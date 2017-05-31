Greed Isn't Always Good; My Simple Strategy To Protect Gains

Like many young investors I idolize Warren Buffett. His simple eloquence, deep knowledge, unrivaled common sense and even temperament have brought him to the pinnacle of the investing world. Never one to get caught up attempting to predict and wholly avoid a recession, Buffet instead keeps his head down, holds strong to his investing philosophy and weathers the storm. This principled approach is enviable, and as always, I will follow suit. That being said, I think I would be foolish not to attempt to protect some of the gains I've made during the recent run up in the markets.

If you are an avid reader of Seekingalpha then I'm sure you've read the articles. Recession fears are spreading. Some warnings that have been issued are nothing more than the usual sounding off from perennial bears who make their money propagating pessimism and fear. However, some are from tried and tested professionals just looking to educate. As a rookie investor, I begin to really pay attention to potential economic woes when these two groups' opinions converge.

The signs of a possible recession have been around for some time as high sovereign debt levels and ballooning central bank balance sheets have fueled ever increasing valuations.

Evolution of Central Banks Balance Sheets

Local currency, indexed January 2007 = 100

Source: Datastream, Credit Suisse

With even the Fed admitting "equity prices are quite high relative to standard valuation measures" in recent Federal Open Market Committee minutes this bull market is surely due for a slowdown. Still, some point to solid earnings and low unemployment figures as signs of economic strength. I see the jobs reports as nothing but misleading, as masses of underemployed are not being accurately represented. It's also hard to be proud of unemployment numbers when only 62.9% of Americans are part of the workforce.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Despite this and numerous other indicators, the post-crash era has been more than kind to those willing to take the risk. Sadly, all bull markets must come to an end and this one is no different. In fact, many bears are perplexed as to how it has lasted this long, and lately I am finding myself agreeing with them.

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

― Benjamin Graham(The father of value investing)

I believe the promise of tax reform and the new found business friendly environment of the Trump Administration have acted as popularity buoys for stocks, allowing the "voting machine" that is the markets in the short term to continue this bullish run even as reasonable valuations are left in the rear-view mirror. When the mist clears, central banks begin to tighten their budgets, and tax reform doesn't pan out as expected; I believe we will see the "weighing machine" bears have been expecting, and with it, a recession.

A recent over-reliance on Washington has clouded the view of many investors. Promises have been made but few have been kept and I worry if tax reform does come it won't be as advertised. It's also hard to determine how much of the Trump administration's tax policies have already been priced into the markets. One of my favorite authors on this site Eric Parnell CFA recently wrote an article entitled Bond Lover, Stock Hater where he discusses some of his concerns about a possible and perhaps necessary recession, as well as corporate tax reform. Although I am not a bond lover I do love his quote here.

All that I will say to this point is beware the latest oasis in the ongoing desert of elusive or misguided fiscal and monetary policies that amount to little to nothing to bring the global economy out of the malaise in which it has been stuck for the past decade now. Putting this most directly, fiscal and monetary policy makers have thrown just about everything including the kitchen sink, refrigerator, and dishwasher at the problem. And, while they were successful at pulling the financial system back from the brink, they simply have not been able to get the global economy back up on its feet in a sustainable way.

I realize now that perhaps I have been guilty of seeing impending tax reform and its potential effects on the markets with rose colored glasses. In response to my new more bearish thinking I have done three simple things to protect myself against, and prepare for, a potential recession.

1) Reduce Holdings, Raise Cash

I have decided to reduce the overall number of holdings I own and raise cash in my account. I do this because I want to be more nimble if a recession does hit. Raising cash from these sales will allow me to trade the volatility I am expecting. Most traders see volatility as opportunity, while investors often see it as risk. Although my bread and butter strategy of dividend growth as an investor will never change, I am also young and therefore can stomach some risk. Throughout the downfall of the retail sector I've been able to make some money shorting the weakest in the industry like Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE: ANF). I see the next recession as an opportunity to do much the same in other industries and stocks that are due for a reversal. If you don't actively trade, like many who find it to be a fool's errand, the excess cash will leave you ready to buy on the downturn and protect against capital loss.

As a retail trader I also feel it is important to limit the number of holdings I own. I never want to feel like I am scrambling to keep up to date with all the relevant information for my portfolio, especially during a recession. Limiting my holdings to only a solid core group of stocks (and one long term speculation) that I will have for a lifetime will decrease my stress levels.

2) Focus on diversified, high-yield core positions (Trim if necessary)

I will always hold a portfolio of diversified, high-yield, low-risk stocks, and during a recession it is vital to make sure these holdings are solid and have the capability to survive a protracted bear market. Looking at past performance during recessions and crashes is one tactic I use in order to decide whether to hold or trim my position. I have owned shares of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) for years and recently bought more because I love the company's solid balance sheet and well covered dividend. The waste services industry is also a good one to be in during a recession. Looking back at its history we can see WM is a strong example of a recession resistant stock.

WM data by YCharts

On the other hand, I have also trimmed some of my long-term core holdings, increasing cash and protecting some of my gains. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is a perfect example of this. I've owned CAT for years, I even bought more after Trump's election, but recently I cut my holdings in order to take gains from the post-election rally. CAT has been on fire along with most of the industrial sector, but at this point it is trading at an over the top earnings multiple and historically doesn't do as well during a recession or crash. Also, after reading this poignant article, by another author I trust on the site, I worry about sales in the Asia-Pacific region and the effects of China's lending decrease.

CAT data by YCharts

After such an extended bull market I don't want to be greedy. I have made solid gains across the board of late(with some notable exceptions) and I want to preserve those gains, and prepare my portfolio to not just avoid, but to also take advantage of, any incoming recession.

3) Take Profits (or buy monthly income)

On the back of year after year of gains I think I would be naive not to take some of the profit out of my portfolio. As my college years come to an end and the debt burden looms ahead of me I want to have a decent savings built up to fall back on. I have never really experienced the turn to a bear market, but I am a student of history and I believe the classic mistake in a prolonged bull market is to get greedy, I want to avoid that. Of course, this probably isn't helpful if you are retired or looking for income. If that's the case then as always I would recommend getting into a safe, high yield long-term stock that will pay you throughout the recession. I am a fan of REITs like STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) that pay monthly dividends. The ~5.2% dividend and monthly income can be a relief to retirees during turbulent times. The company also trades at a discount in price to AFFO in comparison with its peers and has a diversified portfolio that isn't retail heavy. Even at current levels STAG industrial is a good buy in my mind.

Conclusion:

Through my simple three part strategy I have attempted to make my portfolio more nimble and adaptable in order to prevent capital loss even in the worst of scenarios. I am, and will always be, a dividend growth investor, but I also have the ability to tolerate some risk and believe trading(with a small % of account value) in the short term could be beneficial and allow me to keep my account value up during the expected downturn. Taking money out of my portfolio and putting it into my savings is not the glamorous choice, but I believe at this point it is the wise one. Although I'm not in the game of timing a recession, I think it is only prudent to protect gains after eight years of the second longest bull market in history.

I also want to mention that my goal with these articles is simply to discuss my thoughts about certain securities or the market in general, engage with the community on Seekingalpha, and hopefully learn. I am here to become a better investor and trader not to advocate the sale or acquisition of any particular security. I give my thoughts and conclusions only with the knowledge that my readers are doing their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT, WM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.