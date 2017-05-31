The Whole Foods Turnaround Plan Lacks Credibility

I have to admit that I am one of the shoppers who formerly used to visit Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) on a weekly basis, who is no longer in the habit of doing so. It is not something or anything in particular that they have done. It mostly has to do with what their competition has been doing in the past few years. Given my own personal experience as a customer, I do have to be aware of the fact that it may create some bias in regards to my outlook on Whole Foods and its longer-term future.

In other words, I may wrongly assume that just because I managed to substitute most of my reasons to go to Whole Foods with other suppliers for those needs, so will many others. But then again, there is all the data, which shows that perhaps it is not so much that I may be assuming that my own personal choices reflect the wider public mood, but that I am part of a wider trend instead.

The competition

While there is an admittedly high degree of probability that I may be projecting my own consumer profile in terms of tastes and price sensitivity on the typical Whole Foods regulars and occasional customers, there are also hard facts which in my view confirm that there is a significant Whole Foods consumer base which is likely to continue to be peeled away by the competition.

As I pointed out in a recent article on Kroger (NYSE:KR), the competition in the grocery retail business has been getting increasingly fierce in the past few years. There are the likes of German low-cost Aldi, which also owns the Trader Joe's chain, which is a direct competitor for Whole foods on a wide variety of items. Kroger itself is offering an increasingly strong natural and organic brand lineup.

Then there is the Fresh Thyme chain, which is really pushing the competition for the health but also price-conscious consumer to a new level. And this summer, we will have another German giant entering the market, named Lidl. Giants like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) are also increasingly offering organic and other higher-end products, in addition to the ample selection of lower-cost goods.

Those who are not familiar with Europe may have never heard of it, but I personally think Lidl is a formidable competitor, having seen them adjust in order to cater to different tastes in a number of European countries. Lidl will initially enter only a handful of states on the East coast, with as many as 100 stores opening within a year. Knowing how they tend to operate, I have a feeling that they will keep expanding systematically taking on one region at a time. And the region where they will establish themselves will see the incumbent stores suffer quite a bit.

Entering the fight wounded

In this regard, Whole Foods is in fact one of the worst-positioned companies for the coming brutal fight for market share. The recent 365 experiment seems to be going nowhere fast. We are likely to see 12 new stores this year, which will join their current lineup of 5 stores. Early indications are that it is not a particularly competitive concept.

In my view, Whole Foods needed this move to be a success, because its recent financial record suggests that this company is headed in the wrong direction. One of the things I noticed is the fact that Whole Foods likes to highlight its performance in 2016 in comparison with results in 2010, and other half-decade points of reference.

Source: Whole Foods.

If we look at the chart about its operating cash flow measured every half decade, then it does indeed seem that things are headed in the right direction. Problem is that it does not reflect the problems the company has been having in the past three years or so, which is when the competition in the grocery business started to heat up. Whole foods also provides us with an illustration of the 2013-2016 period in terms of its operating cash flows, which shows a completely different picture.

Source: Whole Foods.

As we can see, since 2013, operating cash flow growth has slowed considerably, and last year, there was actually a decline. In this respect, it is in some ways a similar pattern to what we saw with Kroger. The one big difference is that it seems that this year the decline is set to accelerate. For the first 28 weeks of the fiscal year, there was a decline in net income of 18% compared with the same period last year.

Source: Whole Foods.

This is a clear indication of profitability falling this year by a precipitous amount. If the trend continues to accelerate, which it might given the growing competition, Whole Foods may be looking at losses within a few quarters or in a few years at the latest.

It is not just declining profitability, but also same-store sales volume, which is on a declining path. Last year same-store sales declined by 2.5%. The latest quarterly report covering the period ending April, 9 shows a further decline in same-store sales of 2.8% compared with the same quarter of last year, even as total sales saw a gain of 1%. The inevitable net effect of this trend is a decline in profitability, which has been a problem for a few years now.

Data source: Whole Foods.

As we can see, there is a definite trend setting in, where profitability is shrinking. The trend shows signs of acceleration since 2014, with every sign so far this year pointing towards the trend continuing. Nor can I identify any factors, which may cause a turnaround. The 365 project does not seem to have a lot of potential in its current form.

Whole foods is projecting comparable store sales growth rates in the 2% range by 2020. If it is to achieve that, it will have to start competing heavily on price, which it currently does not. Slashing prices to a competitive level, where Whole Foods could once again attract new customers that are both health and price conscious would however further erode profitability, perhaps to the point of causing losses to occur.

In the absence of finding ways to become price competitive however, chances are that Whole Foods will continue to lose the price-sensitive consumer, leaving only the core customers in place, which are represented mainly by those who are less price-sensitive. In this regard, there is some potentially good news for Whole Foods coming from US median household income data.

It seems that in 2015, for the first time since 1999, the top 40% of households in terms of earnings are earning more compared with the previous peak when adjusted for inflation. This in effect means that the main demographic segment that provides most Whole Foods customers is overall likely to be becoming less price-sensitive for as long as this improving trend persists.

Even with its consumer base potentially becoming less price-sensitive, the fact that the competition is becoming more wide-spread than ever when it comes to premium quality grocery products is still likely to cause a continued decline in same-store sales that Whole Foods is currently experiencing. We have to remember that aside from the price factor, the time factor also comes into play. Most of us who live in an urban environment have a few choices in terms of grocery stores within a 5-10 driving minutes distance from their home.

In my case, if I include stores such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), which is not a pure grocery store, I have six options within a five-minute distance, including a smaller organic store. All five non-organic-themed options, do include a growing organic and natural selection. The time factor is therefore likely to continue to erode Whole Food's consumer base, perhaps as much, if not even more than the price factor. After all, I doubt that most Whole Foods customers live within 5-10 minutes of the nearest Whole Foods store.

Looking at all these factors combined, ranging from the growing competition in the sector, to the price and time consumer sensitivity issues, I find it hard to understand where Whole Foods management gets its optimism from when projecting that their grocery chain will see an increase in same-store sales going forward.

Overall company sales may continue to increase, but that is only because Whole Foods is opening new stores at a higher rate than the decline it is seeing in its same-store sales. This trend is a sure path towards continuing loss of profitability, which is not something that Whole Foods can turn around any time soon. In fact, we may see it reach a point where it may end up operating at a loss, perhaps within a few years.

