Aware Inc.: Despite Valuable Assets And Clean Balance Sheet, Limited Catalysts On The Horizon

Biometric software is an industry ripe for consolidation: with the top 4 companies holding just 24.7% of market share, M&A activity in the space will grow as the industry matures. The biometric market continues to grow, with CAGR of 15% between 2017 and 2022.

Despite this plethora of growth and opportunity, Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) has not grown with the industry. With revenues stuck in the $20-24m range for the past five years, the company has failed to fully monetize its technology, opting instead to be a government contractor and middleman for larger OEMS. Aware's small size limits its opportunity to diversify within the biometrics space and build itself into a formidable player. Combined with a tight-lipped management and lack of clear-cut catalysts, there is little to excite investors.

Company Overview

Aware Inc. is mainly a provider of biometrics software but also has a side business helping clients implement biometrics systems. The company's clients are primarily government agencies and OEMS that purchase the Aware software to include in their own biometric systems.

In previous years, the company had sold hardware products to a federal government customer but, in the most recent 10-K, stated this client had completed the bulk of its purchasing and it did not expect more hardware sales going forward.

Aware Inc. holds 47 US patents and has 40 pending patent applications.

Recent Performance

After rallying from $4.25/share in August to a high of ~$6.25 earlier this year, shares plummeted after the Q4 earnings release, treading water around $4.80/share since March.

In 2016, revenues slightly increased ($21.6m compared to $19.6m in 2015). Operating income increased from $3.9m to $5.9m. Sales growth was driven by several large sales to federal government and government contractor customers.

Aware generated $800,000 in income from a patent arrangement in 2016. This stems from a royalty agreement made in 2010. Aware has not divulged too many details on this agreement, but it is speculated the IP was licensed to Hybrid Audio which specializes in monetizing patents (primarily via litigation). It is difficult to predict if or when additional monetization events will occur in the future.

Aware's official statement in the 10-K regarding patent monetization is that future patent sales are likely to be minimal and it expects to need its remaining patents for the main biometrics business.

Software licensing: up 39% in 2016 ($14.1m compared to $10.1m). The biggest jump was in imaging software, where sales boosted from $2.2m to $4.5m (primarily due to the contract with the systems integrator).

Services income fell 47% from $3.3m to $1.7m. As the services backlog has fallen to $0.4m as of the end of 2016, Aware projects this end of the business will be minimal compared to prior years.

R&D expenses have gone up in the past three years from $5.5m in 2014 to $6.9m in 2016, but this has not translated into material sales growth.

While the 44% YOY sales decline ($3.9m in Q4 2016 vs. $6.9m in Q4 2015) was likely the root of the large sell-off earlier this year, taking into account that Q4 2015 included several one-off sales (a $1.1m hardware sale, $1.1m from two biometrics software sales, $0.9m from a single medical imaging license sale), this may have been an overreaction.

Q1 2017

Q1 2017 figures were not promising either: the company saw a 10% decrease in YOY sales. Operating income fell from $0.9m to $0.4m. Not as dramatic as the Q4 release, but there is no clear indication that Aware is able to grow its sales beyond ~$20m/year.

CEO Kevin Russell's statement from the Q1 2017 press release does not exude confidence:

"Our revenue and operating income for the first quarter were consistent with our expectations. Our pipeline for 2017 looks promising, but we are unable to predict when opportunities will result in revenue. We continue to make investments in product and market initiatives in order to grow our business in the government, commercial and mobile markets."

Valuation

Operating Business: Aware has TTM EBITDA of $5.1m and TTM EBIT of $4.5m. TTM revenue stands at $21.07m.

Looking at comparable companies, companies in this space trade at a median EV/EBITDA of 14.9 and a median EV/EBIT of 17.2. Median EV/Sales is 3.8.

Going with these figures, we get a valuation of $78.6m using the EV/Sales median, $76m using the EV/EBITDA median, and $77.4m using the EV/EBIT median. To be conservative, we will use the lowest of the three valuations ($76m). This valuation may be steep, given the lack of sales growth in the past few years, but taking into account the high operating margins (24% EBITDA, 21.4% EBIT) and a strategic buyer's ability to better monetize the company's assets, I believe this is a fair valuation for the operating business.

This valuation includes the patent portfolio, which I believe to be part and parcel of the business. Without the patents, there would be no operating business. A sale of the company as a whole to a strategic acquirer would generate a higher sale price than selling off the patents piecemeal (considering the median patent asking price is in the mid-six figures range).

Cash: As per the most recent 10-Q filing, Aware is sitting on ~$49m in cash.

Investments: Aware Inc. holds ~$1m worth of high yield corporate debt.

Real Estate: Aware owns its 72,000 square foot headquarters building in Bedford, MA (a suburb of Boston). Based on available prices on LoopNet, suburban Boston office buildings are going for $100-150 a square foot, giving the building an estimated value of $7.2-10.8m. However, if Aware monetized this asset (such as in a sale leaseback transaction), the decrease in EBITDA and EBIT as a result of leasing back the space would not be made up by the value extracted from the real estate sale (assuming the building was sold with a cap rate of 6%, that would equal a multiple of 16.6, barely more than the 14.9x EBITDA multiple we have assigned to the operating business. Therefore, I did not include the property in the valuation model.)

The real estate should be seen as an added cherry, an asset a larger acquirer could sell off as it would be able to integrate Aware into its existing office space.

Summary of Valuation

Taking everything into account, I believe the company is worth ~$5.77/share.

(Note that the company has zero outstanding debt):

Even assuming the business can command a ~15x EBITDA multiple, the potential upside (~20%) in Aware is blunted by the large cash hoard.

Catalysts

Stock Repurchase Plan: In April 2016, Aware's board approved a $10m stock repurchase plan. So far, the company has repurchased 690,801 shares at a total cost of $3.7m.

Activism: With the Stafford family controlling ~35% of shares (John Stafford Jr. serves as Chairman; his son John Stafford III is a director as well; neither holds a C-suite role with Aware), activists have had trouble pushing for changes at the company. In 2012, Privet Capital tried to make activist moves on the company, pushing for strategic alternatives in a letter to the board, but this fell on deaf ears.

That is not to say that an activist campaign is impossible (Privet Capital was never even a 5% holder, and its activism did not include any proxy fights).

Here is a rundown on Aware's anti-activist provisions:

Staggered Board: Yes, directors are elected to serve three-year terms.

Shareholder Rights Plan (Poison Pill): Aware approved one in 2001, but the plan expired in 2011 and was not extended.

Change of Control Provisions: Yes, but severance only ~$1.1m, and the Stafford family (as non-executive directors) would not benefit.

Stafford Family Decides To Cash Out/Take Aware Private: The Staffords have been invested in Aware for decades. It is not likely they will throw in the towel for a quick 20-30% pop. However, given the company does not have a clear growth strategy (other than occasionally getting revenue bumps from one-time sales), strategic alternatives could be in the cards.

A strategic buyer (such as Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), 3M Cogent, or NEC) could buy Aware, integrate it into their existing operations, and sell off the excess real estate.

The Staffords may also decide to take the company private themselves. With the Staffords already owning more than a third of the stock and the company sitting on a large cash position (as well as a profitable operating business and real estate that could be borrowed against), a leveraged buyout could easily be financed.

Growth Via Acquisition: Aware has the capital to acquire additional small biometrics software companies. By bulking up, the company will be able to better stretch its fixed operating costs and gain needed scale to compete with the larger integrated providers of biometrics systems.

Having catalysts is one thing, hoping for them is another. With the exception of the share buyback, coupled with a tight-lipped management, there are no strong catalysts at this time to materially improve the share price.

I will add that despite the lack of activity as of late, Aware has engaged in activities that have been beneficial to shareholders: after selling off some of their non-core patents (wireless and DSL) in 2012, the company distributed two special dividends to shareholders, in May and December 2012, totaling $2.95/share.

Risks

Dependence on Systems Integrators: Systems integrators and OEMs purchase Aware's software products for use in the end-to-end biometrics systems it provides organizations. While Aware has been able to carve out this niche in the biometrics space (provider of the software component as opposed to full systems), it is vulnerable to its customers ceasing to outsource the software component and bring it in-house. On the flip side, this may increase the likelihood a larger competitor would acquire Aware in order to have sole ownership of the software/intellectual property.

Competition Can Provide Wider Breadth of Solutions: Many of Aware's competitors are larger organizations that can provide integrated biometrics solutions. These competitors include Safran, 3M's Cogent division, and NEC. This indicates that Aware needs to either diversify/bulk up its biometrics offerings, or seek a buyer looking to do so.

Customer concentration: Aware's three largest customers made up 31% of sales in 2016 (which is related to its contracts with government agencies). Because of this customer concentration (and heavy dependence on government contracting market), Aware will continue to have choppy revenue (sales will go up when a big sale is made, go back down in an off year).

Minimal Shareholder Communication: Aware does not hold conference calls and has been tight-lipped on the company's most valuable asset: its patent portfolio. When Privet wrote to the company requesting strategic alternatives, it brought up the lack of transparency in the patent monetization process, highlighting that the company has not provided the full details on Aware's interest in the Hybrid Audio litigation, as well as the lack of details regarding the sale of patents to Techquity Capital (the 2012 sale of DSL patents).

Bottom Line

Aware Inc. has a lot of things going for it (clean balance sheet, cash rich, high margin operating business with valuable patents), but its lack of scale, close-lipped management, and the presence of a large shareholder block that can mitigate the effects of an activist do not make this a screaming buy. Add in the fact the maximum upside (22%) is blunted by the heavy amount of cash relative to the enterprise value of the company, and it becomes clear that better opportunities to play the software consolidation trend exist elsewhere.

