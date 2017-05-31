Exporting The Oil Glut

U.S. oil exports continue at record pace

I noted in a recent article that the supply side of oil was becoming largely irrelevant as the next predictor of the oil price direction following the latest OPEC production cut disappointment.

There are now some widely-accepted expectations, such as shale oil ramping up production, which is making the OPEC cuts less effective and its cash-strapped national producers more nervous. As the OPEC deal has now given some transparency out to March 2018, the oil market should look more closely at the demand side in order to make an accurate assessment.

In order to clarify this further it is important to look at a few factors in more detail.

First up is U.S. exports:

(Source: EIA, author)

The lifting of the U.S. oil export ban in 2015 has seen exports rise to record levels with analysts predicting another strong year for exports. Exports were halted to prevent another shock in the wake of the 1970s embargo with Canada given a waiver but the energy landscape has since changed dramatically. The U.S. is now exporting over 1 million barrels of crude per day.

(Source: EIA, tradingeconomics.com)

Amidst the rise in exports, inventories in the United States were seen down for the seventh straight week recently so while the market still hangs on the weekly volatility of storage and rig counts, they may get caught out looking at the wrong fundamentals once again.

When 30 million barrels per month are heading overseas with relatively low prices, it is naive to assume that this is a sign of any easing in the global oil glut. With 18 million barrels of drawdown in the six weeks from April into May, it is clear that the draws are going to be a continued fixture going forward. This trend is signifying a continuing change in the role of the U.S. as a leading producer and exporter of crude who are now shipping the glut abroad.

Alongside this data, President Trump recently floated the idea of selling half of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to cut the national debt. The move would release a further 95,000 barrels per day if approved. Barack Obama started the move to reduce the SPR, which underlines the changing of the guard in oil production and also in the economy, with moves towards electric cars for example, expected to reduce consumer demand going forward.

The question therefore remains- who will buy all of this oil?

China becomes largest importer

One of the largest drivers of oil demand in recent years has been China, through the demand from organic growth in its economy, but also more recently from a build in its own strategic reserves.

March imports rose to an all-time high of 9 million barrels per day, overtaking the U.S. The figures were boosted by independent oil refiners.

Low oil prices were also used as an opportunity to snap up further oil stocks so a rise in oil prices; currently seen as a green light for further production from shale drillers and eventually OPEC countries, would simply create a see-saw effect in demand with global consumers and then more importantly Chinese demand cooling-off.

China's Strategic stocks were initially planned to be 500 million barrels, however a recent estimate suggested they may already be at 600 million barrels suggesting that a ceiling may be near for this hoarding- especially in light of Trump's recent plans which may make China reconsider its own levels.

If China has amassed enough crude, a simple reversion to nearer previous levels could remove a lot of support from the market.

As I also pointed out in the previous article; Chinese GDP is still falling against a backdrop of uncertainty in the country's credit markets.

(Source: tradingeconomics.com)

Any shock or further deterioration in the Chinese growth picture would put the brakes on imports but could also have contagion effects through financial markets.

The impact on oil prices

With no appetite from OPEC members to forsake oil revenues in exchange for higher prices, oil prices may have little upside catalyst for the next nine months. Shale producers will continue to produce, whilst conventional oil producers will likely build on recent sales as balance sheets continue to improve.

The real issue for oil therefore is to consider the global picture, rather than just the U.S. domestic scene. Chinese imports and GDP are probably the key metric to watch over the second half of 2017.

Inventories and rig counts should definitely be put into perspective. For oil producers and traders we are likely still in a rally-hedging environment moving towards 2018.

