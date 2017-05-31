A Bewildering Trip To Chinatown

It certainly looks like they're transitioning back to the old fixing system for the yuan.

If you care about macro, you need to at least try and understand what China did late last week.

I'm going to try and keep this as concise as possible because this is a topic that has a tendency to make people's eyes glaze over.

So I imagine most readers remember what happened to global markets when China devalued the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) in August 2015. Simply put: everything crashed. And by "crashed" I mean a little over a week after the PBoC tried to transition to a new fixing mechanism, the Dow fell 1,000 points at the open.

A lot of people misinterpret that whole episode.

China liquidated a substantial percentage of their FX reserves in the months that followed the August deval in an effort to control the trajectory. Note that I emphasized the word "control" there. The devaluation was obviously intentional. I mean after all, China set the fix lower by 1.9% on August 11, 2015. It was their move. They needed a weaker yuan to shore up the economy.

The problem was that once people started doing some back-of-the-envelope-ish calculating, it became readily apparent that a 2% devaluation wasn't going to cut it. So obviously, the market tried to price that in.

Well, China did what China does - they intervened. But note what that effectively meant. They used to control the yuan spot with the daily fix. When they tried to transition to a new system that gave the spot a say in what the fix would be, it got out of control so they started burning through their reserves to keep the yuan from falling too fast. So - and this is the key point - all they basically ended up doing was moving from a system where they used the fix to manipulate the spot to a system where they manipulated the spot to control the fix. Here's how BNP put it at the time:

What appears to have happened is that, whereas the daily fix was previously used to fix the spot rate, the PBoC now seemingly fixes the spot rate to determine the daily fix, [thus] the role of the market in determining the exchange rate has, if anything, been reduced in the short term.

Ok, so all kinds of capital flight, one trade-weighted basket experiment, and one horrifically turbulent six month stretch later, things kinda, sorta stabilized and yuan volatility subsided. And in a testament to how much this whole story matters, that stabilization maps pretty well with US stock returns (note the right scale is inverted):

(Bloomberg)

Fast forward to last week and some folks started to notice that as China began to get more aggressive in squeezing their vast shadow banking complex, the yuan fix was deviating materially (to the strong side) versus both the spot and relative to analysts' models.

This chart is a little dated, but it will give you an idea of what I mean:

(Bloomberg)

That as policy banks were seen selling dollars in the onshore market.

Clearly, the PBoC wasn't sticking to the script in terms of how they were setting the fix and on top of that, they were intervening in the spot market.

Then came the Moody's downgrade.

The key thing to understand here is that the last thing China needs as they embark on what is sure to be a truly arduous journey towards a financial system that's less risky than it is now, is for capital flight to pick up again.

To the extent they were already moving to avoid that eventuality by deviating from the fixing formula, the Moody's downgrade forced the PBoC to make it official.

And by "make it official," I mean that on Friday China added what they're euphemistically calling a "cyclical adjustment factor" to the fixing mechanism.

Of course no one really knows what that's supposed to mean. Beijing had the following to say about it:

China's foreign-exchange market can be driven by irrational expectations, resulting in unreal supply and demand that increases the risk of overshooting. The counter-cyclical factor may ease herd actions and help guide investors to pay more attention to economic fundamentals.

Do you see what they did? Recall the quote excerpted above from Mole Hau explaining what happened in August 2015. Again:

... whereas the daily fix was previously used to fix the spot rate, the PBoC now seemingly fixes the spot rate to determine the daily fix.

Well now they're putting the onus back on the fix. That is, they're effectively reversing the August 2015 decision so they can keep a tighter grip on the spot in order to ensure they don't have to deal with capital flight while they're trying to deleverage the banking system.

Unsurprisingly, both the onshore and offshore yuan are the strongest they've been since February:

More poignantly, look at USDCNH 1-month 25 delta risk-reversals which turned bearish for first time since 2013 this week:

(Bloomberg)

And it's basically the same story onshore:

(Bloomberg)

Make no mistake, this is a gamble. It looks like they're going to try and keep the bilateral rate stable while moving the yuan lower against the trade-weighted basket, the idea being to keep the currency relatively weak against other trading partners while staving off capital flight by pointing to strength against the dollar. It's just as laughably convoluted as it sounds.

Consider this from Bloomberg's Kyoungwha Kim:

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, China is likely to strengthen the yuan in order to lure foreign capital as the liquidity lifeline to stabilize growth in the world's second-largest economy. Last week's downgrade of China's credit rating by Moody's Investors Service highlights how the country's leaders are caught in a quandary as they struggle to rein in leverage while maintaining the pace of economic growth. It's getting increasingly difficult to rely on debt to fund the expansion and China's deleveraging measures are starting to bite For China to achieve 2017's 6.5% growth target and keep the economy stable beyond then, it will need an external supply of liquidity. The catalyst for the PBOC to strengthen the yuan seems to have been Moody's surprise downgrade on May 24. A subsequent abrupt surge in offshore-yuan funding costs, suspected to be on the PBOC's intervention, has made it extremely expensive to hold short yuan positions. That was followed on May 26 by the PBOC's plan to add a 'counter-cyclical factor' in the CNY fixing formula which it can apply in times of market stress. While this is viewed by some analysts as two steps back in moving toward a free float, it will certainly give the PBOC more leeway to stabilize the yuan. If the yuan can remain stable, China's $16 trillion bond and stock markets could be a mouth-watering venue for global investors in the hunt for both bargains and extra yield - helping to fill the void left by China's deleveraging drive.

See this is why I'm always talking about how China is "walking a tightrope."

In short, what they're trying to do is impossible. They're pursuing conflicting agendas.

And why should you care (well besides the obvious correlation with the S&P shown above)? Here's why:

(Citi)

