An Update On My Shopify Long Thesis

Back when I first initiated coverage on relatively unknown Canadian SaaS platform Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) in June 2016, shares were trading at a respectable forward EV/revenue multiple of around 7.1x, which was in-line with its peers despite growing revenues at nearly double the peer average. With shares up ~300% over the past 12 months and ~200% year-to-date, mainstream investors have come attacking with traditional bear arguments including the infamous "short on valuation" call, ignoring the fact that the company has only penetrated ~3% of its $12 billion TAM (note: company increasing TAM from $10B to $12B as of Q1 2017). Despite reporting another stellar quarter in Q1 with total revenue up 75% to $127.4 million, I would err on the side of caution at current levels with shares now trading at a 12.6x 2017 EV/revenue multiple, a substantial premium to its peer group. That said, I'm moving to a Neutral stance on the company and arrive at a $94 price target, derived using 2017 revenue projections of $651 million and a 12.5x EV/revenue (2017) multiple.

Another quarter of record merchant and ARPM growth underscores the long-term growth trajectory. As usual, the company stuck to its disclosure format of only providing an update on the merchant count every few quarters but did admit on the call that the number of merchants added exceeded the net addition of around 50K in Q4 2016. Given that the company did not explicitly provide an update this time around, I think it would be safe to assume that the merchant count is well above 400K. Moreover, with a fair amount of churn which would be expected in the down-market/SMB space and given the fact that every disclosure on merchant count has come in increments of 25K, I decided on 400K as an appropriate model input. Average revenue per merchant (ARPM) growth y/y reached a multi-quarter high at roughly 20%, assuming ~$318/merchant for the quarter. More importantly, it appears that merchants on the higher end "Advanced" and "Plus" plans are beginning to shine as increasingly valuable parts of core business, noted on the call by COO Harley Finkelstein who stated that more than 50% of the gross merchandise volume (GMV) run through the platform came from either of the two plans. For reference, merchants on the Advanced plan pay ~$299/month and plans for the enterprise/Plus customers range anywhere from $2,000-$40,000/month. Furthermore, an increase in the number of merchants on higher tier plans will result in more merchants accessing the add-on tools of Shipping, Payments, and Capital. Note that gross margins were slightly depressed in Q4 of last year due to the holiday season as the mix between the subscription and merchant solutions portions shifted to a 43/57 split, compared to the even 50/50 that was seen in Q3. While the Payments side has been a point of weakness since the company pays a substantial portion of fees for interchange and processing, I think the idea of encouraging merchants to stick within the Shopify ecosystem for most of their e-commerce needs bodes well for the long run, even at the cost of sacrificing margins in the short term. Additionally, CFO Russ Jones did point out on the call that as the number of merchants outside North America continue to grow, margins on the merchant solutions side should expand due to more favorable agreements outside North America ($12B key geographies include: US, Canada, UK, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand). In fact, gross margins on the merchant solutions side were up 13% y/y to 36% for the first quarter, and are up 17% compared to two years ago.

Figure 1: ARPM Q2 2015 - Q1 2017

(Source: Company filings)

Management execution remains solid with operating margins improving 5% y/y from Q1 2016. 2016 was a significant investment year for the company with the acquisition of Boltmade (~$1-1.5 million expense hit add-on in Q4), launch of first annual Unite conference, and the hiring of a dedicated new sales team for Plus customers (headcount at 30 as of Q3 2016). It seems that the main reason for the sequential decline in operating margin from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017 came courtesy of the aggressive online marketing, particularly against main competitor Magento. For example, a search for competitor Magento yields a Shopify paid advertisement, which is extremely common to see in the software space but is worthwhile noting that this specific placement ranks amongst the highest in terms of cost-per-click for the advertiser. Regarding operating/net profitability, management did not provide an update to the previous guide of the fourth quarter of this year, thus I'm keeping consistent with that timeline given that spending (albeit less than 2016) will remain aggressive in 2017.

Figure 2: Shopify Adwords Placement

(Source: Personal search)

Moving to a Neutral stance as most the upside has been captured YTD and the remainder of the growth will rely on a "show-me" story. The peer group shown below is trading at an average of 6.8x 2017 EV/revenue estimates with the group averaging ~27% of revenue growth from 2016-2017. While Shopify remains a best-of-breed platform, it still suffers from inferior gross and operating margins, which are understandable growing pains for the time being but are potent enough to derail the rosy growth story into 2020. With shares at 12.5x, there is practically zero room for error in the event the company is unable to deliver on profitability and margin upside. Moreover, while revenue growth is substantially above any of its peers, it simply doesn't warrant the rich valuation being assigned currently. On a price/sales basis, Shopify trades at an even larger premium to its peer group (21x 2016 sales). The next best peer would be ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), trading at 12.9x 2016 sales, 9.3x EV/revenue, and ranks just behind Shopify in terms of revenue growth at 34%.

Figure 3: Updated Peer Metrics and Comparables

(Source: Bloomberg, Estimize estimates, Company filings)

Model Update

Figure 4: Shopify Updated Income Statement Projections

(Source: Personal estimates, Company filings)

The company raised the midpoint of guidance for FY2017 by $32.5 million (5.5%) in the Q1 report, and I do fully expect them to continue to raise guidance throughout the year as they have done on a quarterly basis since coming public. For the second quarter, I'm projecting ~$147.8 million in sales, 3% of gross margin improvement y/y, and EPS -$0.05 on an adjusted basis. I am above consensus estimates by roughly 2.5%. For FY2017, I am projecting revenue to come in at $651 million, representing growth of 67% y/y. Granted, this is slightly aggressive compared to projections I have made in the past (4.5% above management guidance, 5% above consensus) but I do think it is important to price in any upward revisions in a scenario where a company consistently low-balls guidance. Note that I do expect overall gross margins to increase to 56% in FY2017 but I'm cautious on this revision given that gross margins will remain highly correlated with Payments and will only improve if Capital and Shipping become a larger part of the merchant solutions mix.

I have modeled out the income statement through 2020, where I expect revenue growth to slow to 25% y/y bringing total revenue to ~$1.5 billion, and operating margin to reach ~11%. Moreover, I expect sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue to fall to ~30%, R&D expense to fall to ~17%, and G&A expense to fall to ~9% in year 2020.

Figure 5: Shopify Updated Valuation Summary

(Source: Personal estimates, Company filings)

Note: Data as of market close, May 30 th, 2017.