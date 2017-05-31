9.6% Yield And 35% Upside With Whitestone REIT

We think this is an ideal entry point to get their high quality assets at a discount.

The Buy Thesis

There is a tremendous gap between where WSR trades and the quality of its portfolio. At current enterprise value, Whitestone trades at an implied cap rate of about 8%, but its properties would sell for about 6.0%. This translates to an NAV of $23 per share or nearly double recent market price of $11.82. We do not think it will get all the way up to its NAV, but the spread should narrow significantly to our price target of $16.00.

How and when Whitestone got cheap

In the not so distant past, WSR was trading at a fairly respectable price. In fact, it was at my price target within the last year.

WSR even held up fairly well through the retail crash as the market correctly identified its resistance to e-commerce. However, in April, an ill-timed equity offering sent the stock crashing down.

The just over 8 million shares hit the market at a time when there was no new buyer interest causing them to be resold into a void. While $13 per share was obtained in the offering, this fresh cash is available today for under $12. That is buying cash at a discount in addition to buying a portfolio of strong assets deeply below NAV.

Portfolio quality

Shopping center REITs have quite a dispersion in their trading multiples. If the market were efficient, organizing the list in ascending order of 2017 FFO multiple would create a stratification of quality. Looking at the list below, one could assume that Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) has the highest quality properties and Wheeler the lowest.

In both instances the assumption would be right. However, the shopping center REIT with the second highest quality properties is actually Whitestone (NYSEMKT:WSR) trading at a lowly 9.1X.

One would not guess that its properties are this high quality and the market clearly does not price it as such, so we will spend a large portion of this article demonstrating that WSR is a close second to FRT.

Location is huge for all real estate, but particularly for shopping centers. Specifically, shopping centers want to be in affluent areas with higher discretionary income. Federal Realty likes to show that it has the best locations, posting the following slide in its recent presentation.

Conveniently left out of FRT's graph is Whitestone. If we include WSR, it is right up there with FRT, substantially ahead of other REITs and the national average.

In addition to considering the current demographics of the location, I find it useful to look at the derivative. Whitestone has projected household growth in a 3 mile radius of its shopping centers of nearly 9% over 5 years, placing it far above the rest. Its 5 year projected household income growth is second only to REG at about 7.8%.

In brief, Whitestone's properties are in strong locations which are getting even better. These locations, along with skilled property level management, have led to impressive SSNOI growth in which WSR beats even FRT. Whitestone has averaged about 3% SSNOI growth since the start of 2015, shown below.

In contrast, FRT has averaged only about 2% over that same period (below).

Property Value

Strong locations and consistent growth are characteristics of properties that trade at low cap rates, yet WSR has an implied cap rate of 8%.

Note that the peer median is about 6% even though WSRs property level metrics are superior to those of peers as we discussed above. Analysts place Federal Realty at a cap rate of 4.63%, shown below.

This is an extreme spread given the similar strengths of FRT's and WSR's locations. We think 6% is a more realistic cap rate for Whitestone's properties. This is not an extreme claim as that is merely the peer median. However, it looks extreme when we note what that would do to the value of WSR shares.

Shown below is an NAV table which calculates the NAV of WSR at various cap rates. It is currently trading between at 8% and 8.5%.

At 6%, it is worth $23.03 per share. This, is what I believe WSRs properties are worth.

So why is my price target only $16?

Well, Whitestone has fairly greedy management with an oversized LTIP (long term incentive plan). This causes shares to be issued to management each year in an amount that is too large relative to the size of WSR. In 2016, the executives made over $7mm which really detracts from the bottom line of a $450mm market cap company.

That being said, they are quite skilled. Mastandrea has consistently made good allocative decisions and seems to have an intuition for which properties will perform well. We anticipate WSR will continue to execute fundamentally, but the benefits to shareholders will be muted due to the dilutive compensation.

Therefore, WSR needs to trade at a discount to its NAV. At $16 per share it would still represent a good value since this target is a multiple of only 12.3X 2017 estimated FFO, but I do not see it getting much higher than that.

Risks and concerns

Aside from the aforementioned management risk, WSR is heavily concentrated in a few submarkets, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. I find these to be excellent markets, but the concentration will exacerbate any troubles that occur.

While WSR makes an effort to obtain e-commerce resistant tenants and it is less susceptible to this risk than peers, it is still retail. The general headwind on the sector could put pressure on rents across the board.

The bottom line

WSR does not get credit for how well located its properties are. Superior demographics are driving sales growth which in turn drives rent growth. We see 35% upside and a 9.6% dividend while you wait.

