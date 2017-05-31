Cross-Pollination Of Tech

In the recent months, there has been a shift in the tech market. Below is a chart of smartphone shipments by the vendor.

As high-end hardware markets slow due to saturation, each firm is shifting to new strategies. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to services, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to VR, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to TV and Go Stores. The common factor in all these shifts is these large tech companies moving into new spaces that encroach into competitors or symbiotically take advantage of them. Two specific shifts in the past month are iTunes being added to the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) store, and the Google Assistant (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) coming to the iPhone. These two moves are especially interesting because of their involvement of Apple. For a long time, Apple's strategy has been to produce everything internally and produce the best around. Many times, they sacrifice the first mover advantage to determine the pitfalls of new endeavors and ensure when their iteration is released it is optimized and absolutely top-tier.

With these two deviations from common strategy, it leads investors to believe a few things are going on. First, Apple has given up on Siri due to its far inferiority to Alexa and the Google Assistant. This is likely due to the lack of usable data. Apple has long prided itself in holding its customer's data very private. So private, in fact, they themselves do not have access to a lot of it thus hindering its ability to improve big data learning systems. One of the consequences of this: Siri was unable to catch up with Google Assistant, run by a master of data. Android users who are tied due to the stronger assistant are now led to Apple's door. Apple could very likely allow more and more of Android's systems to enter the IOS ecosystem pulling over more users. It would be a bold move; but several iPhone iterations down the road Apple could even allow for an Android OS on the iPhone. Since the iPhone growth rate has slowed down, Apple recognizes the optimal customer acquisition strategy would be from other top-tier smartphone users. A large barrier for many of these users is being tied to Android OS. If this OS was available on the iPhone, which many Android users will admit is superior in design and some instances hardware, it could potentially move them over allowing for another temporary bump in iPhone sales. Essentially the shift would allow for Apple to increase market share, and they could through other services, such as Apple Music and VR systems that are rumored to be released in the coming years, retain those customers.

The second happening was iTunes coming to Windows. This is likely a move by Windows to further stock up the use of the Windows Store. The Windows store is widely thought of as weak because of its poor selection. As Windows adds more apps to its store it fleshes out its new Windows S which doesn't allow for classic application downloads. Windows S is effectively a ChromeOS killer. It has all the benefits of ChromeOS but with a wider array of applications and a full desktop. As long as enough applications are available in the store, lighter laptop users will flock to this system over Chromebooks. In fact, it could allow any cheaper laptop to become a Chromebook removing that market completely.

The market is getting to a point where quality hardware is extremely saturated and will only grow with younger users, wage growth, and with the population. All factors that are slow moving. Cross-pollination allows for companies to leverage the ecosystems of another company, thus benefiting both companies. The key is to determine which firms have the most of gain or loss. In these two circumstances, it is clear that Apple will benefit. With more Google applications coming to the iPhone, Android users are nudged to move over, and with iTunes coming to the Windows store there can be a better implementation for all users of Windows. I predict this trend will continue and the tech companies that can effectively leverage the most growth through tactical partnerships will be the ones that will grow the most in coming years. Moreover, in recent years tech discoveries have been limited to the computer and smartphones space to storage and battery efficiency. As long as this trend is the case the best strategy for Google, Apple and Microsoft is to cross-pollinate.

For the investor, this has one main effect. Previously each firm occupied a similar space and butted heads with one another trying to gain and sustain the most users. As this shift continues firms will become interconnected with one another causing valuations to be tied. With the success of iTunes implementation on the Windows Store, users who previously used Spotify and SoundCloud are drawn to the ease of Apple music. This chain of events forces the hand of Apple Music to implement a strategy to benefit from the wider audience that Windows can provide. Moreover, it ties a portion of Apple Music's future to this success. Carrying this effect back, the success of the Windows Store can now directly affect the top line of Apple. The cross-pollination has created a symbiotic relationship that directly affects the valuations of both firms. In fact, with more and more cross-pollination it is likely that tech firms increase correlation with one another. As individual pieces continue to intermingle, this will be the largest impact on tech as a whole. The unit of tech will converge with a few stocks dictating direction due to main product success or failure at a given time, but symbiotic relationships will pull other companies behind them with a determinable magnitude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.