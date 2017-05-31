Wal-Mart Is Destined For Mediocrity Until It's Willing To Do This

The retailer isn't apt to invest on the one thing that would boost sales of electronics.

Kudos to Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT). Though the turnaround effort has been respectable for a few quarters now, results weren't decidedly tangible until last quarter's numbers. In its first fiscal quarter of the year, per-share earnings of $1.00 topped estimates of only 96 cents. Same-store sales grew 1.4% in the United States, but given the company's sheer size, the tepid retail environment and ongoing competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), that 1.4% improvement was a significant victory. The turnaround appears to be taking hold.

Wal-Mart isn't done either. As it continues to take aim at Amazon.com by leveraging its recent acquisition of e-commerce venue Jet.com -- Wal-Mart's e-commerce revenue grew 63% last quarter -- it's also upgrading and remodeling some of its stores. One area in particular that's getting some much-needed attention is its electronics department, most of which were looking a little outdated and feeling a little uncompelling.

Unfortunately, while an overhaul of its electronics-selling machine is arguably where Wal-Mart could make the biggest dent in business being ceded to Amazon and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), the revamp to date mostly misses the mark. Until the world's biggest retailer makes more sweeping changes on this front, it's doomed to remain mired in mediocrity.

And it matters more than you might think.

Electronics is Big Business

Quick quiz: Which of Wal-Mart's departments drives the most revenue? Many would assume clothing or perhaps toiletries, neither of which is a bad guess. Personal care products make up 14.5% of the company's non-grocery sales, according to data from Statistic Brain, while apparel accounts for 13% of the company's non-food business. As it turns out, electronics are indeed the company's biggest arm, driving 16% of its revenue. And that doesn't include video games, which account for another 6% of each store's typical revenue pie.

There are two potential interpretations of the data. One is, Wal-Mart is already doing well with its electronics arm and doesn't need to fix what isn't broken. The other interpretation is, clearly Wal-Mart is doing something right with its electronics, and should invest time and effort into this segment to maximize sales and margins.

The latter interpretation is the right one, by the way -- Wal-Mart should do even more with electronics -- but not because the retailer is doing as well as it could be.

Last year's official data hasn't been tallied yet, but a year ago, consumer-research outfit Twice reckoned that Amazon eclipsed Wal-Mart as the world's second-biggest electronics retailer. Best Buy is still in the top spot, but Amazon is quickly closing that gap, too.

Wal-Mart's biggest business is losing ground it can't afford to lose.

The Plan

Wal-Mart has a solution. It's overhauling some of its electronics departments as a pilot... overhauls that should look familiar. Take a look at some of the before-and-after pictures Field Agent recently snapped of the new fixtures and signage.

Before...



... and after.





All images from Field Agent

A lighted, uncluttered tabletop? Brand-based signage featured prominently? Yeah, that's a page ripped straight from the playbook of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stores and Best Buy's stores.

In a superficial sense it bodes well for Wal-Mart, establishing the retailer as a venue that can compete with more popular names. It may even be enough to prompt a trip down to the local Wal-Mart to buy that 4K television rather than ordering it online at Amazon.com. Never mind the slightly higher price, if the purchase experience is entertainment in and of itself.

There's one key ingredient missing from Wal-Mart's mix, however. It doesn't have a stunningly qualified and often overabundant staff ready and eager to help patrons as they enter the electronics department. Apple stores and Best Buy stores do.

That's not a shot against Wal-Mart's workers, most of whom work as hard as any other employee at any other store, and would be glad to assist the electronics-purchasing process to the extent they could. The company simply doesn't train workers to specialize in a product category the way Best Buy and Apple does, and the way Amazon doesn't have to. To that end, the layout of the electronics floorspace still doesn't lend itself to salesmanship at Wal-Mart stores, with cash registers still set apart, and staff often still trapped behind those checkout counters, unable to converse with interested shoppers even if they were fully equipped to do so.

It seems like a small matter, but it's not. A key part of the reason Apple device owners are so loyal to the brand is the assistance available at its stores. And, while less blatant than Apple stores' workers, Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly has also made a point of making sure in-store staff are well-trained and well-qualified. That's at least a key part of the reason Best Buy's bottom line of 60 cents per share last quarter handily topped estimates of 40 cents, and revenues rolled in better than expected as well.

Bottom Line

Never say never. Wal-Mart may well see the light and add an adequate amount of highly-qualified staff to its electronics departments, cloning moves from Apple and Best Buy. If it did, its biggest money-maker could become even bigger, and make a measurable improvement in its otherwise tepid quarterly results.

Most investors aren't holding their breath waiting on that to happen, however, even as the retailer upgrades the look and feel of its all-important electronics departments.

If for some reason the company should happen to inject a much-needed human element into the mix though, don't be surprised if Wal-Mart starts to reclaim some of the market share it's been losing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.