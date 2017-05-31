Record TV Ratings For 'The Presidential Apprentice' (Season 1)

With the reality show "The Presidential Apprentice" (Season 1) dominating the daily news, last week felt a little anti-climactic - as the President was abroad on his first foreign policy trip - but the specter of trade wars was again raised after Mr. Trump said in English that "the Germans are bad, very bad" regarding their huge trade deficit with the U.S. The original German translation of his remarks mistakenly said the Germans are "evil." One can safely say that in this case the nuance lost in translation was rather dramatic!

Last week also delivered a series of all-time highs in the S&P 500 amidst the temporary quiet of the "Russia-gate" scandal, which looks ready to heat up with the President retaining private legal counsel and planning a war room inside the White House to deal with the situation. Former Republican Speaker of the House, John Boehner, unloaded on the administration and characterized their performance so far as "a complete disaster," aside from foreign policy. Boehner, the former third in the line of succession for President, sounded rather concerned about the course that his own party has taken in the White House.

I continue to believe that the bond market - not the stock market - will be the first to deliver a market verdict on the President's economic agenda. With a couple of Fed rate hikes expected for the rest of 2017, a decline in long-term rates along with short-term rate hikes will continue to flatten the yield curve in 2017.

A flattening yield curve is normal for a mature economic cycle that will be eight years long next month. With the right tax reform, I thought it was likely that the President would be able to navigate the economy and beat the record of economic expansion - which is 10 years (March 1991-March 2001), but without the necessary tax reform I do not think this is likely. An inverted yield curve on the 2-10 spread - a situation in which the 10-year Treasury note yield is below the yield of the 2-year note - has preceded every one of the past five recessions. We are far from that situation now, but we are getting closer as the 10-year note yield drops and the 2-year note yield rises - thanks to the current series of Fed rate hikes.

I have predicted that the U.S. will see a recession by the time Mr. Trump completes his first term on January 20, 2021, assuming he completes his full term. That means that the likelihood of the 10-year Treasury note seeing its yield at 1% or lower is also very high, probably better than 50%, in my opinion. While I do not see a recession coming in 2017, extrapolating the White House drama and lack of progress on key tax reform and infrastructure spending fronts, I am not so sure about 2018 or 2019.

The Chinese Wild Card

The chaotic maneuvers of the White House affect not only the domestic economy but every important trading relationship. If the Germans are indeed "very bad" with their $114.2 billion worth of exports to the U.S. and only $49.3 billion of U.S. imports, then the Chinese must truly be evil, based on their $462.8 billion of exports to the U.S. in 2016, offset by only $115.8 billion of imports - a $347 billion deficit.

The U.S. trade deficits in 2016 were large (between $64 and $69 billion each) with Japan, Germany, and Mexico, but the Chinese trade deficit with the U.S. was five times bigger than the next highest (Japan); but the Chinese are off the White House's "hit list" for the moment, having shown a willingness to work out a plan for narrowing their trade surplus and, more importantly, to work on the North Korean problem.

In the middle of this North Korean situation, the Chinese have quietly taken steps to appease the White House by tweaking the yuan fix so as to have the yuan not depreciate against the dollar so evidently. It is clear that in 2017 the yuan exchange rate behaved very differently than it did in 2015 or 2016. This, in no small part, is the result of Mr. Trump's campaign-year verbal assaults on the Chinese authorities.

So far the Chinese have tinkered with the yen fix twice in the last five months - in December 2016 and May 2017-- which is highly unusual given how they historically approach the exchange rate. So far they have managed to plug the forex outflows out of China and stabilize the exchange rate.

There are indications, however, that this forex outflow stabilization may be temporary. There is a very peculiar weakness in commodity prices now - at a time when they are supposed to be seasonally strong (March to September). This is true not only of oil, but iron and other more cyclical commodities.

The weakness in oil is peculiar as it typically carries a rather strong correlation to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the main benchmark index for emerging markets. I have seen the price of oil and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index diverge before but not for long. Over time they follow each other quite closely.

Right now, the MSCI EM Index and the price of crude oil have notably diverged, so one of those two is likely sending the wrong signal. Since I believe that slowing demand in China caused the 18-month crash in the commodity markets that commenced in mid-2014, I think China is the biggest factor behind weakness in the price of crude oil - since China is the #1 global consumer of oil and many industrial commodities.

I think China is headed for a hard economic landing, so any trade pressure from Washington will only make it arrive faster than it otherwise would. I think Chinese leaders are fighting that hard landing with all the tools at their disposal, but I believe that they will ultimately fail as they are experiencing the effects of a busted credit bubble, which is a situation that tends to gather downside momentum - sooner or later.

