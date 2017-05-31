3 Habits Of Highly Successful Mutual Funds

BERIX, SFGIX, and OAKWX are three examples of mutual funds that I use to balance out my own portfolio of individual stock picks.

Thesis

While mutual funds underperform the market as a group, they can be used to counteract our own biases or to invest in niches where indices fail. There are three key characteristics to look for that will greatly improve your odds of adding value to your portfolio with mutual funds.

Role of Mutual Funds

Mutual funds have their problems, high expenses and historic underperformance chief among them. They can still serve a useful role in a portfolio, though, as both individual stock investing and index investing have limitations on their own.

I love stock picking, but I understand that it has its limitations. Because we are only human, we develop strengths, weaknesses, and biases when it comes to analyzing stocks. Most stock pickers develop a specialty. Maybe its as narrow as focusing on REITS, or as broad as picking from every value stock trading on US exchanges. Whatever the case, there is a good argument in favor of adding other elements of investing to your portfolio, and mutual funds are a good way to do it. A value investor may wish to add a growth component to their portfolio, or a domestic investor may wish to add a foreign component. While this can be done with index funds, as well, active mutual funds should not be overlooked and may offer the perfect fit to cover whatever weakness your portfolio has.

For investors who prefer index investing, either to the exclusion of other investments or using a core & satellite approach, mutual funds can still add value to your portfolio if they are used wisely. There are certain parts of the market that are notably inefficient. Emerging and frontier markets are a good example of this, along with fixed income. In the case of fixed income, since most bond indices are market cap weighted, they are loaded with low-yielding government debt. If an investor owns government bonds fee-free through Treasury Direct or holds a macro opinion that the returns on government debt are being artificially depressed by fiscal policy, then an active mutual fund strategy might be the right addition to the portfolio.

Three Key Characteristics

Once an investor has decided to use mutual funds as part of their portfolio, how do they avoid the many mediocre funds that give active management a bad name? There are three key characteristics that will greatly increase an investor's odds of outperforming the market.

1. Concentrated Portfolio

One of the top two reasons for mutual fund underperformance is a phenomenon called closet indexing. While fund managers are rewarded for beating their index, they are also punished for lagging too far behind. The fear of punishment is often the stronger motivator, and many fund managers respond to this by hugging the index. They try to replicate the sector weightings and composition of the index as closely as possible. While this insures that they are never too far behind in performance, it all but guarantees they will be behind, as they charge higher fees than the index funds do.

Look for concentrated portfolios, preferably under 100 holdings, but the smaller the better. That all but removes the possibility that you'll get stuck with a closet indexer. An investor can find the number of holdings in the fund report.

2. Competitive Fees and Expenses

The other primary reason that mutual funds underperform the market is high expenses. An active mutual fund will never have fees as low as the best index funds or ETFs, but an investor should still keep their eye on them. Look for expense ratios near the bottom of their categories.

One fee that should be avoided completely is the 12b-1 fee. This fee was introduced as part of the Investment Company Act of 1940, and the idea was to charge a fee to the investors in order to advertise and get more investors. The theory was that with more investors, economies of scale would reduce fees for everyone. This did not work so well in practice, unfortunately. Funds that charge 12b-1 fees consistently lag those that do not, and almost everyone in the investment community knows it.

Any fund that charges a 12b-1 fee does not have its investors' best interests at heart. You can pretty quickly determine who does and does not by looking at the fund report or the summary prospectus.

3. Managers Who Invest In Their Own Fund

The third criteria for selecting a successful mutual fund is whether or not the fund managers have their own money invested in it. There is research that supports the outperformance of funds whose managers "eat their own cooking", but the best argument to me is a philosophical one.

Would you rather have the interests of the management of a fund aligned with its investors or not? If managers invest significantly in the fund they manage, then their interests are more closely aligned with their investors and that is invariably good for investors. This information takes a little extra digging, but can be found in the SAI (statement of additional information) that is attached to the prospectus.

Some Personal Examples

I consider myself a stock picker. I look for value stocks that are out of favor and trade on US exchanges. I use mutual funds to help balance my portfolio in areas that I'm less than proficient in: namely growth, fixed income, and stocks that trade on foreign exchanges.

For income, I invest in the Berwyn Income Fund (MUTF:BERIX). It currently holds a portfolio of 25 stocks and 55 bonds and its mandate gives it free reign to invest in whatever income generating securities that it finds to be undervalued. It has a competitive expense ratio of 0.68%. Of its two managers, one has between 500k and 1m invested in the fund, and the other has between 100k and 500k invested.

For a combination of growth, income, and emerging market exposure, I invest in the Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund (MUTF:SFGIX). The fund's mandate is to invest most of its assets in income generating securities from emerging market countries. It has a portfolio of 41 stock holdings and 10 bond holdings. The expense ratio of 1.08% is reasonable for the emerging markets space. The managers have over 1m invested in the fund between them. While this fund is currently closed to new investors, they have started a new fund called the Seafarer Overseas Value Fund (MUTF:SFVLX) that also meets my criteria.

The third active fund that I invest in is the Oakmark Global Select Fund (MUTF:OAKWX), and it might be my favorite for its sheer simplicity. Two managers, one focusing on domestic stocks and the other focusing on international stocks, each pick 10 stocks for a very concentrated 20 stock portfolio. The expense ratio is a little bit high for my tastes for a large cap global fund at 1.15%, but the two managers are world class. And each has over 1m invested in the fund.

All of these funds hold concentrated portfolios, have no 12b-1 fees, and have managers who believe in the product and make significant investments alongside their investors. It is no surprise given the way that they operate that all three of these funds have a history of outperformance and are five star rated by Morningstar.

Conclusion

There are good arguments against investing in mutual funds, but they can serve a useful role in a portfolio, even for someone who is primarily an individual stock investor or an index fund investor. If you stick to mutual funds that have concentrated portfolios, that have reasonable expenses, and whose managers invest alongside their investors, I'm confident that they can provide a benefit to your bottom line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BERIX, SFGIX, OAKWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.