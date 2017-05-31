Canadian MoPay Dogs Chase Granite Oil's Big 1-Year June Target Gains

$5,000 invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Canadian MoPay stocks showed 2.51% less net gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. All prices quoted in $CAD.

Of 299 MoPay equities listed by YCharts as of September 2016, Canadian stock exchanges listed 200 to the US's 99.

Monthly Pay (MoPay) dividend equities are distinguished by awarding dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead once, twice, or four times.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Augured 10.8% To 72.3% Net Gains For Ten Canadian MoPay Dogs By June 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Canadian MoPay collection was graded by Wall St.wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

Granite Oil (GXO.TO) [OTCQX:GXOCF] was projected to net $723.08, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Black Diamond Group (BDI.TO) [OTC:BDIMF] was projected to net $489.97, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% greater than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF] was projected to net $212.23, based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment (TZZ.TO) was projected to net $203.63, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% less than the market as a whole.

PRO REIT (PRV-UN.V) was projected to net $184.44, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO) [OTC:CMLEF] was projected to net $173.79, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO) [OTC:FNNCF] was projected to net $124.90, based on dividends alone, no mean target price estimate from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 124% more than the market as a whole.

Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) was projected to net $115.59, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. No beta number was available for OSP.TO

True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO) netted $111.42 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Leaders Income (HEN.UN.TO) was projected to net $108.24, based on projected annual dividend only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain from dividend and price, less broker fees, was estimated at 24.47% on $10k invested as $1,000 in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 125 Canada MoPays

Canada Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 5/25/17 to determine the top 125.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Canada MoPay Stocks By Yield

Top ten Canada MoPay Dividend dogs selected 5/25/17 represented two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) financial services [8 listed]; (2) real estate [2 listed].

Top Canada MoPay stock by yield, Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO) [OTC:FNNCF] [1] was the tops of the eight financial services listed.

The other financial services placed second through fourth, sixth through eighth, and tenth:

Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) [2]; Energy Leaders Income (HEN.UN.TO) [3]; Marquest Canadian Equity (MIF.UN.TO) [4]; Brompton Split Banc (SBC.TO) [6]; Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) [OTC:DVSPF] [7]; Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO) [8]; Income Financial (INC.UN.TO) [ICFNF] [10].

The two real estate outfits claimed the fourth and ninth slots: Combiner REIT (CUF.UN.TO) [OTC:CMLEF] [4], and True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO) [9], to complete the top ten June Canada MoPay top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Ten Canada MoPay Dogs Showed 1.66% To 66.01% Upsides, While (31) One Showed A Downside Smaller Than Dividends To June, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wonked (32) A 5.50% Median Target Price Upside & (33) 13.77% Net Gains From 30 Canada MoPay Upside Dogs Come June 2018

Canada MoPay stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 25, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3.7% lower dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.2% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend shows no overbought conditions imminent for the Canada MoPay top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the next to the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Estimated A 2.51% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Canada MoPay Stocks To June 2018

Ten top Canada MoPay Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend dogs selected 5/25/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (34) Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield MoPay Dogs Delivering 10.47% Vs. (35) 10.74% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2018

$5,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.46% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of all ten. The second highest priced Canada MoPay dividend dog, Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 17.38%.

The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend dogs for May 25 were: Marquest Canadian Equity (MIF.UN.TO); True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO); Energy Leaders Income (HEN.UN.TO); Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO); Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO), with prices ranging from $5.65 to $8.85.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend dogs for May 25 were: Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO); Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO); Brompton Split Banc (SBC.TO); Cominar REIT (CUF.UN.TO); Income Financial (INC.UN.TO), whose prices ranged from $10.41 to $16.40.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Sources: Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from indexarb.com, YCharts, and finance.yahoo.com. Analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call via YahooFinance. Dog photo: from canada-day-events.com.

Author's note: See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

None of these CDN MoPay dividend pups has been selected as a valuable catch! Look among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I to find a place for one on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-two Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information. To make investing fun again, message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in my next FFave crowd-sourced article for June. Just send your ticker symbol of your favorite dividend stock by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline of this article to simply leave a comment down below. Message me and remember: Root for the underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.