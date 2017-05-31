Market Volatility Bulletin: Shaken, Not Stirred

Tracking the Trade: anything you want to track for a couple weeks? Let us know!

A thoughtful comment from a reader on the strength of the short volatility position even at low VIX levels such as now.

The S&P traded bullish through the overnight session, and has since given up its strength within the first half hour of trade; oil spills and pending home sales to blame?

CNBC: 8:55 EST

S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures were bullish in the overnight session, posting lows at 2410 immediately on the Asian session open, and grinding slowly higher since. The current highs stand at 2416.75, up about a quarter of a percent. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) bulls have taken even stronger control overnight, with the futures up around 0.50%.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are up modestly in the overnight market, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for July delivery have sold off to the tune of nearly 2%, as the market continues to voice its disappointment at the recent production cut extension deal and on news of a Libyan production hike.

After a full day inside the 10-handle, spot VIX is struggling to stay in double digits, printing 10.07 just before the opening bell.

Following last week's open interest shift, volume is confirming the rollover to September expiry for interest-rate futures.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

US stock indexes (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed lower in unison on a slow Tuesday, marking the return from the Memorial Day holiday. Though opening with a gap down from last Friday, most indexes began the day bullish, but sold off into the close.

The modest move lower was led by a 1.34% move lower in energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) stocks, while technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) were the only sectors to gain meaningfully on the day.

Source: SectorSPDR

Shout-Out

Today we highlight a recent article from Orange Peel Investments, titled The Fed's Taper Is A Fakeout. As suggested by the title, the piece from Tuesday afternoon discusses the potential for the Fed to not only cease normalization of short-term interest rates, but fail in its mission to shrink the current balance sheet as well.

The author begins the article by noting that we are in the midst of one of the longest bull markets in history, with many asset prices doubling over the past nine years.

Employment numbers have been influenced by service sector jobs and part time jobs. We have essentially created a fake recovery out of simply spending and while productivity may have increased slightly over the last few years, a good majority of our recovery has come from American consumers and American families burdening themselves with more debt than they had prior to 2008 and increased spending associated with these burdens.

The author nextmentions the current US debt, and the deleterious effects that raising interest rates significantly would have on the government's ability to repay that debt. Orange Peel quips, "while corporations and consumers would certainly feel the screws tightened a little bit as the cost of servicing debt across the board would inch higher, the United States would likely feel the biggest blow as the cost of servicing our national debt would move significantly higher."

The above statements may lead a reader to ask, "If not raising interest rates and shrinking the balance sheet, what actions is the Fed likely to take in the future?" The author addresses that next, stating that in all likelihood, another round of quantitative easing will take place, with the goal in mind to boost asset prices even further. Additionally, if our rising national debt is not dealt with in a meaningful way, there is increased likelihood that our country's creditworthiness may come into question.

To close, the author offers the following:

While we don't even think the Fed will really begin to taper much further from here, if they do, we don't think it'll be long before the engine is thrown into reverse and quantitative easing starts once again.

Tomorrow we will feature a recent article that takes a differing view: "Don't fight the Fed" now has a new meaning.

Thoughts on Volatility

Shown below, the VIX futures term structure remains strictly in contango, with the spot index showing roughly 14% below F1 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures.

With spot VIX continuing to show closes at or near 10-flat, it may be tempting for many investors to want to take a long position in whatever VIX product they feel most comfortable with, simply because "How much lower can it go?"

The issue with VIX products though, is that it is difficult to replicate performance in the spot index, and impossible to do so without putting time against you. Consider the following comment we received last week from reader tmdoherty.

Indeed, many investors immediate reaction to continued low spot VIX closes may be to buy their favorite long VIX ETP, such as VXX or TVIX. To expand on TMD's third point from above, the contango in the VIX futures market is potentially the biggest problem with a simple buy-and-hold strategy using long-VIX exchange-traded products. Because these products tend to track a synthetic 30-day VIX futures position, it is not like a typical stock in that if nothing happens over the next 30 days, your investment stays roughly even. With long VIX ETPs, if the index remains flat over the next 30 days, it is quite likely that your investment will have lost 5-15% due to the roll yield in the futures. His last statement leads us to the belief that he advocates a long position in a product such as XIV (though we do not want to put words in other people's mouths).

We agree with TMD that VIX is likely to rise somewhat in the relatively near future, but also feel the need to reiterate his final point: it will be very difficult to time things well enough to consistently make money on the long-VIX side.

Thank you to tmdoherty for the above comment, we appreciate furthering the discussion to our page!

Organic implied volatility is quite flat here, having touched lower for at-the-money contracts at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly levels.

The fact is, realized vol has been very low. Since last Thursday's breakout to new highs, the S&P 500 has traded over a range of approximately 10 points - less than one half of one percent. With such low volume, low range trading, realized vol has taken a real hit.

This is particularly true at the one-week level. But to be clear, all the expiries have felt the sting. Right before the first round of the French elections, a one-week straddle was just over $40; now a monthly straddle trades at $43. While $40 for a one-week straddle sounds very high, we must remember that the long-term average VIX level is 19 or so. In the history of the entire VIX, $40 is cheap!

Now, you trade the market that's in front of you, not a long-run average that has encompassed to bear markets and a few big scares along the way. We just want to point out that investors should hold in their minds the tension between the fact that realized volatility has been quite low, and that on the other hand we have an options market that has essentially priced in crazy low levels of vol: no meaningful moves. The margin for error is quite low here for a short options volatility position, almost across the board.

Conclusion

We will begin a new trade to track within the next couple days (side note: one of us teaches university classes and a summer session just began, so there's a lot of prep going on now!)

Is there a particular spread that interests you as readers? Is there any kind of position you'd like us to track over the next couple weeks? If so, let us know. We'd love to get input from you as to what might be interesting to follow.

As this piece goes to publication, the S&P is encountering headwinds, in the dual forms of the oil price plunge and the weak pending home sales report. VIX is higher, but still wearing a 10 handle.

As always, thanks for reading. We welcome your comments and love to feature them right in our daily bulletins. We view these pieces as a forum for learning and discussion; as such your contributions play an important role in what goes on here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.