from paying stable dividends. We should mention the fact that Shell is quite shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. Hence, the company's stock can be considered as a favorable investment opportunity for investors preferring dividend stocks.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

To look at the overall picture and see how Chevron fits into it, we should consider risks related to company and oil industry as a whole:

· Oil inventories continue to be at record-high levels, which has the impact on supply of oil. As a result, we see the growing abundance of world oil resources. According to the forecasts of experts from the International Energy Agency, the proven reserves are sufficient to meet oil demand through 2050.

· Strong competitiveness from renewable energy. The recent BP Energy Outlook demonstrates that this energy source is likely to quadruple over the next 20 years. Renewable energy is the fastest growing source of energy (7.1% p.a.), with its share in primary energy raising to 10% by 2035 (see diagram below).

· "The increasing implementation of electric cars and the wider mobility revolution will have a significant bearing on future oil demand".

· "The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The sufficient threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas.

· Oil demand will grow in the future, but the pace of demand growth is slowing with the non-combusted use replacing transport as the main source of demand growth:

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017)

According to BP's outlook, "the gradual transition in the fuel mix is set to continue with renewables, together with nuclear and hydroelectric power, expected to account for half of the growth in energy supplies over the next 20 years. Oil continues to grow (0.7% p.a.), although its pace of growth is expected to slow gradually".

· In the short-term, the main threat is the slowdown in economic growth. This risk is difficult to forecast, and it is reflected in the discount rate used in the valuation model.

In contrast, growth in non-combusted fuel use, particularly as a feedstock in petrochemicals, will remain relatively robust and remain at 2.1% p.a., according to BP. Non-combusted use, especially within the petrochemicals sector, takes over as the main source of growth for liquids fuel demand.

We think that oil producers, especially pure upstream-companies, will be under pressure for the reasons explained above.

Comparative Valuation

Our comparative analysis is based on three key ratios: P/E, P/S, P/BV. Chevron seems to be overvalued by the P/E and P/B ratios, where the potential downside is nearly 75% and 50%, respectively, relative to the average market figures. However, we see the opposite picture in the P/S ratio, which shows that the company is undervalued by a little margin relative to the industry. Despite the fact that we appreciate this valuation method, we would like to base our conclusion on a more rigorous valuation analysis like the DCF model.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

DCF Model

Our DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 5% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $135B in FY2017. We expect an 8.6% rate of growth in revenue in 2017 and a decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 2.4% for 2017 and 6% at the end of forecasted period;

- Net income is expected to be around $20.2B in 2017, while the net margin is set at a 2.3% rate and then increases to a level of 3% by 2021;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 15% in 2017;

- The growth rate for CapEx in the forecast period is set at 15% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple based on 5-year average figure of 7.1X.

We consider our projections to be quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $196B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $104 per share, which is less than 1% away from the current share price.

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $98 and $111 per share. This means that the stock currently trades within the target price range.​

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

However, if investors estimate the value of company by using a multiple of 10.8x, they will find an upside opportunity of stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 30%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 7.5% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 85% of assets is financed by equity).

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 10.8x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows at the 10.8x multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC value of 8%.

Conclusion

In the provided fundamental analysis of Chevron, we have not identified significant positive catalysts causing the stock to move higher in the near future. However, we think the company's stock can be considered as good opportunity for investors looking for dividend income. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $98 - $111 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 30%. We think that the upside opportunity does not outweigh the risks in this case. As a result, we recommend staying away from this stock at the moment.

Disclaimer: Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets. Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.