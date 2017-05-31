Traders Haven't Been This Long The Euro In 6+ Years

Stocks: Positioning in Nasdaq futures is much less optimistic than I would have estimated. Speculators are more bullish on the Dow.

Commodities: Hedgers are bullish on corn, speculators are very long natural gas and short soybeans.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This article outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodities

Traders haven't been this net long natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) futures in five years.

Crowded long positioning, which I define as a 5-year percentile of net positioning as a % of OI > 90%, isn't simply a reason to go short. Traders who are long natural gas have zero incentive to exit their position as long as the trend goes their way. If the price of natural gas were to reverse, then that might be a reason for concern. This is because you would start seeing a large number of people heading for the exits (to close long positions) at the same time. I call this a "fire in the theater" situation.

Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) is by far the most loved precious metal by speculators.

Commercial hedgers haven't had this small of a net short position in corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) futures in years. Commercial producers sell futures to lock in prices for their future production and commercial users buy futures to lock in prices for their future inventory needs. A lack of hedging by commercial producers and a high amount of buying from commercial users indicates the "smart money" is positioned for a rise in corn prices.

Speculators are extremely short RBOB gasoline (NYSEARCA:UGA). It should be noted that the futures curve is in backwardation, meaning further out contracts are less expensive than near term contracts. Assuming the curve's shape holds, backwardation hurts shorts as further out contracts gradually rise in value to meet the spot price.

It's been interesting to watch just how quickly traders got pessimistic on silver (NYSEARCA:SLV). This reduction in net positioning is a function of both new short exposure and long liquidation.

Short soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB) is now the #1 most crowded trade in the commodity markets I monitor. The downtrend has been a tailwind for shorts over the past few weeks.

Currencies

Betting against the Canadian dollar (NYSEARCA:FXC) has grown to be a fairly consensus trade. Traders are betting on CAD/USD futures falling. The recent headlines about Canada's out of control property market haven't helped.

Speculators haven't been this net long EUR/USD (NYSEARCA:FXE) futures in 6+ years. There have been massive inflows into European stocks this year. Macron's win (which reduced EU political uncertainty) and cheap equity valuations have been big tailwinds for the euro currency.

Short covering in GBP/USD (NYSEARCA:FXB) slowed a bit last week.

Stocks

It's crazy to me just how muted positioning is in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures. With the tech index going vertical I'd expect to see traders holding a massive net long position.

Speculators reduced some of their long exposure to the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) last week. It should be noted that traders are quite bullish on the Dow, especially relative to the Nasdaq.

I'm also surprised that traders aren't massively short VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) futures. Implied volatility is extremely low and all recent volatility spikes have been quickly faded.

Conclusion

So what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data? Three things:

The data is now showing just how crowded the long EUR/USD trade is Positioning in U.S. stock futures is much less optimistic than I would have guessed Long natural gas and short soybeans are two very crowded commodity trades

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

Follow me to stay on top of how people are positioned in the futures markets!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked in this article or incorporated herein. This article is provided for guidance and information purposes only. Investments involve risk are not guaranteed. This article is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.