China Communications Constructions: Beneficiary Of One Belt One Road Initiative

CCCGF's extensive experiences in overseas infrastructure construction allows the firm to be in a prime position to benefit from China's One Belt One Road policy.

Project backlog is 2.6x of FY16 revenues, highest since FY13. Company has guided for c.23% growth in FY17E new orders. 3M17 new orders have increased by c.40% YoY.

CCCGF is a leading infrastructure construction company in China and has the largest overseas exposure to overseas infrastructure construction compared to its peers CRG and CRRC.

Listed on the HKSE and Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chinese SOE China Communications Construction (OTCPK:CCCGF) is a leading infrastructure construction company. CCCGF engages in the construction of ports, road and bridges, airports, municipal public infrastructures, properties, and others. In addition, CCCGF is involved in the manufacturing of construction machinery, infrastructure designs, and dredging.

Well-recognized and high-quality execution capabilities diversified across geographies and project types

As a testimony to its ability, CCCGF has successfully completed numerous notable large-scale infrastructure projects, including ports, roads, railways, bridges as well as facilities. With its integrated operations, spanning from design to construction as well as machinery manufacturing, CCCGF is well-equipped to act as a one-stop shop for its clients. In addition, CCCGF's Dredging division provides it the ability to handle maritime projects. Operations are supported by an established supply chain, which includes both international and domestic suppliers (for raw materials and equipment).

Its diverse set of construction capabilities allows CCCGF to serve noticeably different end markets. In the medium to long term, it allows CCCGF to have a diversified project portfolio and thus reduces revenues volatility. The benefits of its diversified portfolio have been evident, with minimal/no exposure to the domestic railway market, in which the government's investment has contracted 1% to 2% YoY. In addition, CCCGF has stepped up its overseas presence, allowing it to lower its dependency on domestic economic developments.

Strong beneficiary of infrastructure development in China

China's 13th Five Year Plan guides for further growth in the development of the country's infrastructure. Specific infrastructure include (sourced from King & Wood Mallesons):

CNY1.65trillion in road construction

Constructing 152,000 km of roads in rural villages

Building or upgrading 20,000 km of rural roads

Constructing and operating 30,000 km of new expressways

Building >50 new civilian airports

Upgrading airports in Harbin, Kunming, Urumqi, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Xi'an

>CNY800bn investments in railway construction

3,000 km of new urban rail lines

Expanding the high-speed rail network from 20,000 to 30,000 km, covering 80% of major cities

Being an SOE, CCCGF will likely secure new project wins as well as potential financing from financial SOEs for its operations.

Strong backlog provides revenues visibility

CCCGF's projects backlog in FY16 was approximately CNY1.1 trillion, c.2.6x of its FY16 revenues (highest ratio since FY13). In addition, CCCGF's new orders have increased by 12%, 7%, and 12% in FY14, FY15, and FY16, respectively. The above demonstrates CCCGF's ability to secure new contracts, which supports our view that CCCGF will likely be a strong beneficiary of the increasing infrastructure spending in China as well as other parts of Asia. CCCGF has guided for CNY900bn of new contracts in FY17E, a 23% YoY increase. In 3M17, new contracts grew c.40% to CNY151m, supporting management's optimism for the year ahead.

The lengthy project backlog, coupled with CCCGF's demonstrated ability to secure new contracts, provides the firm strong revenue visibility and also allows the company to plan its resources requirements and CAPEX in advance, which supports its cost management.

Lowest exposure to the Chinese property market supports earnings resiliency

Unlike its competitors China Railway Construction (CRRC) (OTC:CWYCF) and China Railway Group (CRG) (OTC:CRWOF) which usually generate >20% of their EBIT from the domestic property sector, c.85% of CCCGF's FY16 EBIT is from its infrastructure construction and dredging operations, illustrating its comparatively lower exposure to the property market.

The Chinese government has introduced multiple restrictions, including purchase limits and mortgage restrictions, to cool the domestic property market. However, it fell short of introducing a property tax, despite academics, politicians, and economists arguing that it would help curtail soaring home prices. According to The Real Deal, this is due to the leadership transition taking place in 2017, which has resulted in the government being wary of making any changes that have major implications for the economy.

While the restrictions have slowed price gains in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, Chinese home buyers have flocked to third- and fourth-tier cities in expectations of future price rallies. Nomura and Wang Jianlin (CEO of Dalian Wanda Group) have warned that these are signs of a bubble developing in the Chinese property market. Should property taxes be introduced after the leadership transition, this could weaken homebuyers' sentiments and affect the market adversely. In such an event, CCCGF's lower reliance on the property market will support its earnings resiliency compared to its peers.

Strong beneficiary of the Chinese One Belt One Road initiative

The One Belt One Road (OBOR) policy integrates China with neighboring countries and allows China to export its manufacturing capacities to drive its economic expansion. We believe that the strategic importance of OBOR will translate to a coherent execution between the various Chinese SOEs. More importantly, CCCGF has been identified as one of the key SOEs to execute the OBOR initiative. An acceleration of the policy execution could speed up project wins for CCCGF.

Compared to CRRC and CRG, both of which derived c.5% of revenues from overseas activities in 2016, CCCGF's overseas operations are larger, growing faster, and comprise a higher proportion of revenues. Growth in CCCGF's overseas new infrastructure construction orders has accelerated in the past three years, from 1% in FY14 to 51% in FY16, allowing the firm to have c.CNY206bn worth of new orders in FY16. With its demonstrated record in infrastructure construction overseas, we believe that CCCGF is in a strong position to benefit from the policy. Furthermore, we would expect CCCGF receive support from other Chinese SOEs (notably banks) in the form of competitive loans and provision of financial services.

The firm has been involved in major overseas projects, including:

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Corridor

High-speed railways, expressways, and infrastructure construction in Africa

Interconnection projects between China and multiple Asian countries such as Burma, Kyrgyzstan, and North Korea

In 2017, CCCGF continues to secure multiple landmark project wins:

Signing of a MoU for the second phase of the Malaysian East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project, valued at CNY145bn. The project is funded by the Export-Import Bank of China, with the Malaysian government acting as guarantor

Approval for the setting up of a 300MW coal-based power plant in Pakistan

Valuation

Based on CCCGF's H-share price as of 30th May 2017 and Reuters's consensus EPS estimates, CCCGF trades at 7.9x FY17E PE, lower than that of CRG (9.5x) and CRRC (8.2x). Being the prime beneficiary of China's overseas infrastructure push, we argue that CCCGF deserves to trade the higher end of the valuation range amongst its peers. Assuming a 9.0x to 10.0x FY17E PE for the FY17E EPS of HKD1.33, we estimate a per-share figure of HKD12.00 to HKD13.34.

Select Risks

Political risk

CCCGF's operations (both overseas and domestic) are expected to be entwined with the Chinese government's policies. Domestic project wins are dependent of the government's development plans while overseas project wins/executions could potentially be subjected to developments of international relations between China and other countries. Adverse policies, decisions, and developments could affect CCCGF's business and financial performance.

Geographical risk for CCCGF's overseas operations

As mentioned above, overseas projects are a key growth driver for CCCGF. Hence, CCCGF is exposed to the volatility in economic and political conditions that are well beyond its sphere of influence. The involvement of various national and local governments serves to increases the uncertainty for project executions. For instance, land-based OBOR projects would require the approval and cooperation from numerous national and local governments. Adverse developments (e.g. delay in approvals, chaos) in these markets could slow down projects execution and delay revenue recognition.

FX risk

CCCGF's growing overseas operations results in being exposed to FX fluctuations. The strengthening of the CNY versus these currencies could affect revenues and margins.

Termination or variation in project backlogs

CCCGF's FY16 backlog stands at CNY1.1 trillion. Revenue recognition will only take place assuming the entire contract is fulfilled in accordance with applicable terms and conditions. From our experience researching in other construction industries (e.g. oil and gas), there is a risk that there may be a termination or modification in these contracts. Should this happen to CCCGF's major contracts, future revenues will likely be affected.

Working capital risks

CCCGF derives a significant portion of its revenues from local governments. With the mounting concerns on the financing situation of local governments, a slowdown in the Chinese economy could potentially result in late payment to CCCGF, which will affect its working capital and cash flows.

Presence of the Chinese Government as the controlling shareholder

As an SOE, CCCGF will likely be influenced by the government's plans, which could potentially be for non-economic reasons. We do recognize this, but we argue that it is a fair trade-off in order for investors to benefit from CCCGF's prime position in the Chinese infrastructure policies.

High CAPEX

CCCGF has experienced negative FCFF in the last four years, despite improving its operating cash flows significantly in FY15 and FY16. Total borrowings increased by c.7% in FY16 to CNY273bn. This is due to its high CAPEX levels, which are likely to continue in the next few years as CCCGF continues to grow its construction operations (particularly overseas). As such, we believe FCFF will likely remain negative in the next few years, and thus, CCCGF may have to secure new funding for its business. However, we believe that CCCGF's SOE status and its importance in the OBOR initiative will allow the company to continue to have access to bank financing from the SOEs, mitigating this risk.

Conclusion

We believe that CCCGF will enjoy strong growth in the next few years, supported by growing infrastructure spending both within and out of China. Project bids and executions are likely to be supported by the attractive financing of Chinese financial SOEs. Furthermore, we believe that the market has not fully priced in the positive outlook as CCCGF trades below its peers in terms of FY17E PE, which have less exposure to the overseas markets and more exposure to the domestic property market, which we are cautious about.

