Datawatch: Q2 Strengthens The Bull Case

The concern after Datawatch's (NASDAQ:DWCH) big post-earnings gain following its fiscal Q1 report in January was whether one quarter was enough to offset several years of disappointment. DWCH shares had fallen from the high $30s in late 2013 to barely $5 at the start of the year, after the company concluded an evaluation of strategic alternatives by deciding to stay independent. Optimism toward the company's data preparation space had cooled, and sales growth had stalled out:

As good as Q1 looked - and I thought it was enough to make the stock a buy - there was still the nagging sense that it was just one quarter - against several years of disappointment and an ~85% decline in the stock from its peak.

But DWCH followed up that strong Q1 with an even better Q2. And after gaining 30% in two sessions following the report, DWCH has given back about half of those gains. At $8-plus, DWCH isn't necessarily cheap, trading at 2.2x revenue on an enterprise basis. But the strong first half suggests more upside going forward - finally.

An Inflection Point

While the Q1 report changed the trajectory of DWCH stock, Q2 looked even better. Revenue growth accelerated a point, rising 18% year-over-year. Bookings growth was even stronger, at 24%. The core Monarch product drove the gains, with revenue up 31% and license revenue increasing 62%.

Meanwhile, commentary on the Q2 conference call seems to support the fundamental case that Monarch, in particular, has hit a bit of an inflection point. Bear in mind that revenue grew just 1% y/y in 2016 - even with 7% growth in Q4. But a pricing change for Monarch starting in Q3 2015 and a new go-to-market strategy, including a focus on "land and expand", seems to be working. Sales productivity rose 76% year-over-year, per the Q2 call. Datawatch added 193 net new customers in the quarter, up 13% year-over-year. Renewal rates are at all-time highs as well.

The bull case for DWCH heading into CY17 was based at least in part on the idea that Datawatch had room for improvement. The 2013 acquisition of Panopticon clearly didn't work, and CEO Michael Morrison has admitted that the company "over-rotated" toward visualization (and competing with Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), among others), losing focus on Monarch. And it's looking like that indeed is the case. Keying in on industry verticals is helping the sales force. Partner sales still seem to be disappointing from a long-term standpoint; Datawatch has targeted ~30% of revenue from partners and systems integrators, but the figure appears to be closer to 10% based on recent commentary. Management didn't break out the current figure on the Q2 call, but did cite improvements in the channel as well as a larger pipeline from key partnerships with IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Dell Technologies' (NYSE:DVMT) Statistica.

And Morrison said on the Q2 call that during the quarter, he "definitely sensed a shift in the marketplace". After hype for data preparation outpaced demand last year, Morrison argued that organizations were better-versed and more willing to invest in the space. With the focus on Monarch working, and the release of cloud-based Monarch Swarm, it certainly seems like Datawatch is set up well for the rest of the year.

The Concerns

The most notable concern on the revenue side is in the ex-Monarch business. Panopticon sales continue to decline; figures from the 10-Q and discussion on the Q2 call suggest a ~30% drop in sales year-over-year, to about $1.1 million.

And even with the revenue growth, Datawatch still isn't profitable. Adjusted EBIT loss did dip under $1 million in the quarter, and operating cash flow turned positive for the first time in almost four years. But a ~$700K short-swing trading profit reversal and higher bookings helped on that front.

That said, Datawatch is getting closer to non-GAAP profitability: SG&A declined to $8.6 million, down 5%+ year-over-year. I do question whether that run rate is necessary sustainable, particularly if sales and marketing investments are worth making at the moment. But Datawatch has enough time, given a strong balance sheet ($27.7 million in cash and no debt). As long as revenue growth continues, there's probably more value in the business than the market is pricing in at the moment.

Outlook and Valuation

With a market cap right at $100 million, there's still a clear case for Datawatch to sell itself - as some traders anticipated it would last year, after an activist effort and the evaluation of alternatives. Against a ~$33 million revenue run rate, the costs of simply being a public company have a several point impact on margins. For all of the struggles with DWCH stock (which has been public for almost 25 years), Monarch has a large and committed customer base, and Datawatch would be an interesting tuck-in acquisition with opportunities for both cost and revenue synergies.

The question is what DWCH might be worth in that scenario. I still see a case for $10+ rather easily; gross profit could get close to $35 million in CY18, and the $9 million in G&A, plus $18 million in sales and marketing, both would seem to offer substantial opportunity for cost savings. Datawatch still seems capable of adding $10 million-plus in EBIT with sharp G&A cuts and less aggressive reductions in sales and marketing; that implies $13 million-plus in EBITDA. A 10x+ multiple for a software company growing double-digits isn't terribly aggressive, and would value DWCH at $150 million-plus, or above $12.

There's still the risk that Datawatch can stumble again on the top line. Similarly, even non-GAAP profitability could be delayed over the next few quarters, which could take some wind out of the sails of the bull case. But activist Potrero Capital still has a director on board, management owns a decent chunk of the company, and the most logical outcome here remains a sale at some point. Granted, that's been true for 25 years - but there's a sense from the first half that Datawatch might finally be in the right place at the right time. And as long as it keeps executing the way it has so far in FY17, the market will eventually buy the story here.