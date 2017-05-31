Box: Looking To Unpack 20% Returns

With revenues still climbing at a 30% clip, combined with improving margins and cash flow, BOX stock — currently at around $18 — should reach $22 by year's end.

BOX, which has beaten Wall Street’s earnings estimates in six straight quarter, no longer presents the same risks as it did before.

Investors who are looking for a cloud stock that can delivered outsized returns in the next 12 to 18 months should give BOX a long look.

Cloud-based collaboration platform company Box (NYSE:BOX) is set to report first quarter earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. And investors who are looking for a cloud stock that can deliver outsized returns in the next 12 to 18 months should give Box a long look.

Indeed, with these shares already up 30% this year, BOX is not the bargain it was six months ago. At the same time, the Redwood City, Calif.-based tech company, which has beaten Wall Street's earnings estimates in six straight quarter, no longer presents the same risks as it did before. And with revenues still climbing at a 30% clip, combined with improving margins and cash flow, BOX stock - currently at around $18 - should reach $22 by the end of the year, delivering more than 20% returns.

Part of the reason has to do with the fact that, despite BOX operating at a loss, the rate at which the company is moving towards profitability continues to accelerate. Box is projected to lose 47 cents this year, compared to 56-cent loss a year ago. But here's the thing: Based on fiscal 2018 projected loss of 21 cents, the rate of improvement jumps from 9 cents this year to 26 cents next year.

The rising profitability is driven by the investments Box continues to make in its platform, particularly in areas such as security, compliance and administrative technology. And combined with plans to hire more sales personnel, Box should be able to leverage its partnerships with leading enterprise cloud computing technology giants such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), among others.

On Wednesday the company is expected to report an adjusted loss of 14 cents on revenues of $115 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 18 cents on revenue of $90 million. In the fourth quarter BOX disappointed the Street by offering an outlook that missed estimates, sending its shares down sharply by 8% to around $16. Investors looked beyond the fact that BOX - for the first time - hit free cash flow positive during the quarter.

Rob Owens, analysts at Pacific Crest was quick to reiterate a Buy rating on the shares, while raising his price target to $25 from $21. Assuming BOX posts another beat and raise on Wednesday, BOX stock could very well reach Owens' $25 target much sooner rather than later, especially with BOX forming partnerships that will help it better leverage its cloud-computing technologies.

That said, with the shares already up 45% in twelve months, I'm modeling a more conservative target of $22 to account not only for some profit-taking, but also for the fact that the target doesn't divert to widely from the company's earnings and EBITDA capabilities, which are yet to breakeven.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.