A Reality Check For U.S. Investors

By Colin Moore, Global Chief Investment Officer

Investors have been optimistic Trump's administration would immediately speed up the pace of growth in the U.S. Is that outlook changing?

The general outlook for financial markets is characterized by two themes, says Colin Moore. One is the valuation of equities and the assumptions about the growth of both the U.S. and global economies. The other theme is changing interest rates and the implications for fixed-income investors. In this video, Moore argues that although the economy is growing, there may have been too much optimism about the level and pace of economic growth that the Trump administration would bring.

