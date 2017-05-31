Bank Of America: The Double-Edged Sword Of Treasury Yield Volatility

The surge in Treasury yields has been the main driver for bank stocks since financials earn more net interest income with higher yields (also known as loan spreads). However, the recent fall in yields might negatively impact Q2 earnings for banks.

In this article, we'll analyze the growth rates of Treasury yields in Q1 and compare those rates to Q2 so far. We'll also analyze how the recent fall in yields might impacts banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

However, this analysis also applies to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) and Bank ETFs like the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Before discussing yields, we must acknowledge that there are a myriad of factors that drive bank earnings and ultimately their stock prices. Some of those factors that investors will be looking at include:

Potential deregulation of the banking industry. Deregulation or an unwind of Dodd-Frank should be a positive catalyst for bank stocks. BofA investors will be eagerly awaiting any hints of this positive fundamental change for longs and potential longs.

Solid loan growth and mortgage origination. Investors will be looking for new mortgage loans as the housing season kicks off.

Economic growth since it typically leads to a rise in loan bookings.

New deposits and new client growth. Investors will be on the hunt for any banks exhibiting positive deposit growth as it firms up bank balance sheets.

Trading income from global markets and fixed income which has surged recently with the rise and the resulting volatility of Treasury yields.

The rise and fall of both the 2-year and the 10-year yield.

If you're investing in banks like BofA, here's why following yields and the factors that impact yields, is important for your risk management policy.

The below charts show the correlation between BofA and both the 10-year and the 2-year Treasury yield.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

BAC data by YCharts

Although both Treasuries impact BofA and banks in general but the impact occurs for different reasons. The 2-year is driven by short-term moves in interest rates like Fed action while the 10-year is driven more by inflation and growth expectations.

For those investing in the bank ETF, the correlation remains intact. As you can see XLF has retraced from $25 to roughly $23.50 or 10% and for an ETF, that's a decent percentage move in two months time.

XLF data by YCharts

Q1 2017 Treasury yield growth as compared to Q2 so far:

The chart below shows how strong yields were as of March 14th. Since then, and since the Fed meeting, yields have fallen off.

However, for Bank of America (BofA) and other banks, most of the Q1 earnings gains from higher yields and loan growth were already in the books by Mid-March.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

It's no surprise that banks like BofA posted solid earnings with yields rising as they did in Q1. The only uncertainty was whether bank stock prices had moved too far too fast.

Correction in yields since the levels in mid-March:

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

The drop in yields does not bode well for Q2 net interest income for BofA and the banking industry. However, the current quarter is not over yet, and the above chart is from March 14th. Next, we'll look at from the start of Q2.

Q2 percentage change in yields (so far) (see chart below):

The 2-year in up over 4% namely because of the expectation of a Fed hike in June.

namely because of the expectation of a Fed hike in June. However, the 10-year yield in down over 4% so far this quarter.

The 10-year fall is possibly due to two factors: A waning optimism in the Trump agenda getting passed by the end of the year and the recent geopolitical risks driving down U.S. economic growth expectations.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Bank of America has not fared well with the drop in the 10-year yield as lowered expectations of economic growth might lead investors to expect lower loan demand.

BAC data by YCharts

From a percentage standpoint, BofA has fallen almost in lock-step with the 10-year yield. However, given the run-up in the stock price since the summer of last year, a 5% pullback is minor.

BAC data by YCharts

Also, it's important to point out that BofA should earn additional fixed income trading revenue from the volatility in yields; including the 2-year yield as the June Fed meeting approaches. The trading revenue was a key factor in the stellar earnings report for BofA.

The volatility in yields will likely impact investors with positions in bond ETFs like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT).

Key takeaways:

Ideally, we want to see yields rising gradually, signaling a positive outlook for the economy. Short-term surges in yields will do little to satisfy investors if the market comes down just as fast. A slow and steady move higher in yields is an ideal condition for long-term investors.

If yields continue to fall, equities may falter, particularly bank stocks since banks are so interest-rate sensitive.

particularly bank stocks since banks are so interest-rate sensitive. However, for long-term investors who missed the rally in bank stocks, a yield-induced correction should create a buying opportunity.

The long-term outlook remains optimistic for BofA and the banking sector as long as we see solid signs of positive economic growth, healthy loan demand, and the Fed stays on their gradual path to higher rates.

More articles to follow analyzing Bank of America, financials, the Fed, and Treasury yields in the coming days and weeks.

If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on Bank of America, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox. You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name.

And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Good luck.