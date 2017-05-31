Ensco: All-Stock Transaction Highlights Value

Despite limited synergy benefits, the stock is still expected to be cash flow accretive.

Before the open, Ensco (NYSE:ESV) announced a deal to acquire Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) in an all-stock transaction. The combination is a big step towards consolidating the offshore drilling industry, but the benefits to the two companies are somewhat limited for now.

Despite the prediction that the merger is cash flow accretive, Ensco is hitting new lows. Are either stocks buys on this deal?

The merger agreement calls for Atwood Oceanics shareholders to receive 1.60 shares of Ensco valuing the stock at $10.72 per share. ATW is up 25% on the news to only around $10.05. After the dip of Ensco, the stock value is down to $10.20.

The deal creates a leader in offshore drilling with a fleet of 63 drilling rigs and a wide customer base of 27 oil companies. The combined revenue backlog sits at $3.7 billion.

The prime reason the deal is for stock is that the shareholders of Atwood Oceanics don't want to cash out with the stock trading far below book value. Atwood Oceanics is only trading at a market value of $800 million with a book value around $3.4 billion. In fact, both stocks trade nearly equally at a low multiple of book value.

ESV Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The immediate benefit to the merger is extending the survival rate between of both companies via reduced costs and better combined liquidity.

Due to the nature of the offshore drilling business, the merger synergies only amount to $65 million. The company expects to achieve this goal by 2019 with a target of $45 million in 2018.

In the latest quarter, Atwood Oceanics spent $64.2 million in contract drilling costs and only $12.4 million in G&A. These expense levels don't leave much to cut.

The ultimate benefit of the merger is less competition in bidding for new contracts and of course combined liquidity. With a total of $2.5 billion in combined cash, the new entity seems well positioned to survive the debt maturities until at least 2024.

The merger fears likely are related to the weak backlog at Atwood Oceanics and the large forecasted loss in 2018. Analysts expect a $2.60 per share loss next year.

The net loss amounts to around $200 million for the year. Annual depreciation costs should top $160 million so adding the $45 million in cost synergies for 2018 and the cash flows will actually turn positive.

The key investor takeaway is that the new Ensco becomes a leader in offshore drilling. The merger does little to alter the current financial situation of these companies and the sector though the combination does eliminate some costs that will help.

Ultimately, the new Ensco is better positioned for a rebound in the sector as a leader. The recommendation is to follow the move of Atwood Oceanics to maintain a stock position in the new entity versus trying to cash out at the lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.