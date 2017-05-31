Coherent Rises In Flat Panel Display Equipment Market As Applied Materials Drops

Overall, revenues for the top rankings of top display equipment suppliers grew 8.0% QOQ, following a 23.2% increase the previous quarter.

Applied Materials, which competes against Coherent, dropped in the top rankings as revenues dropped 7.3% QoQ following a 6.6% drop the previous quarter.

Coherent moved up in the top rankings of the flat panel display equipment market, growing 19.9% QoQ in the most recent quarter following a 22.2% growth in the previous quarter.

I discussed in a May 23, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "The Downward Spiral In Display Revenues For Applied Materials Will Accelerate In 2017 And 2018," that Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) sales in its Display Segment dropped 7.3% QoQ in its latest quarter, following a drop of 6.4% in the previous quarter.

I'm expanding that article to show the top display equipment suppliers for the last three quarters and show (1) the overall ranking of the top equipment suppliers and (2) that there is an expected drop in capex spend from display manufacturers that have impacted many of the equipment suppliers.

According to The Information Network's report OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, and Market Analysis, and illustrated in the Table below, the top display equipment suppliers exhibited revenues of $2,771 million in Q1 2017, up 8.0% QoQ. In the previous quarter, revenues increased 23.2% QoQ.

Revenues of the companies listed in this table represent 95% of the total equipment market.

Revenues of Flat Panel Display Equipment Suppliers ($Millions) Q3'16 Q4'16 QoQ (%) Q1'17 QoQ (%) Canon 355 430 21.1% 717 66.7% Applied Materials 452 422 -6.6% 391 -7.3% Ulvac 188 243 29.5% 271 11.4% Nikon 381 380 -0.3% 269 -29.2% SFA 173 333 92.7% 266 -20.1% Coherent 144 176 22.2% 211 19.9% V-Technology 72 70 -3.2% 167 139.9% TEL 69 57 -17.9% 156 174.5% AP Systems 112 238 112.7% 108 -54.5% Tera Semicon 34 82 146.2% 98 19.3% Screen 71 89 25.6% 86 -3.8% Jusung 32 45 41.7% 31 -31.1% Total 2,082 2,565 23.2% 2,771 8.0% Source: The Information Network (theinformationnet.com)

Japan-based Canon (NYSE:CAJ), the top company on the list, includes lithography equipment and equipment from its subsidiary Canon Tokki. Canon Tokki is the leader in deposition equipment for OLEDs, and the company has a capacity of 180,000 panels per month and customers include Samsung Display, BOE, LG Display. Canon Tokki's supply schedule is fully booked through 1H18 and is production limited at 12 systems per year.

That limitation in supply is being ameliorated by Korea's SFA and Japan's Ulvac, each with a capacity of 30,000 panels per month.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) moved up a position, growing 19.9% QoQ. COHR doesn't separate out display revenues from its advanced packaging revenues in its public disclosures so some of these revenues are for advanced packaging equipment sales. I discussed the advanced packaging market in a May 8, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Rudolph Technologies Will Emerge As Leading Micro-Cap Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Supplier, that the packaging market is expected to grow strongly. So despite the granularity in discerning growth in display versus packaging for the company, COHR is positioned to gain from both markets. All other companies listed in the table above are exclusively for display equipment.

I discussed Coherent's technology in a February 13, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "What To Expect From Coherent In One Chart." COHU competes against AP Systems in using laser anneal for low temperature polysilicon backplane deposition (LTPS) as well as AMAT, which uses PECVD. From a competitive standpoint, COHU gained against AP Systems, which dropped 54.5% QoQ and AMAT, which dropped 7.3% QoQ.

Investor Takeaway

I expect the LCD smartphone market to remain on a downward path amid increasing production of smartphones with OLED displays. Tablet PCs using LCDs have also stagnated since hitting 240 million units in 2014. In the above mentioned report, The Information Network, expects LCD shipment area to expand 1% in 2017, the slowest pace of expansion in LCD's history. Capex spend in 2017 will drop, as plant and equipment expansion will be primarily for 10.5G and above plants, built to reduce costs for the LCD TV market.

Capex spend for OLEDs will also drop. Based on announcements by OLED display manufacturers and supported by publications by IHS Markit and The Information Network, capex spend will drop from a production of 135,000 sheets/month in 2016 to 75,000 sheets/month in 2017 and further to 45,000 sheets/month in 2018.

