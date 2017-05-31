How The Media Has Failed - The Invitae Story Is Strong

If sales and cash flow hurdles are met, we see the market cap much closer to the $1-billion level (8x sales).

Invitae Corporation has forecasted revenue it the $55M-60M range by year-end and then another double for 2018, putting it at ~$115M by the end of that year.

How the Media Has Failed - The Invitae Corporation Story is Strong

Date Published: 2017-05-25

Written by Ophir Gottlieb

* This is a snippet from a CML Pro dossier originally published on 5-25-2017.

Preface

Spotlight Top Pick Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has seen its stock decline and one culprit was a recently published article "How a cancer test maker started by former Twitter, Google execs hopes to change the world" that has caught the market off guard.

Confusion

In the story "How a cancer test maker started by former Twitter, Google execs hopes to change the world," we get these snippets:

With its $249 test to screen for 30 genes linked to eight hereditary cancers, Color Genomics Inc. has pushed to detect cancer earlier but also take price away as a barrier. Out-of-pocket payments are relatively painless in Color's case because of its test's $249 price tag. Other genetic disease tests can cost more: Ones from San Francisco-based Invitae Corp. (NYSE: NVTA), which covers a wide range of diseases including and beyond cancers, can cost upwards of $475 if solely paid for by an individual; its list price is $1,500 per clinical area.

This sounds like a direct competitor but for less, and faster. But it isn't.

Speaking with Invitae

We have a great relationship with Invitae. We have published one-on-one discussions with both the CFO and the CEO in separate dossiers. We also speak with the investor relations team. Here is the email exchange we shared, and I warn you, when you read this you may feel a little cheated by the article we referenced above.

First, our email to Invitae:

Hi Kate, Wall Street appears shaken by the recent Color Genomics coverage by large insurers as well as large corporate accounts. Can you help me navigate this news as it pertains to Invitae? My very best, Ophir

And now, their response, which I have trimmed down, with analysis to follow. We have added our own emphasis to the email which was not included in the original.

Hi Ophir, Color offers a much more limited cancer testing panel (30 genes to our >20,000). So far, they haven't invested the capital required to produce a true diagnostic grade result. Their test lacks the technological advancements needed to capture difficult variants and we have certainly heard accounts of missed variants or misclassified variants. [] They don't have any preferred status over Invitae at any network. [] we really don't see Color as a competitive threat. Thank you and kind regards, Kate

The article about Color Genomics was in reference to a company that maps 30 genes. This is where Invitae is:



Source: Invitae

Yes, the comparison here is 30 to that 20,000 number. Or, if we take out the exome (discussed below), it is 1,500 to 30. But even further, the idea that a company mapping 30 genes presents a feasible diagnostic tool for serious clinicians and genetic counseling is a little hard to believe, at least for now.

Invitae is trying to bring genetic testing, the kind that will actually change the world, to everyone. In pursuit of that goal, the company is succeeding, though it is very early. Here are a few more charts for context, before we continue:

First, the number of covered lives (insured):

Source: Invitae

Next we turn to volume by billable report - which is the number of reports the company has delivered that it can charge for :



Source: Invitae

And the economies of scale in specific can be seen in the dipping cost of goods sold (COGS) per sample:



Source: Invitae

More Information

Invitae's genetic tests are not designed to be printed on colorful paper and framed on the wall, rather, this is the company's goal.



Source: Invitae

We will start backwards, with patients that do not meet a diagnostic criterion for genetic testing, rather they are curious to learn about their health:

The Invitae Genetic Health Screen tests are intended for use by patients who do not meet diagnostic criteria for genetic testing but who wish to use genetic information to help guide their health decisions. The tests can only be ordered by a physician and provide diagnostic-grade genetic analysis from board-certified medical geneticists in a proactive test. The program has been available at select clinical pilot test sites for more than a year, with the addition of further sites underway throughout 2017. Source: Invitae

In English, you and I, if we so desire, can now go ahead and get genetic tests done on ourselves, even if for curiosity or prevention, for the same price as Invitae's normal tests.

And then of course, there is genetic testing by a specific diagnostic criterion. While the company has a pretty large focus on oncology (cancer) right now, here's one for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA):

SMA is an autosomal recessive disorder and the second leading genetic disease in infancy behind cystic fibrosis affects. SMA affects approximately one in every 10,000 infants, while one in 50 people is a carrier for the disorder. The majority of SMA cases are caused by loss of the gene SMN1, with variation in the number of copies of related gene, SMN2, playing a role in mitigating the severity of the disease. Loss of SMN1 results in the absence of a protein necessary for the normal function of nerves governing movement. Without adequate nerve function, patients with SMA experience progressive muscle weakness and atrophy, impacting the ability to crawl, sit, or stand and eventually to breathe or swallow. Accurate testing of both genes is critical for the diagnosis and treatment of SMA. Testing for the absence of functional SMN1 is the basis of diagnosis and can distinguish the condition from other neuromuscular diseases such as muscular dystrophy. Understanding the number of copies of the SMN2 gene can provide prognostic information and help guide therapeutic choices and clinical trial participation. However, due to the similarities between the two genes, testing is technically challenging and reliably accurate tests have not previously been widely available. Invitae's unique approach leverages advanced next generation sequencing and a customized bioinformatics solution to accurately identify sequence changes and copy number changes in both genes from a single test. Analysis of SMN1 and SMN2 is now available from Invitae as a stand-alone test, and it has been added to a number of the company's comprehensive neuromuscular and neuropathy panels, allowing physicians the ability to test for SMA alongside a number of other neurological disorders for no additional cost. Source: Invitae

Broadly speaking, here is Invitae's non-oncology (non cancer) progress:



Source: Invitae

While Invitae is building out its menu of tests, a lot is already available. Here is another snippet, with our emphasis added.

Based on feedback from pilot sites and evaluation of new data, the original menu offered in the program has been expanded to include additional genes linked to cancer, cardiovascular conditions and other genetic disorders. The panel now provides information on 139 medically actionable genes, and the company also offers sub-panels focused only on cardiovascular conditions or cancer to give patients options for gathering genetic information that can inform health decisions, such as increased screenings or treatment choices.

But, for now, this company is finding a market with a need and an appetite within oncology. Here is total revenue (TTM) through time:



Source: Invitae

Revenue for Invitae is now $31.4 million. Last year it was $11.1 million, which is a 183% year over year change. This data is available from the company's SEC filings.

But there's more.

Projections

Invitae Corporation has forecasted revenue in the $55M-60M range by year-end:

We are willing to raise the scale in our industry, and we are well on our way to accessioning 110 to 120,000 samples, and reaching between $55 million and $65 million in revenue. Source: Invitae earnings call

The company has projected another double for 2018, putting them at ~$115M by the end of that year. Further, the company has forecasted that Q4 2018 will be its first cash-flow positive quarter. (Source: Invitae one-on-one meeting with Capital Market Laboratories).

If those projections are hit, and it is just an if, we will be looking at a company with $115M in revenue, cash-flow positive operations, revenue growing at 100% in back-to-back years. The current market cap is about $380 million.

We are not in the business of making outright valuation calls, but whatever the number, this company should be well above the $380M market cap if those hurdles are met and we see the market cap much closer to the $1-billion level (8x sales). That would be a stock price in the neighborhood of $22-23.

That's all predicated on an if, so we are not saying, "hey the stock market is wrong;" not at all, we are just pointing out what the company's projections are and what that could mean to valuation.

The Future

The company is commercializing its exome product with a focus on the undiagnosed disease market. That is, for those people who have had to suffer numerous tests and no specific diagnosis - the goal is to get them off that awful path and on to a path for a cure and a proper diagnosis.

There is a pediatric focus with the exome as well; but broadly for complex disorders that cannot be diagnosed, whole exomes find the diagnosis ~25-40% of the time. This was an image in its slide show:



Source: Invitae

And here is more from the company:

The Invitae Boosted Exome offers high-quality testing tailored to each patient's unique clinical situation. Exome testing can help clinicians make or confirm a diagnosis and develop an appropriate medical management plan, which is especially important in pediatric and rare disorders for which early diagnosis is essential.



Source: Invitae

And more:

Invitae's high-quality exome testing uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to analyze the coding regions, called exons, of up to 20,000 genes. The vast majority of known disease-causing DNA changes are located within exons or in the DNA immediately flanking the exons; Invitae's Boosted Exome assesses such changes with customized bioinformatics and rigorous interpretation in order to pinpoint a genetic diagnosis. Source: Invitae

As we noted in our Top Pick dossier and our conversations with the CFO and the CEO, the company also noted that cardiology, neurology, and the treatment of rare diseases via large biotechs are still untapped markets, while also noting that its current markets in oncology and hereditary breast cancer-related disorder tests are still growing very rapidly.

Risk

While all of this is amazing, we have and continue to note the risks to Invitae, both as a going concern and as an investment. This company is unlike any other Top Pick and certainly unlike any Spotlight Top Pick - it actually has existential risk. The company could fail - not in the sense that the stock drops and it is a lousy investment, but in the sense that it could go away - as in, zero.

Here is the risk:

Invitae is trying to build a moat, focused on three areas:

1. Insured lives (170 million)

2. Partnerships with rare disease biotechs (see BioMarin)

3. Invitae Patient Insights Network

But, for now, any company can purchase gene sequencing hardware from Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and try to run diagnostics. So, the risk is there; but let us recall, this form of moat building is not uncommon. Anyone can start an e-commerce website, but Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a massive moat.

If Invitae fails, it will not be due to companies that map 30 genes. These are not competitors to Invitae's business - which is focused on (1) a serious diagnosis of often times life-threatening rare diseases and (2) a larger view of the world that sees nearly every person on Earth using genetic testing from birth to death.

The failure will be due a company that gets hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to compete in the serious (read: broad and deep) genetic testing world.

Cash flow

Invitae is still cash-flow negative and the company raised capital with a stock sale at $6 less than six months ago. The company has a stated goal of reaching its first cash-flow positive quarter by Q4 2018; but if it does not, another round of funding could be needed.

In its latest earnings call, the company reported quarter end cash of $101.5 million, reflecting $22 million in cash used for the operations.

What Invitae Sees

Invitae's world is one where pre-emptive care saves lives before diseases take shape. A world where risks are identified early and treatments are pinpointed, down to the individual person. Where people no longer suffer through years of agonizingly imperfect diagnoses, where doctors are finally empowered with the information they need to heal and prevent, rather than to react and to guess.

Conclusion

We reiterate the risks associated with Invitae but maintain our bullish thesis and our Spotlight status on the company. We encourage everyone, in all aspects of life, to recognize the difference between news and knowledge.

In the world of health technology, we highly recommend reading Christina Farr, formerly of Fast Company and now of CNBC.

Thanks for reading, friends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have also purchased more stock in the last week.