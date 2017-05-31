Fitbit: Something Has To Give

While overall markets have been racing to new highs recently, shares of wearable technology leader Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) have gone in the opposite direction. As seen in the chart below, shares have been a big loser, touching a new low on Wednesday morning, barely above $5.00. At this point, something has to give.

The company is in the midst of a transition year and it has definitely been feeling the effects of competition from products like the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch. Currently, analysts are expecting a more than 25% drop in revenues, along with a non-GAAP per share loss nearly 3 times what was seen last year. The company is forecast to return to revenue growth next year, although it isn't expected to return to profitability, even on a non-GAAP basis.

Just like we've seen with GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), it's hard for these smaller names to significantly cut costs when you hit a revenue speed bump. In Q1 2017, Fitbit had a more than $205 million decrease in revenues, but operating expenses were only down about $5 million and that didn't even include the cost of products. The problem for Fitbit is that for the company to remain competitive with the likes of Apple, Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), etc., it needs to heavily invest in marketing as well as research and development for new products.

When your revenues are plunging, that's hard to do. Unlike GoPro, however, Fitbit has one thing going for it currently, and that's a strong balance sheet. Fitbit finished Q1 with more than $725 million in cash and the company has zero debt. With a market cap of less than $1.2 billion at Wednesday morning's low, Fitbit's cash balance represents a large part of its total corporate value.

At this point, if Fitbit truly believes in itself, it will just continue along the path it is on, but shareholders don't seem to be happy with that. An acquisition to bolster the company's technology portfolio and product offerings would be nice, but the company will still have to compete with the big boys. A share repurchase plan also would seem intriguing at these levels, but that won't change the revenue or profit situation.

Perhaps at this point, Fitbit management should consider selling the company to a larger competitor or private equity firm. With the above-mentioned cash balance, a buyer won't be paying a tremendous amount for the remaining equity, and they'll still get a business with $1.6 billion of annual revenues. With Fitbit shares trending lower despite a strong overall market, the status quo cannot remain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AAPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.