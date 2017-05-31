Should We Worry About A Lofty P/E Ratio?

By Gary Alexander

We finished last week with three consecutive all-time highs in the S&P 500. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 has set 20 new all-time closing highs, which is already above the average number of new highs per year (16) since 1954. At the same time, volatility has been extremely low. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 has seen single-day volatility of 1% or more just four times. The average (per year) since 1954 is 50 times!

According to Sam Stovall, writing in U.S. Investment Policy Committee Notes by CFRA last week, there were 17 years since 1954 when the S&P 500 set more than the average number of new highs (16) AND had a below-average frequency of 1% daily volatility (50). In those 17 years, the S&P gained an average 19.4% for the full year and it was up all 17 times, with gains ranging from 4.5% in 1992 to 45% in 1954.

Year-to-date (according to "The Bespoke Report," May 26, 2017), the S&P 500 is up 8.61%. As your Growth Mail editor, I am happy to report that the S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is up far more, +13.53% YTD. In their chart-heavy "start of summer" May 26 report, Bespoke also noted that "while the five largest stocks have accounted for a good chunk of the S&P's gains this year, the rest of the index is participating as well. This is evidenced by the fact that the cumulative advance/decline line of the S&P 500's underlying members made a new high along with the index this week." Their proprietary chart shows the cumulative A/D line rising from 1975 a year ago to a new "bullish" high of 7413 last week.

As always, politics leads the news, but stock prices follow earnings more than politics, and first-quarter earnings were stunning. According to Thompson Reuters ("This Week in Earnings," May 19, 2017), first-quarter S&P 500 earnings "are expected to increase 15.2% from Q1 2016," the best gains in two years.

Writing in their "On the Markets" report for May 2017, Morgan Stanley argues, "We frequently hear that the current forward price/earnings (P/E) multiple for the U.S. stock market is exceptionally high. At an 18 P/E, that is a factual statement, but not necessarily an accurate one. Based on the past 40 years, the P/E ratio for the top 500 U.S. stocks has ranged between six and 32, and 18 ranks in the 87th percentile. However, such a cursory statement does not take into account the exceptionally low interest rate environment. Comparing P/E ratios today with those in the early 1980s-when interest rates were in double digits-is comparing apples and oranges." Morgan Stanley thinks the "base case" 12-month P/E for the S&P could rise to 19, with a "bull case" for a rise to 21. With S&P earnings at 142, they project a 2,700 S&P 500 "base case" price target, and a 3,000 12-month target for the S&P 500 in their "bull case."

Last Tuesday (in "Few Differences This Time?" May 23, 2017), economist Ed Yardeni wrote, "Since 2011, the forward P/E has risen from roughly 10 to 17, well above its average of 13.8 since 1978." But, he said, concerns over a high P/E ratio ignore the fact that we have a very low "misery index" of 6.3%. That's the combined inflation rate (1.9%) and unemployment rate (4.4%). Long-term bond rates are also very low, creating an opening for a potentially higher P/E ratio. Over a year ago (May 2, 2016), Warren Buffett whimsically said on CNBC that "If you had zero interest rates and you knew you were going to have them forever, stocks should sell at, you know, 100 times earnings or 200 times earnings." That's because low interest rates favor stocks over bonds for after-tax income or total capital gains over time.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

More recently, On February 27, 2017 - a day on which the S&P 500 hit a record high of 2,370, Buffett said on CNBC that U.S. stocks are "on the cheap side," adding that "we are not in a bubble territory."

Confirming that stocks still remain cheap, Ed Yardeni reported that the Fed's Stock Valuation Model showed that the S&P 500 was undervalued in April by 61.9% using the U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yield. He said, "This confirms Buffett's assessment that stocks are relatively cheap compared to bonds. If more investors conclude that economic growth (with low unemployment) and inflation may remain subdued for a long while, then they should conclude that economic growth and inflation remain historically low. That's a Nirvana scenario for stocks, and would be consistent with valuation multiples remaining high."

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

In his briefing the next day ("Global Synchronized Moderate Growth," May 24), Yardeni showed how the year-over-year real GDP growth for the UK, Eurozone, U.S., and Japan "suggest that the global economy is enjoying global synchronized growth." Over the Memorial Day weekend (on May 27), The Economist showed how the world's developed economies sported similar 2% estimated growth rates for all of 2017:

Some developing economies are growing even faster, notably India (+7.1%) and China (+6.6%), with Venezuela as the only major economy on earth going in a negative direction - down an estimated 6.4%.

June is (Usually) a Neutral Market Month

Speaking of Europe, last year brought us the "Brexit" crisis and a brief market panic on June 24. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 rose by 0.1% in June 2016. In the previous four years, June rose twice - up 4% in 2012 and 2% in 2014 - and fell twice, by 2.1% in 2015 and 1.5% in 2013. In addition to Brexit, there have been several "Grexit" scares in May and June in recent years. Greece went to the fiscal cliff in four consecutive years in late Spring - May 2-6, 2010; June 17-29, 2011; June 17, 2012; and June 11-24, 2013. That tended to make June a scary month in recent history, but there appears to be no big threat coming out of Europe this year, after two relatively mainstream candidates won in Holland and France.

Now that Europe is finally growing again, we can expect this coordinated global growth to continue. That should fuel higher market aggregates. On the scary day when the Dow fell 382 points (May 17), Kevin O'Nolan, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, had the courage to say that earnings impact markets more than politics. In a Fidelity customer alert that afternoon, he said, "Political swings may trigger volatility in the short term; longer term, they are unlikely to have a major effect on the U.S. stock market." He concluded that "U.S. stocks trade off earnings [and] earnings are linked to growth."

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.