Those Who Cut Together Stay Together: Institutionalizing OPEC And Non-OPEC Oil Cuts

As the market digests the recent 9-month extension of the OPEC/Non-OPEC deal, one of the key questions posed by market participants is what happens after the 9-month extension ends in Q1 2018. Would the participants resume all-out oil production, akin to the latter half of 2016 when OPEC produced an extra 1m bpd, leading to a production glut that took all of Q1 2017 to work through?

Since the participants had agreed to a 1.8m bpd cut, the opinion among traders is that these barrels will eventually come screaming back onto the market, negating the rebalancing act OPEC/Non-OPEC has been engaged in for 2017.

The lead players in this historic OPEC/Non-OPEC agreement, Saudi Arabia and Russia, which together are the largest producers within this group, have now discussed institutionalizaing their cooperation. We've written before about the shared goals and this new language isn't surprising.

Mutual Interests

Undoubtedly much of this newfound cooperation is a by-product of mutual interests. Both Russia with its looming election in Q1 2018 and Saudi Arabia with its Saudi Aramco initial public offering ("IPO") in 2018 would be greatly benefited if oil prices were higher. The markets may be skeptical of their cooperation, but there's a certain element of truth in the sentiment. Their mutual interests will continue so long as oil prices are low and so long as Saudi Arabia continues with its planned sale of Saudi Aramco. Remember that the first word in the IPO acronym is initial. In all likelihood, Saudi Arabia will continue to divest its interest in Saudi Aramco as its Vision 2030 plan advances through its various stages. At each step, the government will need to maintain an oil policy that supports such a long-term strategy, and that policy wouldn't be beneficial if oil prices stayed at $50/barrel for long.

Moreover from Russia's standpoint, or more accurately Putin's, internal order, geopolitical power, and personal enrichment are the main drivers of the day, and nothing powers these goals more than the very fuel in question, oil. Lower oil prices weaken Russia's influence, and one thing Russia detests is weakness.

Thus, supporting Saudi Arabia and the other countries interested in cutting makes sense. It makes particular sense when you've pledged to cut only 300k bpd of your +11m bpd of production (and in actuality have cut much less) and your "OPEC partner" has pledged to cut approximately 1.2m bpd. It's a free ride and its easy to let those more motivated do the heavy lifting.

So at this stage, as we digest the 9-month extension, we think this newfound cooperation can and will continue beyond Q1 2018. Mutual interests can sure create some strange bedfellows.

