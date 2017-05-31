A Quick Volatility Analysis

There was some interesting, if not frustrating, discussion on volatility in the comments section of "Is XIV Bulletproof Or Will It Crater When The Time Is Right?" While I have written a little bit about volatility in the past, it was mostly to look at how the broader market was functioning. However, given that there still seems to be a fair amount of misunderstanding regarding volatility and volatility ETPs, I have decided to write a full discussion on the topic. This discussion will be split into two articles, the second article will be published in a few weeks.

Normalcy

The comments by a fellow contributor, about VIX (VIXY) returning to a sub-11 range truly shocked me. While VIX is right skewed, looking at historical VIX prices, from January 2, 1990 through May 24, 2017, VIX has closed below 11 only 2.2% of the time. It has closed below 10 only 1.6% of the time. The mean and median closing values for VIX, during that time period, are 19.6 and 17.7 respectively.

Since VIX is mean reverting, we can assume that we should see a few spikes in the future to bring the VIX back towards 19.6. If this does not happen, it suggests that there is some kind of external force which has suppressed the VIX. One possibility is the rise of the volatility ETPs.

Upper Limit Calculation

Unlike stocks, there is nothing of value backing (XIV). There is nothing to return to shareholders if it fails. To prevent a total loss, XIV is set to terminate if there is at least an 80% one day loss. Unfortunately we do not have much information on how likely it is to see such a one day drop.

One could argue that we have more data available than just the zero failure data set. After all, since XIV is based off of VIX futures, and we have VIX futures data going back to 1990, one could think that we should be able to easily backcast to find out how XIV would have performed during various market corrections and crashes.

The problem with this strategy is that there is an assumption that is made: the VIX futures curve is not dependent on XIV and other volatility ETPs. However, it has been noted by other authors that a large portion of VIX futures are held in these ETPs.

Zero Failure Data

So, without knowing anything else, there are a few ways in which we can estimate the probability of a XIV termination. Since there have been no such cases where the XIV termination trigger has occurred, and XIV has been trading for 6.5 years, or approximately 250*6.5 days, we can use a zero failure-data method. One such method estimates the probability of a failure, given n trials with no failure, to be 1/2.5n. This method was mentioned by XIVwannabe, and the study on the topic can be found here. Plugging in the number of days with zero failure, we have roughly 0.0246%. This may not seem like much, but within a 10 year period, the estimate is equivalent to 46%.

Comparison to Facebook

For comparison, if we were to take a relatively new company like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and look at its risk of failure, assuming nothing but the number of days that it has not failed, the risk of failure within a 10 year period would be about 26%. This is because a failure, for Facebook, is not an 80% one day drop, but rather bankruptcy. That can happen on any day, not just trading days. So there have been 365.25 * 13 days, a probability of failure on any given day being ~0.00842% and that is the same as a 26% risk of failure in a 10 year period.

Conclusion

I do not think that this risk is enough to say that traders should not be utilizing XIV at all. It's just that any portfolio which utilizes XIV should use it as a trading strategy, or at least have a hedge against failure. A pure buy and hold strategy is not the way to go. This seems especially reasonable considering VIX is mean reverting, and is currently near its all time low. A covered call might be a decent way to hedge against a volatility spike in this case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.