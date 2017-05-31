Microsoft: Not A Buy For Me (For Now)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is obviously a mature tech company that generates a lot of cash based on ubiquitous productivity software suites and brand equity. It isn't, in my opinion, an innovative growth concern that has the capacity to surprise an investor. It used to be that, perhaps, but today there are other alternatives for that sort of investing style. The stock can still be bought...but at the right price.

The company recently reported numbers for its fiscal third quarter. According to this Seeking Alpha news item at the time, earnings per share of $0.73 were ahead of estimates by three pennies. Revenue of $23.56 billion missed the target by a very small $60 million. Not really a big deal, but the market on that day punished the stock.

That isn't the real story, though. If you're a believer in Microsoft, then you look at the cash and the product lines that the company constantly upgrades to make money.

The press release shows that Microsoft generated $10.6 billion of operational cash in fiscal Q3, which was a slight rise over the comparable period. The nine-month figure showed more robust growth - $28.5 billion versus $24.9 billion. Dividends paid over the last nine months was almost $9 billion, and capital expenses were about $6 billion, so totaling that up comes to $15 billion, which relates well to the cash from operations. Of course, this is one of those situations where acquisition-related costs can add up. And where the company is confident in its future to the point where it has $76 billion in long-term debt. Again - it's a mature tech company looking to grow inorganically as well as organically.

Management is willing to leverage the current business model for future growth, but Microsoft isn't as nimble in its corporate thinking as it once was. Office and OneNote may be employed by a lot of users, but these are known quantities and are fairly well-distributed at this point. What exactly would I like to see to make me interested in the stock? Two things. The first is strategic in nature, the other is based on a valuation metric.

Microsoft needs to have a better acquisition strategy, and it needs to focus on one area: video and content. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and other tech giants are doing this. Microsoft should be no different. I'm not saying Microsoft shouldn't focus on making great hardware and software, but I own Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) already, so for the stock to become more attractive to me, I would need to see CEO Satya Nadella join the club of other Silicon Valley companies in this regard. The LinkedIn purchase, as an example, just never caught hold of my investing imagination. Microsoft also invested in the cloud sector, which is great, but I already have that covered with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Microsoft has built up the kind of portfolio one would expect from a tech concern: besides LinkedIn, the company took on assets such as aQuantive, Nokia and Skype. I get the motivation with such a strategy, but at the same time, one starts to wonder at what point does a company get too big and start to lose focus. An investor might instead want to go with a less mature company on a potential growth track as opposed to one which is being forced to evolve.

Microsoft may, at some point, want to consider spin-offs, tracking stocks (although I am not the biggest fan of these instruments), or as I mentioned, a different acquisition plan to create further upside to the stock. Focusing on video and content is key to differentiating a tech business model, and it is a subjective strategy in that, although it appears every company is currently into content, all the content is different, with unique concepts and executions. In this way, Microsoft can transform itself into a strong competitor against Amazon and Alphabet which have strong, sound strategies in video (i.e., Prime video, YouTube). If you read between the lines of what I'm saying, you'll note that I am not denigrating Microsoft as an investment idea - instead, I am putting it in a relative perspective against what I already own, and what you may already own. In that way I am biased, but I believe there is value in thinking about it in this manner. By the way, the company at one point was about content to some extent, but it switched gears, as this Variety article from a few years ago indicates. To the best of my knowledge and research, the company hasn't gone back to seriously considering investing in content (not in the significant way I would want it to, at least) or acquiring something like a studio. One acquisition idea I wouldn't mind the company considering would be Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). That might be attractive to both Microsoft management and myself - it fits the software/subscription needs of the company, and for me, Adobe is a company that could use its creative software suites to produce original content for itself, not only to promote its offerings but to actually make major movie and episodic series investments. (For more opinion on Adobe, you can check out this piece.)

Now, besides strategy, let's talk about valuation. It's a simple issue for me, composed of two parts: stock appreciation and dividend yield. First, the chart:

Remember years ago when Microsoft shares never went anywhere and seemed to be constantly building a base? Then everyone could only talk about total return and dividend payments and the concept of a stock-bond hybrid? Well, here we are today, with Microsoft shares actually being something of a momentum play. That chart right there is one solid reason for me not to buy the stock at this time. Sure, one might argue that Facebook can be purchased high, as well as Amazon. Microsoft, though? No. I definitely need a drop with this one.

As for dividend yield, I'd rather see the stock closer to 3% (preferably over that level) as well. A drop in price and a rise in yield go hand-in-hand, certainly, but it's still worth mentioning the yield at which I'd be more inclined to consider the company for my portfolio. The current yield is around 2.2%.

Microsoft is a significant corporate presence in the world of technology, and it is a widely-held stock that serves a well-defined purpose for many portfolios. For me, based on other names I own, I don't need to buy the company at its current valuation. Maybe that will change in the future. As always, perform your own due diligence. (For another perspective on growth prospects and valuation for this company, you can read this Seeking Alpha article.)