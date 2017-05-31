Lululemon: Is Now The Time To Pull The Trigger?

Betting on the stock might start to make sense at current levels, but I would not go all in.

At the very least, I expect the company to reach the mid-point of management's EPS guidance this quarter - although so does the Street.

Lululemon has entered my radar as a niche clothing retailer that has performed well, while valuation has finally come down to levels that might be considered reasonable.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports earnings this Thursday after the closing bell. The company has entered my radar as a niche clothing retailer that has performed relatively well, despite the occasional hiccup, while the stock's valuation has finally come down to levels that some might consider reasonable (see next graph).

For fiscal 1Q17, revenues are projected to come in at $513.9 million near the high end of the guidance range, suggesting timid YOY improvement of less than 4%. If confirmed, this will be by far the company's lowest growth rate registered since the end of 2008. Considering that store count increased nearly 10% YOY last quarter, the projected low-to-mid single digit revenue growth in fiscal 1Q17 suggests dismal comps.

The de-risked top-line estimates seem to be aligned with management's warning about a seemingly self-inflicted slow start to the first quarter of the year. The less upbeat outlook appears to have scared away many investors over the past couple of months, as the stock has been down 28% since last quarter's earnings report.

Curiously, consensus EPS of $0.28 falls above the company's own guidance range of $0.24 to $0.26. Per my math (see my simplified model below), bottom-line optimism might be reflecting better op leverage than management appears to be accounting for in the guidance numbers.

Regarding the upcoming earnings, I will be curious to see how Lululemon has been able to address the weakness observed earlier in the quarter, and whether we might see a beat over the conservative 1Q top-line guidance.

On the bottom line, I expect the company to easily reach the mid-point of its EPS guidance - but apparently, so does the Street. Assuming gross margin improves 50 bps YOY and the tax rate reaches 31.2% as guided, I find it hard to imagine EPS falling much lower than $0.26 in 1Q17. That is, unless SG&A comes in at the very least 10% higher than year-ago levels.

Is now the right time?

I continue to find Lululemon a solid clothing retailer that, cutting against the grain in this challenging sector, has managed to maintain growth rather robust so far. Margins have seen a rebound over the past few quarters (see three-year history of TTM gross and op margins below), particularly as the direct sales channel picks up steam.

But with comps projected at the low-single digits in 2017 after a more robust 7% in 2016, I question whether the Vancouver-based company might end up encountering more severe headwinds in the next few quarters. I am not yet confident that management's 10% top-line and 5% EPS growth estimates for the full year have been de-risked enough.

Considering all the above, is now the right time to pull the trigger on LULU? I believe betting on the stock might start to make sense at current levels, now that shares finally trade below both Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) on a forward P/E basis. But I would certainly not go all in.

If I were to buy LULU today, I would probably dollar cost-average ahead of earnings to reduce my exposure to further stock price weakness through the balance of the year. While the company's long-term prospects still seem solid to me, I fear that the stock might keep reaching for a bottom in the short term - at least until comps once again show signs of having a pulse.

