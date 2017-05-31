Anheuser Busch Pushes Into Craft Beer Market With New Acquisition

By Jeff Bishop

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD), one of the largest brewers in the world, is further expanding its empire through acquisitions. While in 2016 the company made a high profile acquisition/merger of/with SABMiller at $100 billion, the emphasis this year so far is on snapping up smaller craft breweries, which are likely to help the company in capturing the growing artisanal beer market.

Anheuser Busch recently announced acquiring Wicked Weed Brewing, a North Carolina craft brewing company. The brewery has been reported to have produced more than 500 different beers since its inception five year ago. The acquisition is a part of Anheuser Busch' strategy to establish a cache of craft brews under its The High End group, which has earlier acquired niche brands such as Devils Backbone Brewing Co.

However, it is not just Anheuser Busch developing sudden interest in small, craft brewing companies. Craft brews have emerged as a growing niche segment in the alcohol market, attracting a younger and more hip crowd. It is widely reported that this sub-set of beer market has generally outperformed overall sectoral performance in the US. One interesting part of these acquisitions is that the bigger companies have allowed these craft brewers to retain their operational autonomy, by focusing more on providing resources and building up marketing and distribution channels.

Increasingly, the big brew giants are shaking hands with smaller players to get a share of the niche market pie. Anheuser Busch rival Heineken (NEINY) had acquired 50 percent stake in Lagunitas, a California based brewery, for $500 million in 2015. The company picked up the remaining stake earlier this month. Similarly, other major brewing companies such as Corona and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) have also picked up choice craft brewers. However, it is Anheuser Busch that is leading the race with 10 acquisitions in the segment. The strategy is expected to work in favor of the company as it combines organic growth with growth through acquisitions. Picking up craft breweries will also help the company in expanding its product portfolio. In 2016, craft breweries accounted for $23.5 billion niche in the overall US beer market worth $107.6 billion. The market also showed 6.2 percent growth during the year, while in 2013 and 2014, the sales of craft beer registered 18 percent growth. With its acquisitions, Anheuser Busch is all set to benefit from the exploding growth rate shown by the craft brew segment.

Anheuser Busch is also working in other directions as well. The company is not only injecting money into its new craft brew acquisitions, but also into its facilities. It recently announced that it plans to invest $500 million across the board in 2017 to upgrade its infrastructure, indicating bullish plans for the company. It invested $175 million for expanding its aluminum bottle line. The company had invested another $11.6 million in its Jacksonville brewery to construct new fermentation tanks. Overall, the company seems to be on the track to enhance its production levels as it intends to invest $2 billion in the US through 2020.

However, despite firing on all cylinders, Anheuser Busch seems to be performing rather sluggishly in the stock market. The company stock has lost 6 percent of its value in the past 12 months, while it has shown some strength in the recent past, gaining 12 percent. However, one of the biggest draw of the stock is its dividend yield. At the current market price, the stock has over 3 percent dividend yield, making it highly attractive for medium to long term investors. The feature is especially enticing if you are looking to build a portfolio for generating a steady stream of income. This is in addition to the expected capital appreciation the stock should see in the near future, on account of its latest endeavors.

Anheuser Busch had also reported better than expected quarterly results as it announced more than 10 times increase in its profits. Its first quarter revenue was reported at $12.92 billion, up 35 percent on Year over Year basis. The company's core profit jumped 5.8 percent on a like for like basis, beating expectations of 3.3 percent increase predicted by a poll compiled by the company. Anheuser Busch also reported that its SABMiller acquisition led to $252 million cost saving. There are a couple of areas of concern as beer seems to be losing its share in the US alcohol market. This is likely to push Anheuser Busch to look beyond beer and at other spirits, which may entail further capital investment and strained liquidity. However, overall, with its new strategy and investment plans, Anheuser Busch is expected to deliver stellar performance, both on and off the stock market.

