Will Consolidation In The Foodservice Distribution Industry Eventually Lead To A Larger Deal?

However, as time goes by, we may see an attempt at a much larger deal in the near-term; Shamrock Foods may be at the sweet spot for a larger deal.

The market remains highly fragmented, so smaller deals are a way for larger competitors to continue to chip away at the competition.

Aside from the Brakes Group deal by Sysco, most foodservice distribution deals have lately been relatively small; below $100 million per company mark.

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) defines the foodservice distribution industry by three general categories including:

Broadline - distributors who offer a "broad line" of products and services System - distributors who carry specific products for large chains Specialized - distributors focused on specific product categories or customer types (e.g., meat or produce)

To this point, investors should recognize that the first top three U.S. broadline foodservice distributors in the graphic above are public companies. Other public companies with some overlap include AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NYSE:APFH), The Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Some may note that Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) recently announced its intent to acquire AdvancePierre for $4.2 billion. With $1.6 billion in net sales as of the most recent quarter, on a trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) basis, some may be wondering why AdvancePierre was not included in the top ten list above. This is due to the company's specialized focus on ready-to-eat sandwiches and sandwich components.

For the same reason, The Chef's Warehouse is also not included in the top ten list. The company did not generate $1 billion in net sales either in 2014, but generated $1.2 billion in 2016 as growth has been strong. The substantial majority of product categories focused on center of plate (meats and seafood) dry goods and pastries and other bakery products.

United Natural Foods generated $8.9 billion in net sales as of the January 2017 quarter TTM period. The substantial majority of net sales were reflected by distribution to independently owned natural products retailers, supernatural chains and conventional supermarkets, putting the company in more of the system category.

Overall, the foodservice distribution industry is highly fragmented with over 15,000 local and regional competitors. As a result, the majority of recent deals have involved smaller acquisitions. US Foods' recent three deals have involved less than $100 million or included single facilities of around 70,000 square feet. During the first nine months of fiscal 2017, Performance Food Group paid $145.5 million for six acquisitions; an average of $24 million per deal.

Only the Brakes Group deal by Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) had a price tag in the billions ($3.1 billion), which was completed in July of 2016. But the $3.1 billion price tag was about 60 percent of the $5 billion in net sales generated by the new European company.

Investors should note that no foodservice distributor, especially in the broadline category, is going to sell at or greater than net sales. Sysco acquired the Brakes Group at 12 times adjusted EBITDA. Without knowing the adjusted EBITDA of private peers, the 60 percent rule can suffice.

The other important factor for investors to note is that most of the smaller deals for larger peers like Sysco, US Foods and Performance Food Group, typically do not have a material effect on company results of operations. Essentially, these smaller deals serve more as way of eliminating local competition, with the goal of streamlining it with existing services for optimal operating efficiencies.

The fine line here is that a strategy acquiring a handful of companies every year (the pool is over 15,000) can only go so far as larger peers continue to growth their respective market shares. Upon the review of the previous top ten graphic above, US Foods considers itself and Sysco as the two-dominant national broadline foodservice distributors, which they are.

I would actually also consider Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) as a national competitor as well, as the company has coverage over most of the U.S. Other peers including Gordon Food Service and Reinhart Food Service have very strong coverage for the Midwest, East Coast and Southern regions. Gordon additionally has service coverage within Canada. Ben E. Keith Co. has regional coverage in the southern portion of the Midwest and in the South, with some extent to the West. Shamrock Foods coverage is mostly in the West.

Clearly, Sysco, US Foods and Performance Food Group would like to continue to chip away and much smaller local peers, and directly compete with these regional players. But there is no guarantee that any or all of these larger regional peers will not be able to continue to successfully grow within their markets.

Performance Food Group currently has an enterprise value of $4.2 billion and trades at 11.2 times adjusted EBITDA. Due to the company's much larger scale with net sales at greater than $16.3 billion, the company would likely fetch a higher EBITDA premium, possibly closer to 15 times. This would place a buyout price closer to $5.4 billion, or 40 percent higher from the recent $28.40 price per share.

Looking back to the private companies, buyout prices could range from $1.8 to $3.6 billion, assuming the 60 percent rule. This rule is flawed as the general scenario above for Performance Food Group clearly suggests. Making a more conservative adjustment could reduce a deal closer to $1 billion for either Ben E. Keith Co. or Shamrock Foods.

When reviewing the "big three" there is no clearly apparent opportunity to make a deal in the billions. Sysco is still digesting its recent deal, which has increased the company's leverage position above its two peers. Both US Foods and Performance Food Group do not have much cash on-hand; US Foods does have $150 million, which is substantially greater than Performance Food Group. All three companies may continue to focus on paying down debt obligations.

These reasons are likely why the focus has been on smaller local peers, rather than larger regional players. This strategy may be sufficient for a short time period, but over the long-term, there will likely need to be further consolidation between larger competitors.

Summary

The qualitative data that I have seen for Southern California has displayed strong growth for Shamrock Foods. As the opportunity for population growth continues in the Southwest, the company is strategically positioned to benefit. Shamrock Foods is also the largest foodservice distributor for the West behind Sysco, US Foods and Performance Food Group.

For these reasons among others including the company's strong family owned history, as well as its unique ownership of one of the nation's largest dairy farms, the company makes for an ideal focal point within the foodservice distribution industry.

The "big three" may need to think about the competitive environment as it is quite possible that one of the other large regional players could look to extend their reach into national territory through the addition of Shamrock Foods. Either way, I see this company at the sweet spot whether larger public company eventually takes a stab, or a private major regional distributor looks to expand its national coverage. At some point in the near-future, a larger deal in the U.S. is likely to transpire.

