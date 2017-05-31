J.C. Penney Is Not In Danger Of Bankruptcy

Ability to handle prolonged sharp comps declines is more questionable, although that would likely require a depression or deep recession to occur.

Slight to moderate declines in comparable store sales can be managed via cost cutting and should not affect its ability to handle its debt maturities.

This should allow it to pay off its 2018 to 2020 debt maturities, while its 2023 secured debt can be refinanced.

The notion of a J.C. Penney (JCP) bankruptcy has been brought up again, but I believe that the chance of it going bankrupt within the near-to-medium term (say by 2025) is low. J.C. Penney can deliver around $200 million to $300 million per year in positive cash flow (not including asset sale proceeds) at current EBITDA levels, and can likely maintain that even with a slight decline in comparable store sales. J.C. Penney's should also be able to pay its upcoming debt maturities (2018 to 2020) via its positive cash flow and should be able to refinance its 2023 secured debt without much difficulty.

The main risk for J.C. Penney's equity is not bankruptcy, but rather that J.C. Penney gets stuck dealing with continual moderate declines in comparable store sales. In that situation, J.C. Penney will continue cutting costs, closing stores and paying down its debt. There would be a good chance that many of J.C. Penney's bonds will outperform its equity.

For a J.C. Penney bankruptcy by 2025 to occur, it would probably take a depression or a prolonged deep recession. J.C. Penney can handle slight to moderate comparable store declines via cost cutting.

Merchandise Accounts Payable

While J.C. Penney's merchandise accounts payables as a percentage of merchandise inventory did decline significantly to 30.3% in Q1 2017 from 34.0% in Q1 2016, I don't view this as evidence of supplier concern yet. J.C. Penney indicated that the decline in merchandise accounts payables was primarily due to reduced purchases in Q1 2017. J.C. Penney's store closures are expected to contribute to a more than 5% reduction in inventory by year end.

Merchandise accounts payable as a percentage of merchandise inventory was actually up slightly year-over-year for J.C. Penney in Q3 2016 and Q4 2016, so there isn't a consistent trend that may indicate mounting supplier unease. This contrasts with Sears, which has shown constant large year-over-year declines in this measure.

Current Performance

I've previously looked at J.C. Penney's potential performance in 2017 with -1.5% comparable store sales during the year. In that scenario, J.C. Penney would end up with an estimated $911 million EBITDA before any real estate proceeds. At a bit over $900 million EBITDA per year, J.C. Penney may be able to generate $200 million to $300 million in positive cash flow per year that it can use to pay down its debt.

$ Million 2017 Net Sales $12,045 Gross Margin $4,336 SG&A $3,425 EBITDA $911

I estimate that J.C. Penney can probably maintain that EBITDA level with a slight decline in comps (such as -1% or -2%) in future years through more cost cutting (a 2% reduction in SG&A per year) and without closing a significant number of stores. At a higher decline in comps (of -3% to -4% per year), J.C. Penney's EBITDA may fall by around $50 million per year.

Debt Maturities

Here's a look at J.C. Penney's debt maturity situation (in $ millions) after its tender offer goes through. There are $765 million in remaining debt maturities between 2018 and 2020. J.C. Penney should be able to generate enough positive cash flow at -1% to -2% comps during the next few years to pay off those maturities.

2018 2019 2020 2023 After 2025 $190 $175 $400 $2,177 $1,203

At -3% to -4% comps instead, J.C. Penney would be able to pay off its 2018 and 2019 debt maturities, but may need to refinance part of its 2020 debt maturity if it doesn't take additional steps to reduce costs beyond the modest SG&A reductions that I've mentioned above. J.C. Penney could also potentially cover the 2020 debt maturity through asset sales.

If J.C. Penney doesn't repay its 2020 debt maturity, it should still be able to refinance it. In the scenario with -3% to -4% per year comps, J.C. Penney would be able to deleverage slightly by 2020 despite declining EBITDA as it will have paid off $885 million in debt between the beginning of 2017 and then. J.C. Penney should be able to access the credit markets for refinancing in that scenario, although the interest rate on the new notes may be higher than the current 5.65% interest rate for the 2020 notes.

Although J.C. Penney does have a large amount of secured debt becoming due in 2023, it should be able to refinance that with new secured debt fairly easily. The 5.875% secured notes due 2023 are currently trading at around par, indicating the low level of concern for medium term secured debt.

Situations That Could Increase Bankruptcy Risk

While I've outlined some reasons why I believe J.C. Penney's current risk of bankruptcy is low, there are at least a couple situations that would significantly increase its risk. For example, a deep recession/depression could push J.C. Penney's comparable store sales down by high-single digits to low-double digits (similar to 2008) and potentially reduce its EBITDA by over several hundred million per year. That reduction in EBITDA could potentially push J.C. Penney into a cash burn situation within a year. J.C. Penney can probably manage some cash burn for a little while, but a prolonged deep recession that results in multiple years of double-digit or near double-digit sales decline would likely result in J.C. Penney needing additional funding. Finding funding would also become more challenging in a prolonged deep recession, and even if J.C Penney survived, it would be seriously damaged from taking on additional high-cost debt or selling significant assets.

Another challenging situation for J.C. Penney would be if a border adjustment tax gets implemented. Marvin Ellison previously mentioned that the border adjustment tax could result in J.C. Penney's corporate tax rate effectively increasing from 34% to over 170%, and significantly affecting J.C. Penney's chances of profitability. However, it looks increasingly unlikely that a border adjustment tax will be passed.



Conclusion

J.C. Penney appears to have a low chance of bankruptcy by 2025 as it is producing positive cash flow and has manageable debt maturities. It should be able to maintain positive cash flow even with slight-to-moderate comparable store sales declines.



The main risk for J.C. Penney is that a deep recession or depression could result in EBITDA declines significantly outpacing its ability to cut costs. In a regular economy though, I see little risk of a near-to-medium term bankruptcy. However, too much can change in the long-run for me to make a prediction of what J.C. Penney's status will be in 30 years from now (for example) with any confidence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.