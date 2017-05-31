Results Of OPEC Meeting Push Chevron's Price Back Into The Buy Zone

Even with the price drop in oil after the OPEC meeting, the current price of CVX is a buy as the dividend still has plenty of support.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is a buy at its current market price given its dividend and improving operations.

What did I think last time?

I have written about CVX several times, most recently on April 17th. I had sold my CVX shares a few months before then, concerned about how long CVX could maintain its dividend. By April I had seen several developments that lead me to believe it could maintain the dividend at least a year and the much lower price made it again attractive.

What new information do we have now?

On April 23rd, CVX released its Q1 earnings report. Below I have included what I think are the most important slides from their presentation.

The slide above shows several important developments for the quarter for investors interested in the dividend. Cash Flow from Operations and earnings both exceeded the dividends paid. Since the price of oil dropped that hasn't always been the case. While it's far too early to say that the bad times are over, this quarter's performance gives CVX some important breathing room in maintaining its ability to support a growing dividend. It's clear that most of the improvement in earnings was due to better oil prices, so with oil down a bit from where it was during the first quarter, CVX might not do as well in Q2.

This next slide shows the difference in earnings from Q1 last year. I like that special items is only a small portion of the change. Events and conditions that aren't repeatable are not likely to happen often enough that they can form the base of a solid and sustained turn around in performance. I also like, that while there were improvements, that operation cost reductions also only played a small part in the change from last year. Again, only so much of that can happen repeatedly, so such cost reductions wouldn't be part of a long term profit improvement.

This slide shows the improvements from Q4 2016. As expected since the price of oil and gas isn't as much higher from Q4 as it was from a year ago, price increases contributed less. I will want to look at oil prices recently and compare them to both Q1 and Q4 oil prices to get a better idea of how CVX might do in Q2.

This slide provides information on one of the big projects, Gorgon, which CVX was spending so much of its CAPEX on over the last couple of years. A large part of CVX being able to support the dividend long term requires these projects to finish and enter production. That will both provide more revenue (and profits) and burn less cash. This slide had lots of good news of production coming online, however on May 15 th, CVX announced that it was shutting down train 1 at Gorgon for a month. Replacing the faulty device will burn more cash needed elsewhere while the reduction in production will reduce revenues.

This next slide shows that CVX continues to reduce its CAPEX budget. This has the effect of leaving more cash to pay the dividend and eventually a reduction in production which should help to support the price of oil. The reductions in operating and other costs also help CVX get more profit from each dollar of revenue.

This slide shows, that while CVX has reduced costs and CAPEX spending, it also had a very small increase in volumes. CVX kept its CAPEX spending higher than other oil majors, in order to finish several large projects, so it would be a bad sign if volumes declined while these new projects were coming on-line. It's good to see that some of the delays that have happened on these projects, especially on Gorgon, didn't reduce volumes last quarter.

Over-all, I think Q1 was very good for CVX. I don't think this single quarter was enough that the bad times are done, but it certainly gave the company so more breathing room. Going forward the price of oil will still be a major concern, but it's good to see that CVX can support the current dividend with oil prices in the lower $50s. I expect by the end of the year we will see oil prices into the mid$50 range or maybe even a little higher.

The next bit of news that impacts CVX was the OPEC meeting last week. I think it is good news that OPEC decided to keep the current production quota agreement. Yes, oil prices did drop because either a bigger cut in production or a longer extension wasn't approved, but I still think this is good news. The current amount of production quotas are actually being adhered to, which would be in doubt if the cuts were deepened. Also since shale oil operators in the US can easily ramp up production to cover any OPEC decrease, I think that the increased cheating would have had a long term negative impact on the price of oil. With the current production quotas I think oil will slowly increase in price to about the mid-$50s by years end. And I think that price is a good one for CVX.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Above is the main screen that Simply Wall St. shows for CVX. I like it because it shows a quick picture of how a company is doing, and how that compares to similar companies. Simply Wall St. uses what they call the snowflake to give an over-all presentation of how a company does in 5 areas: value, future performance, past performance, health, and dividends. Each area has 6 tests and how many rings the snowflake covers shows how many of those tests the company passes. The color of the snowflake from green, through yellow and orange to red, also gives an indication of how well the company is doing. This leading page also shows 6 competing companies and their snowflakes. From this one view I can see that CVX looks to be doing well and doing better than most of its competitors. As a dividend growth investor I like that it passes 5 of the 6 dividend tests. And since I like to buy stock when it's at a good value, I like that it passes 4 out of the 6 value tests. While I don't see anything that is particularly new or surprising here, the visualization of that data helps me in concluding the CVX is in reasonable shape at this time.

This chart above helps me see that trends in revenue, profit, and cash flow. I like that cash flow and profit are expected to grow by over 50% in the next two years. I can also see that revenue is growing as well, just not by more than 50% in 2 years. That tells me that over the next 2 years, CVX is getting into a better position to support its dividend and maybe even grow it by more than a penny a year. I am a very visually oriented person, and a graph like the one above gives me more confidence in my analysis that CVX can support its dividend.

A note on how I handle risk management

One thing I always keep in mind is that all forms of risk management have a cost. The best way to make money in investing is to have a great idea on how to make money with a single stock, put all your money into in, and be exactly right. All efforts to manage risk will have costs that lower your return from that result. The problem is in that very last part, being exactly right. The whole point of risk management is that you will give up some of the reward that you might get with that perfect result so that you will be better off if you are wrong (or just not completely right!).

The next thing to keep in mind is that the risks you need to manage are the risks you actually face. And the risks you face are dependent on your goals. If you need to be earning $1000 a month in dividends when you retire in 10 years, you face different risks than if you need $50,000 to pay the medical school tuition for your daughter next year. So if you need $1000 a month in dividend in 10 years, don't take steps to ensure you can sell $50,000 worth of shares next year, especially if doing so will hurt your chance of making your actual goal.

My goal, as a dividend growth investor, is to have a portfolio that generates a growing stream of dividends that can replace the income from my job without having to sell any shares. As such, the actual market price of the shares I own dropping by a lot doesn't represent a significant risk to reaching my goals. The main risk to my goal is that the dividends my portfolio generates will not increase enough or even decline. Share price decline does represent a risk if one or more of my positions stops growing the dividend or cuts it, because if I then sell that position it will be that much harder to replace the income it once generated.

So how I manage risk in my portfolio is that I find and buy a range of companies in diverse businesses that are generating more than enough cash to support and grow their dividend. I then buy shares of these companies when they are priced at a good value for the dividend and the safety of that dividend. And I use the dividends that my portfolio currently produces to buy more shares of these companies at good prices. And when I can find option contracts that help me generate more cash flow or buy shares I want at better prices, I write contracts to do that.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. I will also point out that my calculator avoids the problem of dividend growth being higher than the discount rate. At some point, DDM requires the sum of an infinite series, which has a finite sum only if the terms in the series tend toward 0. That requires the dividend growth rate to be less than the discount rate. That is a requirement of the terminal dividend growth rate but note but not the other two dividend growth rates in my DDM calculator. Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), CVX has a long dividend growth streak, even if it has had only nominal increases the last few years to keep its streak going.

I will use the current dividend of $4.32. When last I wrote about CVX, I estimated the dividend would be frozen or have a nominal increase for a year, and then grow at 3% a year after that. With the current price decrease in oil, I will extend that freeze (or nominal increase) for an additional year but keep the other values the same. Also I will continue to want a 15% additional discount to account for the generally weak oil and gas price environment.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the dividend stream is $123.48 and with my margin of safety discount that means I am willing to buy CVX at any price below $105. With the current market price just over $104, CVX is current a buy.

Looking at the SA page for CVX dividend history, I see that the 4 year average yield is 3.82%, which is lower than the yield at the $105 share price and also lower than current yield, giving more evidence that CVX is currently under-valued.

Can options help?

One thing to note when examining various option expiration dates is that the latest ex-div date for CVX happened on May 17 th. So we have until the middle of August till the next date.

I like the June expiration date, expiration is soon, but the premiums are still pretty nice. For writing a covered call contract, the $107 strike price offers a nice premium and the Delta is only 0.19. If you cost basis is less than $107, it's not a bad deal for only a 20% chance or so of the shares being called away. Depending on your commission, how many contracts you can write, and your cost basis, the $108 strike price could work as well. My cost basis is currently just over $107 and I only have 80 shares, so I won't be writing such a contract however.

The $104 put contract also offers a nice premium and the Delta is -0.46. I think the premium is worth the chance, and with almost 3 months before the next ex-div date there isn't a lot of risk that you won't be able to pick the shares up before then.

What to watch for going forward?

One concern about oil prices has been that demand will not increase. A big part of that has been concern that American's aren't driving as much as they used to do. I don't think the data supports that claim, at least not yet. I found this graph, which shows the trailing 12 months on vehicle miles driven in the US.

While driving did decline during the last recession, and stayed flat of the next 6 years or so, it is currently increasing again and is now well above pre-recession levels.

Another concern to keep watch on is the price of oil. I can see from the above YChart® that oil prices are still quite a bit above where they were back in Q1 2016, but now are about where they were in Q4 (or maybe a bit below). So far anyway, I think its reasonable to say that the recent price drop hasn't caused CVX and big problems.

Conclusion

CVX had a very good quarter in Q1 2017. Compared to last year, where CVX had a loss, this quarter had solid profits. Even compared to Q4, this quarter has been an improvement. Cash flow and earnings both cover the dividend.

Continuing cost cutting measures and large capital projects coming on line also improve cash flow for CVX. Despite the continuing delays at some projects, these big capital projects are improving both the top and bottom lines and providing cash to support the dividend.

At the current market price, even assuming nominal dividend increases for the next 2 years, the $104 current price tag is a good value for dividend growth investors. Improved performance has pushed back my concern for how long CVX can continue to pay its dividend. I am again buying CVX as I have the cash.

I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself among those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends. Simply Wall St. provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case. Much of the data that appears in their graphs and charts comes from Capital S&P IQ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.