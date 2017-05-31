Fed To Shrink Balance Sheet - Should Stock Investors Be Concerned?

As the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:QQQ) continues to reach new highs as the end of May approaches, the question seems to be "what could possibly go wrong?" Investors continue to jump in the market to ride the wave higher as the Trump economy is reported as robust, interest rates remain historically low and this market just continually go up. However, U.S. and worldwide markets have never gone up continually without a major interruption, particularly for a time span as long as 8 years, and on many measures the market, both stocks and fixed income bonds, are very stretched at the present time.

Most readers at this point are saying, tell me something I don't know. The market is still rising and if I jump out, there is no place to go to earn a reasonable return. The lack of supply of investable assets appears to be the primary problem. The market is being propelled more, in my analysis and opinion, by investors doubling down on momentum trades based on demand driven by a lack of safe investment alternatives which provide a reasonable expected return. The reason this situation exists is, no surprise to many, because of the policies of Central Banks throughout the world, but primarily the Fed, ECB, BOJ and PBOC.

The correlation between rising global asset prices over the past 8 years and the size of Central Bank balance sheets throughout the world is undeniable. I have written about this cause and effect over the past 4 years, but ran across a Bloomberg chart in a blog published by The Heisenberg on May 24, 2017 which perfectly depicts and almost 1 for 1 correlation between the market capitalization of global equity markets and the total balance sheet size of the 4 primary Central Banks in the world today.

At the beginning of 2009 global market capitalization was just below $30T USD and Central Banks held assets in the amount of $8T. Today the global market is valued at over $70T and the Central banks have amassed over $18B in assets on their balance sheets. The more the Central Banks buy, the higher asset prices rise.

Times are about to Change - FED Prepping the Market for Asset Sales

The easy money days, however, are about to disappear if the plan the FED is currently outlining to the market is actually executed. The following chart, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, shows the FED baseline plan to beginning to reduce the size of its balance sheet by approximately $2T from the end of 2017 thru 2022.

Currently the Fed balance sheet is $4.47T in size, and its major holdings, shown in the graph, are $2.465T in US Treasuries ( see here) and $1.769T in Agency MBS securities ( see here) as of the end of April 2017. Prior to 2008, the FED primarily held only US Treasuries on its balance sheet. Additionally, prior to Ben Bernanke's implementation of TARP during the Lehman Brother's bankruptcy in September of 2008, the FED balance sheet was only $900B in size. In total the FED balance sheet is 5 times larger than it was prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Since the end of 2014 the FED has maintained an almost constant balance sheet size; however, they have changed the composition of their liabilities using the reverse repo market and continually issuing Federal Reserve Bank notes (FBN), the normal means of expanding loans in the US banking system. Today, the liability side of the Fed Balance sheet shows $1.5T in FBN, almost $500B in Reverse Repos, $400B in other liabilities, which leaves over $2.1T in excess reserves in the US banking system.

Based on these numbers, it appears the FED plan is targeting the removal of the excess reserves in the financial system over the next 4 years. Prior to 2008, the FED rarely left Excess Reserves in the monetary system so that the market could functionally set the market rate of interest.

As the Fed begins to take action to whittle down its balance sheet, its actions are likely to be followed by other Central Bankers. The ECB is on track to taper its asset purchases by year end 2017. The UK has already stopped asset purchases. And the BOJ is showing signs of slowing down its asset purchase activity.

The question becomes, is such a plan even possible without causing major market disruption given the world asset market pricing dependency that has been created by the prior eight years of market intervention by the FED and other Central Banks?

What Historically Happens when the FED sells (or even slows down purchases) of US Treasuries

Without question the financial markets are in uncharted territory when it comes to Central Banks under taking an activity to dramatically sell assets on their balance sheets. Going back to the 1950s, I can find very few instances in which the US Federal Reserve was a net seller of assets that did not correspond to a major stock market decline. The reason is likely because there were very few Excess Reserves in the financial system to absorb any sales (since the Fed policy was to remove them through time). In addition, in an economic system which is promoted by government policies to expand, not contract, there is a constant need for the Central Bank to add liquidity for loan and economic transactions by expanding its balance sheet. Since 2009 the FED has been managing the market primarily through capital controls on the banks.

The primary means that the Fed has promoted economic growth since WWII is by purchasing a certain percentage (%) of the US Treasury debt outstanding creating new liquidity in the banking system intended to be used on new loans. The percentage of US debt held by the FED has fluctuated over time, but has typically been around 9% to 11%, averaging 10.3% since 1944. With the U.S. National debt at almost $20T today, a normal market would expect the FED to own about $2.0T in Treasuries (it currently holds $2.46T).

Maybe surprising to many, the level of US Treasuries held by the Federal Reserve at 12.4% is not markedly out of line with history. In fact, in the 1970s the percentage was as high as 17%. The FED policy makers seem to believe there are enough Excess Reserves in the system to absorb intended sales of over $1T in US Treasuries over the next 4 years.

Is there enough slack in the monetary system for the FED to sell $2T in assets and not cause a major stock market disruption to result? This question is the critical one that investors need to understand, because as the data presented in the graph and table below show, historically when the FED enters the market and sells US Treasuries for any time period, the result is almost always a market crash which is both large in magnitude and duration.

Even a slow down, not even a negative growth in Treasuries on the FED balance sheet has caused major market havoc since the 1950's.

As you can see from the data in the above table, once the negative feedback loop in the stock market begins, the FED has been quick to respond with liquidity through open market operations by increasing the size of their balance sheet through Treasury purchases. They were slower to respond with Treasury purchases after the 2008 financial crisis because they created a number of new asset vehicles to target market stimulation, including the purchase of Agency MBS. But the data show clearly that it was not until the FED began to move the ratio of US Treasuries held on its balance sheet back above 10% of the US National Debt outstanding in 2011 through quantitative easing did the stock market begin to aggressively re-trace toward the 1500 level that it had fallen from in 2007.

Although today is " assumed to be different" because of the Excess Reserves on the FED balance sheet at this time, I believe the market has priced in the excess over the past 8 years, and a sale of US Treasuries in large quantities will cause asset selling in other markets much faster than anticipated by the FMOC.

Why (I Believe) the FED Plan is wildly Naïve

For several reasons, maybe not immediately but certainly within a relatively short time frame, the US and world stock markets are very likely to go into a seizure if the proposed plan is executed as currently envisioned.

For starters, the plan makes no accommodation for the ever expanding debt level of the US government, which is very likely to double again over the next 10 years. If the US Treasury continually enters the market with Treasury auctions over the next 4 years as the Fed is selling Treasuries, US Treasury rates are very likely to move much higher in a very short period of time. The movement in US Treasury rates from June to November of 2016 as the Treasury was borrowing heavily shows that there is not much excess demand in the market today for Treasuries at today's interest rates.

Post Trump's election Treasury rates have receded. However, the primary driver has been a lack of new supply by the US government as the Treasury was unable to borrow starting in January 2017 until the debt ceiling was increased at the end of April 2017.

But there is an additional important point to ponder. Are Excess Reserves on the Fed balance sheet truly idle cash? Certainly it was the case when the reserves were originally created 3-5 years ago. But, it is definitely less true today. Cash, even if held in a bank vault collecting dust is still an asset that can be used as collateral. The owner might prefer it was collecting interest, but it does not mean that the cash, in the world market, has not been used as collateral in a derivative trade which has indirectly bid up the price of some other asset such as the equity market. The macro market data show that this indeed is what has happened over the past 8 years.

As evidence of one way the "excess cash" enters the market indirectly to influence stock prices, take a look at the corporate buy-back "food chain". A large amount of the excess USD based reserves in the world market are sitting on corporate balance sheets, and held overseas. In the case of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for example, they have almost $250B in hoarded cash, and 94% is sitting in overseas accounts. (see here) Over the past several years, they have been borrowing money in the market at ultra low interest rates, rather than repatriating the cash to the US, and reducing their share count and juicing up their dividend rate to raise their stock market share price.

How is a corporation with high cash balances like Apple, much of which is counted as Excess Reserves by the Fed, going to respond as the Fed begins to sell Treasuries from its balance sheet? The FED and the Federal government seem to think that they are going to be in a position to purchase the paper that the FED puts on the market. They may be in a position to absorb some of the supply the FED is going to put on the market assuming the cash is actually collecting dust in a bank vault and not already fully invested. Apple, for example, has a very large corporate bond portfolio which it counts as near cash marketable securities.

What I believe is most likely as the FED enters the market and sells Treasuries (NYSEARCA:SHY) (NYSEARCA:IEF) (NYSEARCA:IEI) (NYSEARCA:TLT) (NYSEARCA:GOVT), is that the leveraged share-buy-back trade will be forced to unwind. The value of the Treasury shares on many corporate balance sheets, including Apple, will fall as the market sells stocks for improved yield lower risk assets like Treasuries. Although Apple may be in a better position than many companies to weather such a scenario, many companies that have been playing the share buy-back game for the last eight years see a market margin call much quicker than anyone realizes if the proposed FED plan becomes reality. (NASDAQ:MSFT) (NASDAQ:CSCO) (NYSE:GE) (NYSE:WMT) (NYSE:IBM) (NYSE:JNJ) (NYSE:NKE) (NYSE:SLB) (NYSE:MMM) (NYSE:BA)

When and if a negative feedback loop begins in the world stock markets as Central Bankers begin to shrink their balance sheets, it will be very difficult to re-create market trust as their unconventional policies over the past 8 years will be exposed as the culprit in the bubble bursting event.

Bottom Line - Just a Matter of Time, FED Shrinkage will create Stock Market Trouble

The Fed is proposing to shrink its balance sheet, and other Central Banks around the world are expected to follow. Will this time be different for stocks because of the "invincible Trump economic plan and the assumption of excess liquidity in the financial system?" This perspective is very naive in my opinion. Why? The reason is that stock market valuations are more influenced by financial leverage presently, and only loosely linked to economic reality. This has been the norm for the past 8 years, and a primary reason the rally has been one of the most hated, but steadily increasing in stock market history. A de-leveraging by the FED and all the Central Banks throughout the world will be a major financial market disrupting event because it will undercut the means by which the excess liquidity in the market is being utilized to pump up share prices.

As stretched as the markets are today, I expect that it will not take much FED selling to create a major negative feedback loop across the entire global market. Unfortunately there is no way to get out in front of this event until it is actually happening. A slow roll by the FED may actually push the market even higher before market re-coils from the change in policy. The signs of financial stress will be clear however. The corporate credit markets, including investment grade (NYSEARCA:LQD) (NASDAQ:VCSH) (NASDAQ:VCIT) and preferred shares (NYSEARCA:PFF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) (NYSEARCA:FPE) will begin to show stress, particularly in companies with over leveraged balance sheets due to excessive share buy-backs. The market is also likely to be heavily influence by trouble emanating from the international money market (NYSEARCA:BWX) as the influence of bond buying from foreign sources in the US fixed income market begins to dry up by the end of 2017.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.