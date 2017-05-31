Pending Home Sales Fall Most In 3 Years

Last Month was revised lower to -0.9% vs. -0.8% prior.

Since March I have been outlining what I believed to be the start of the housing market slowdown. Despite continued criticism, the data for housing continues to slow, and slow at an increasing pace.

This last report on Pending Home Sales follows the trend of deceleration and should give even the largest housing bulls a cause for concern.

Pending Home Sales (PHS), published by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), represent signed contracts for new homes, not closes. PHS typically leads Existing Home Sales (90% of the housing market) by about two months.

PHS sales fell (-3.35%) year over year and has been flat to down over the last two years.

Source: NAR

This month marked the lowest year over year growth in the past two years for PHS.

Source: NAR

Last report I wrote on PHS I said "PHS has the toughest year over year comparison next month so I'd expect a negative y/y reading in PHS growth next month."

That is in fact exactly what happened.

Each of the four census regions declined year over year. The Midwest and the West showing the largest declines.

Northeast:

Midwest:

South:

West:

PHS leads Existing Home Sales by about 2 months. Existing Home Sales make up 90% of the housing market. With PHS declining year over year, this foreshadows a decline in Existing Home Sales. This does not bode well for housing and housing related stocks.

Conclusion:

Roughly two months ago, I expressed my bearish view on housing and used ITB as my proxy for this bearish view. The price then was 32.22.

I said that this would be a good area to short over the next 12-18 months (time frame is important) and if you do not like to short securities than it would be a good time to exit housing related stocks.

Since then, as of this writing, ITB is down 0.02%. The position is fractionally profitable but we'll call it flat. Over the same period, the S&P 500 is up 2.25%. There has been roughly 2.25% of alpha in this position on the short side relative to the S&P 500.

This position has not even begun to play out in my opinion. Home building stocks are not buying into the strong housing narrative and have followed the second derivative of most of the housing data as it usually does.

I expect this to continue to play out and still like ITB on the short side as a relative trade to the S&P 500.

MY SA page has many articles on all areas of the housing market.

