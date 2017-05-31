The Container Store: Q4 Hurts The Bear Case, But Doesn't Quite Make A Bull Case

Given that just three months ago, I was questioning whether The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) was headed for a restructuring in 2019, it's obvious that I didn't see last week's Q4 earnings beat coming. In my defense, few did:

source: finviz.com

TCS actually touched an all-time low heading into the report, and low expectations plus a high short interest (7% of shares outstanding - but 20%+ of the float, given that nearly two-thirds of shares are owned by P-E firm Leonard Green and management) no doubt played a role in the big jump.

But as bearish as I've been on TCS, including shorting the stock last year, I do see some reason for optimism in the quarter. That said, I don't see enough - or close - to flip bullish on the stock at this point. Valuation is getting closer to normal if TCS can hit its FY17 (ending March 2018) guidance, particularly in terms of free cash flow. And there are some modest hopes for initiatives being put in place by CEO Melissa Reiff.

But on its own, Q4 really isn't that impressive, and there are some near-term headwinds coming for TCS as well. Most notably, the cost savings program - including a wage freeze - that allowed SG&A leverage this year is ending. The Closets initiative still seems far less impactful than management seems to believe, and in the long run this still looks like a declining business. If management is right about potential cost savings from SKU rationalization and other projects, and correct in seeing substantial whitespace for new stores, TCS might be worth a shot below $6. But one quarter simply isn't enough to make that case - particularly since the quarter itself wasn't that good.

Q4 Earnings

One of the effects of the recent bloodbath in brick-and-mortar retail is that underperformance truly has become normalized. It's easy to forget that most models require a positive 2-4% comp simply to avoid SG&A deleveraging - and, given promotional pressure, margin compression and earnings decline.

The Container Store's Q4 results highlight that issue, at least in terms of comps. Same-store sales were ahead of expectations, both in terms of the Street and guidance. TCS had pointed full-year comps toward the low end of a -1.5% to -3% range after Q3, but a -2.4% full-year figure implies that Q4 results beat internal expectations by 200+ bps. Yet same-store sales still declined 0.2%, after a 1% decline on a recast basis last year. (TCS changed its fiscal year-end from February to March.) Comps declined 2.4% for the full year, and guidance suggests that FY17 will be a fourth straight year without a positive comp:

source: author from TCS filings; FY17 sales growth from company guidance; comps estimated at -1.5%

The news was better below the top line. EPS of $0.17 beat implied expectations by ~$0.08, and Street consensus by the same amount. Adjusted EBITDA increased 30%, with margins rising over 12% from below 10% in the year-prior quarter. 260 bps of SG&A leverage was the key driver in that expansion.

Meanwhile, FY17 EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 implies ~flat performance YOY from $0.31 in GAAP net income this year. There are $0.03-$0.05 in first-year benefits from another cost savings program (net of one-time costs, which are included in guidance), but TCS also is comparing against a one-time ~$0.05 benefit from amended employment contracts in Q1 FY16. Guidance does suggest that Adjusted EBITDA will decline modestly year-over-year (as pre-opening costs, which are excluded from that figure, should be lower, while GAAP net income is ~flat), and with projected 1-4% revenue growth next year, that in turn suggests modest margin compression.

But that compression isn't necessarily surprising given negative comp guidance - in fact, given the end of the wage freeze this summer, I'd have expected much more deleverage on a negative comp. (That deleverage, and a potential reversion in EBITDA toward FY15 levels around $68 million, was a key part of the path toward a troublesome refinancing.) And the cost savings program should provide an incremental $0.12-$0.14 benefit in FY18, or about ~$10 million pre-tax - no small amount against FY16's $0.31 in EPS and ~$86 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Whither The Bull Case For TCS?

Certainly, Q4 results, FY17 guidance, and FY18 cost benefits change the uber-bear case I laid out after Q3. I had expected Adjusted EBITDA closer to $80 million in FY16, with two potential years of decline (and limited free cash flow) putting that figure closer to $60 million. At those levels, a ~5x net leverage ratio seemed to augur a potentially troublesome refinancing of The Container Store's term loan - and at the least, a substantially higher interest rate than a current 5.5% (LIBOR + 4.25%, with a 1.25% floor).

Coming out of Q4, however, TCS looks much more stable. FY16 EBITDA is only ~2% below FY14 figures (under the old calendar) of $88.2 million. FY17 should come in around $80-$85 million, and even margin pressure and/or deleveraging this year can be offset by FY18 contributions from cost savings. TCS actually generated $16 million in free cash flow this year, and next year the figure ex-working capital should be ~$25 million. Assuming guidance is reasonably correct, and comps can stay in the flattish/down low single-digit range, TCS probably can refinance given what should be a sub-4x net leverage ratio and P-E backing. That seems to take a major risk off the table - and takes a lot of the shine off the case for shorting a stock that I personally have shorted in the past.

And there's even a bull case in that outlook. Assuming that TCS's myriad new initiatives beyond cost savings - whether SKU rationalization, pricing work, or the TCS Closets effort - provide a boost to comps, TCS can actually start driving some modest profit growth. And a heavily leveraged company with thin net margins (sub-2% this year) can see huge EPS growth off very small EBITDA improvements. (A 10% increase in Adjusted EBITDA off FY16 levels would imply ~35% EPS growth.) While comp growth has disappointed the last few years, new store productivity actually has been reasonably solid, and TCS could ramp up its efforts in FY18 after a relative pause this year. (TCS has averaged opening almost seven stores a year the past five years; it is opening just four in FY17, plus one relocation.)

But I'm not quite ready to turn bullish - or close. Going back to the earlier point about expectations in retail, it's simply impossible to buy a retailer whose comps are negative, barring some sort of special situation (a la Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) at the moment). TCS profits did improve in FY16 off negative comps - but with a ton of help. The company froze wages, a decision that quite literally runs counter to the company's culture under founder Kip Tindell. Healthcare costs somehow declined year-over-year at a time when every other company in the U.S. seemingly is seeing increases. TCS opened 7 new stores this year - adding 8%+ to its count - and yet SG&A declined 0.5% year-over-year on an absolute basis.

Those types of reductions simply aren't sustainable. Even assuming that the new round of cuts - which include layoffs at corporate and at the elfa operations in Europe - aren't going too far, a definite risk, there can't be much, if any, fat left to cut post-FY18. As long as comps are in a long-term decline, TCS EPS is pretty much capped at maybe $0.45 in FY18 - and even a sub-$6 price and a ~13x multiple to that level isn't cheap enough in that scenario. Meanwhile, gross margins are compressing - 20 bps on a consolidated basis in FY16 and 60 bps in The Container Store segment - and guidance for FY17 suggests that higher materials costs will reverse some of elfa's efficiency-driven gains this year. A further focus on closet sales - which are higher-ticket but sharply lower gross-margin - will continue the mix issues that are a major part of that pressure, and increased promotional activity, the other driver, is unlikely to abate.

Even if FY17 and FY18 look much better than expected, the long-term case still requires an inflection in the same-store sales trend. And I'm simply not seeing that inflection in current results, nor do I see enough in TCS' strategic efforts to create it. The Closets business added 60 bps of comp help in Q4, its first quarter lapping its full rollout. Given lower margins, its incremental contribution to gross profit is even lower. Reiff mentioned "sales initiatives", including efforts to work on pricing and SKU count - but those provide modest improvements, rather than jumpstarting demand. Again, the topline trend here is still is negative overa multi-year period - and while -0.2% comps were better than feared, neither they nor FY17 guidance imply the notable change that still is priced in.

Valuation

TCS hardly seems expensive, admittedly. At $5.78, the stock trades at ~19x the midpoint of FY17 EPS guidance - again, with thin net margins - and in the range of 7x EV/EBITDA. In theory, I can see a quick-and-dirty bull case that ~$100 million in EBITDA and a turn in multiple expansion means a near-double for TCS. In the context of Q4 results, both the profit growth and the multiple expansion perhaps don't seem so far-fetched.

But in the context of the retail space, both multiples still are rather pricy. Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) trades at barely 4x EBITDA and about 11x the midpoint of its EPS guidance. Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) is around 0.13x revenue, even on an enterprise basis, as its stock has collapsed.

TCS bulls would respond that TCS is a better company than either TUES or PIR, with a more distinct brand, less competition, and potential for footprint growth while Pier 1, in particular, retrenches. That might be true. But even the modest multiples - which admittedly come down toward 12-13x on a P/FCF basis - are pricing in some sort of long-term growth. And beyond FY18, I'm still skeptical. Healthcare costs have to normalize. TCS' vaunted culture probably has taken a hit, and further layoffs may not help. The "closet domination" effort simply isn't moving the needle, and it's hurting gross margin.

Q4 was a good quarter for TCS on a relative basis, but by what used to be retail standards it still was a rather poor performance, at least on the top line. I give Reiff credit for getting the business stabilized, and focusing on costs to protect margins. But that strategy can't last forever. And I'm still not convinced that TCS has a viable long-term growth plan to replace it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.