The Fed Is Inverting The Yield Curve, But We Won't Have A Recession

The Fed will keep its process moderate until the economy works its way through the balance sheet adjustment.

A Tweet caught my eye, and then I saw the same information quoted on a couple of sites. David Rosenberg, the chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff, who made a call that the United States was in a housing bubble prior to the 2008 financial collapse, believes more than likely the United States economy is about to enter a recession. His proof is that when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to the point where the yield curve is inverted then a recession follows. His statistics are that of the past 13 times this happened a recession occurred 10 of those times. The way I read his rationale, raising the interest rates was the cause and not the effect of a recession. While I agree that the Federal Reserve is going to raise short term interest rates I do not believe we will enter a recession. I also do not believe that the yield curve will be inverted for very long.

First, where is the yield curve? Inverted... For now. There is a slight inversion to the curve since the short term rates have gone higher.

First, to say that simply raising short term interest rates will result in a recession is far too simplistic. When you look at our currency economic landscape you may see why this is so. One of the things you have to consider when you look at either the short end or the long end of the curve is risk, supply and demand. The equilibrium price of a bond is determined by the demand of bonds and from that interest rates are set.

Today's interest rate environment is not normal. You have to consider the Federal Reserve's asset purchasing program. This program has artificially injected a tremendous amount of liquidity into the system by swapping assets on banks' books for additional reserves to these member banks.

Those asset purchases are now being considered for removal. That will indelibly raise the long end of the curve over time. This will not happen overnight; this process will be gradual. From the language we have seen from the Fed the central bank is likely to let a certain amount of expiring assets to not be rolled over on a monthly basis. The Fed is going to target $2.5 trillion as their balance sheet level. Targeting the balance sheet level will also be a future tool to be used by the Fed for monetary policy.

Currently, the balance sheet is $4.5 trillion. That means $2 trillion will be removed from the system. This translates into the United States Federal government needing to find a brand new customer for some $2 trillion of debt.

The Federal Reserve purchased these assets after the financial crisis of 2008 in order to drive the price of these bonds higher. The inverse relationship of bond purchases and a higher price translate into a lower bond yield. Now that the Fed is going to let these assets expire without purchasing a new asset, the Fed is removing itself from the market. A new customer is going to have to show up to maintain that price. I can't think of anyone right this very moment with a spare $2 trillion in their pocket, not currently invested, that is looking to put that money to work and purchase these bonds.

Translation: Price will drop until a new equilibrium price is established. When price of bonds move lower, interest rates move higher.

The yield curve is not going to end up being inverted for very long. Currently, the overnight rate via the Fed is 1.00%. It is projected to hit 1.50% by the end of the year. At the same time, the long end of the curve will start to move higher because of the Fed's balance sheet shrinking process.

I do not believe that the economy we have right now dictates a large move higher in short term interest rates. I believe 1.50% may be appropriate for now. GDP growth is below full capacity at 1.2% annually. Inflation is also below target levels at just 2.00% and has been softening recently.

I do not see any real dramatic need for the Fed to push short term interest rates higher. At the same time, if the Fed does shrink its balance sheet then this will contain growth. Higher interest rates will increase costs for any business wanting to borrow funds. As borrowing costs move upward then less businesses will borrow money.

The yield curve may very well be inverted at this moment, albeit slightly. But, the long end of the yield curve will also be heading higher. This negates any argument that an inverted yield curve is the cause of a recession. A recession would occur because the economy overheated and a central bank raised short term interest rates. But, our currently inverted yield curve is temporal; the long end is moving higher.

Further, I do not believe the Fed is going to raise interest rates continually and outpace the increase of interest rate levels on the one end. I believe this whole process will take time and that the Fed is going to take a measured approach to this. It makes absolutely no sense for the Fed to have done the work they did to keep the U.S. economy alive after the financial crisis only to kill the economy in the process of removing the policy's they used to revitalize the economy. The Fed will move judiciously. The Fed will move appropriately. And, the Fed will not invert the curve and kill off the economy.

However, for bonds yields on the long end of the curve, they will move higher because of this process. Bond prices on the long end are going lower.

