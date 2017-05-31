Educational Development Corporation - The Not-So-Obvious Q4 Results That Make This Stock A Hidden Gem

This resulted in net margins of 4.8% during Q4 '17 and indicates that the company's capital investments to increase the efficiency of its operations are paying dividends.

Even better, calculating Q4 '17 results from the 10-K show that operating earnings were $0.32/share (excluding the one-time asset impairment charge), up from a small loss of ($0.03/share) in Q4.

On May 30, Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC), distributor of children's books published by Usborne Books and Kane Miller, reported excellent fiscal 2017 earnings:

Revenues increased to $106.6M, up 68% vs. fiscal 2016

Reported earnings were $2.9M for fiscal 2017 ($0.70/share), up 34% vs. $0.52/share reported in fiscal 2016

Excluding the Q4 '17 write-off of development costs for a new sales consultant system that was not fully implemented, fiscal 2017 earnings would have been $0.86/share, up 67% year-over-year

As strong as these reported revenues and earnings were, further analysis of the 10-K released after the market close on May 30 shows that Q4 '17 gross and net margins continue to show positive trends. As has been previously disclosed in the company's SEC filings and press releases, EDUC has been challenged with operational inefficiencies since moving into its new building during Q4 of fiscal 2016 in order to meet growing demand. As a result, net margins were adversely impacted for several quarters and resulted in earnings growth that has trailed the company's significant rise in revenues.

EDUC: Fiscal 2016 & 2017 Quarterly Results Quarter Gross Margin % Net Margin % Revenue Change % (qtr over qtr) Net Income Change % (qtr over qtr) Q1 '16 62.9% 3.4% Up 34.3% Up 35.4% Q2 '16 63.7% 5.1% Up 85.2% N/A (loss in Q2 '15) Q3 '16 69.8% 5.2% Up 123.3% Up 139.1% Q4 '16 70.8% negative Up 122.3% N/A (loss in Q4 '16) Q1 '17 70.7% 2.7% Up 136.4% Up 91.1% Q2 '17 71.0% 1.2% Up 105.4% Down 50.6% Q3 '17 72.9% 4.2% Up 25.7% Up 1.2% Q4 '17 77.6% 4.8% Up 60.8% N/A (loss in Q4 '16)

Key points about the figures in the table above:

Starting in Q4 '16, which coincides with the timing of the company moving into its new building, net income growth has significantly lagged revenue growth until Q4 '17

Gross margins continue to increase nicely (from 62.9% in Q1 '16 to 77.6% in Q4 '17), indicating that the company is capitalizing on its purchasing power from key suppliers

Positive trends in net margins show that the company is starting to approach the 5% level that it reported in Q2 '16 and Q3 '16 (again, before moving to the new building), which is likely the result of fiscal 2017 capital investments in machinery to automate packaging and shipping processes (machinery and equipment expenditures were up 138.9% in fiscal 2017 vs. 2016)

Fiscal 2018

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, recent indications are that the positive trends should continue per the company's May 10 press release regarding March and April 2017 sales. Revenues for the 2 months were up 25% vs. March and April 2016. If May 2017 sales trend similarly, Q1 '18 revenues will be $28.4M vs. $22.8M reported in Q1 '17. And, if the company can achieve a 5% net margin during Q1 '18, EPS would be $0.35/share, up 129.6% vs. Q1 '17. Even scaling back the Q1 '18 revenue increase to 15% and assuming a flat net margin with Q4 '17 (4.8%), Q1 '18 EPS would be $0.31/share. Furthermore, given that net income growth lagged revenue growth in Q2 '17 and Q3 '17, resulting in lower net margins, there is significantly potential for EDUC to have very favorable quarter-over-quarter comparisons through much of fiscal 2018.

Risks

The primary risks associated with EDUC are its long-term debt and cash requirements to fund future growth. Long-term debt of $20.7M consists primarily of the mortgage on the new building purchased in Q4 '16. While this adversely affects the company's debt-to-equity ratio, the good news is that the previous owner of the building still occupies the property. Hilti has a 15-year lease which provides EDUC with about $1.3M rental income per year (which escalates 2% annually). For fiscal 2017, this more than offset interest expense of $1.0M. Additionally, the company has used a significant portion of its $7.0M line of credit ($4.9M outstanding as of the end of fiscal 2017) to help fund inventory and capital equipment purchases to support ongoing growth, and investors should expect for these short-term borrowings to continue in the near-term. The good news is that with the company's increased profitability, combined with the recent elimination of the dividend which will save a $1.5M cash outlay per year, EDUC is well positioned to ultimately fund itself from ongoing operational cash flow, much like it has done historically when the company was significantly smaller.

Valuation

The best part about these positive trends and potential for significant profit growth ahead is the valuation of the stock. Excluding the one-time asset impairment charge previously discussed, fiscal 2017 EPS was $0.86/share. At the stock's latest closing price of $7.05/share on May 30, this provides a current P/E of just 8.2. This doesn't even take into account revenue growth of 25% for March and April 2017 already reported by the company. Even if EDUC reported flat revenues for the full fiscal 2018 but achieved a 4.8% net margin, full year EPS would project to $1.25/share. Or, if revenue growth for the remainder of fiscal 2018 continued at 25% at a 4.9% net margin, EPS would reach $1.60/share for fiscal 2018. Clearly, even if revenue increases begin to moderate, the company's investments to increase operational efficiencies and boost net margins could result in significant profit growth for fiscal 2018.

Recommendation

Based upon recent trends of increasing net margins, revenue growth already reported for the first 2 months of Q1 '18, potential favorable quarter-over-quarter comparisons during fiscal 2018, and an extremely desirable stock valuation with a current P/E of just 8.2, an investment in Educational Development Corporation is a very compelling opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDUC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.