Veeva's Quarter: Pretty Easy To Love

Very often when I write articles on this site I do so with the understanding that a quarterly result has a certain level of ambiguity. Companies report loads of numbers and not all the numbers reported every quarter are likely to be positive. And then there is Veeva (NYSE:VEEV). Lest I be guilty of ambiguity in this article, let me say that I own Veeva shares and have done so for some little while. I continue to own my position and I liked what I saw in the operational progress for the company. I simply don't see the ride for this company over now or in the near future although I certainly acknowledge it is valued at levels that require a high degree of operational performance.

There really were no ambiguities in the quarter just reported. Veeva's operational performance more or less mimicked that of the Cole Porter tune of 1934 that was written for Anything Goes. It was very easy to love. The fact is that just about everything that was supposed to go in fiscal Q1 for Veeva turned out to go faster or higher or in whatever positive direction comports with up.

Everything in the quarterly results was better than what had been expected. The guidance, to be sure, is Veeva conservative, but then it has become what investors expect. The cadence of expense growth was substantially better than most investors had expected. The escalation in margins was one of the sharpest I've seen for a company at some level of scale that was already GAAP profitable. Revenue growth was faster than had been expected. Bookings growth exceeded prior estimates by a few hundred basis points. The company's Vault platform achieved results that were never anticipated by most observers. The company provided guidance that was a modest upside in terms of both EPS and revenues. That being said, the company forecast that non-GAAP operating income would decline by 8% sequentially even while it forecast that total revenues would increase 4% sequentially. That is the way this management gives guidance and is probably not greatly considered by many analysts and certainly not by Veeva investors. The company's conservatism really isn't terribly likely absent some black swan event that might impact the economic basis of the company.

Veeva shares are expensive and have been so for most of its history as a public company. Some may look at the valuation at greater than 14X the revenues projected by the company and gasp. And yet, the shares responded positively to the earnings release and the guidance and were up by 8% in the wake of earnings (although back down a couple of per-cent in the wake of a weak market on Tuesday) even after being up 15% in the month prior to earnings. So, what's next?

Veeva's valuation has to be considered from the point of view that its forward guidance is not intended to be believed. That may seem like a bold statement but I will take pains to elucidate that contention. The fact that Veeva has been able to beat its earnings and revenues consistently in the four years the company has been a public entity suggests that this is a conscious policy in terms of how the company provides guidance.

One thing of note that perhaps has had an impact on investor expectations was the strong growth in operating margins last quarter. GAAP operating margins rocketed from 14.9% in last year's first quarter to 23.6%. That is really a cadence rarely seen for IT companies, especially since the prior year comparison was not a miss or an outlier. And yet, in some regards, it isn't really an outlier in that GAAP operating margins had reached 21.6% the prior quarter. Simply put, I think one of the reasons for what appears to be an excessive valuation is that operating margins doubled in fiscal Q4 and doubled in the current quarter. That kind of earnings growth, particularly on a GAAP basis, is not anything seen elsewhere in the space, and investors are willing to pay for it. And I doubt if investors actually credit the company's guidance. I will go through what would have to happen to opex in order for the company's forecast to verify. It simply seems quite unlikely and investors are probably ignoring it in making their investment decisions.

I think it unlikely that most investors who may have purchased shares on Friday did so with the expectation that the company would see revenues of $667 million for the current fiscal year or that the company would report earnings of just $82-$.84 non-GAAP. When I look at guidance from a company such as this, I tend to look at the specific elements in deciding whether or not to credit the entire forecast. The company's CFO, in the course of giving guidance during the call, announced a very aggressive hiring program that started toward the end of Q1 and that is planned to continue in this current quarter and perhaps beyond that. He also suggested that billings would be substantially less in Q2 than in Q1, not so much because that is a bottoms up forecast for billings but is simply the product of a formula for the quarterly distribution of billings. While billings can be lumpy and can be influenced by large deals that are multi-year commitments, I doubt that bookings will really show any material deceleration as Q2 is usually a seasonally stronger quarter than Q1.

Inevitably one has to wonder if the company plans to hire at a substantially accelerated rate but it doesn't expect to see billings growth exceed prior projections, then what is the logic in the forecast? I really think that is unlikely and I imagine that very few investors would really pay 14X revenues if they thought that the company was likely to show top line growth of less than 23% this year and less than 20% next year. Indeed, it should be noted that the CFO reiterated guidance that subscription revenue growth would be "at least 25%" leaving room for a significant upside to that kind of forecast.

Cash flow always is an important consideration in attempting to value most any equity. In this case, the reported cash flow accelerated far beyond historical levels because of the adoption of a new accounting policy required by FASB. Essentially the policy moves cash flow from the financing to the operating portion of the cash flow statement although there isn't any change in the actual cash involved. The impact of this change at Veeva was to increase GAAP net income by $14 million which now shows up in cash flow from operations. The company has projected that CFFO under the prior methodology for the full year will be a bit above $165 million. The change in tax accrual will presumably add close to $60 million for the full year to reported cash flow. Based on the data presented during the call, it is possible that the company might report free cash flow in excess of $200 million. Given that the current enterprise value for Veeva has reached $9.3 billion, it would seem that the calculated free close yield is around 2.3%.

The change does not impact non-GAAP EPS nor does it impact GAAP expenses. The spike in operating margins is real and has nothing to do with the change in tax accruals. For those readers looking, it is the reason why GAAP net income trebled in the period and was reported as greater than non-GAAP income. The new GAAP tax rate that was accrued this quarter was just 5% compared to the prior year tax rate GAAP tax rate accrual of 39%. The company has used a non-GAAP tax rate of about 34% in its projections for the full year.

The complexities of a multi-platform company

One of the major investment issues regarding Veeva is its addressable market. Some time ago, a Seeking Alpha contributor group, Suhail Capital, did a very deep dive into this name. Initially they rated it as a short although they subsequently reversed directions. Another SA contributor, Vince Martin, also wrote a series of articles panning the shares. The issues they pointed out were ones of both valuation and available market. The real issue in their analysis was that they were unwilling to anticipate the momentous success that Veeva Vault has had and continues to achieve. They also were reluctant to forecast the level of success that this company has had with some of its specific solution introductions and its ability to sell its larger customers a far broader set of solutions beyond just CRM. But as mentioned, over time, the results proved compelling enough to change the minds of some negative commentators.

That being said, Veeva shares are not particularly loved by analysts. At this time, six of 14 analysts who report their rating to First Call have assigned the shares a "Hold" and the average price target is barely greater than the current price after most price targets were increased in the wake of the significant beat and raise quarter.

Veeva's addressable market has been a moving target for several years now, particularly since it introduced its Vault platform. The results this past quarter suggest that Vault is coming of age and achieving exceptional growth. During the call, one questioner asked if it were possible to forecast growth for Vault in the 80%-90% range. The questioner needed to be dissuaded from that expectation with the CFO suggesting that Vault growth in the 50% range is the company mantra these days. The Vault platform, and the products that run on it, already represents 40% of the company's revenues. So if it really does achieve growth in the 50% range as was suggested it is more likely than not that overall Veeva growth would be substantially greater than the current 22% forecast. In the wake of the past quarter, the CFO opined that he was more confident that Vault would indeed be able to reach 50%-plus growth.

Most readers appreciate, I suspect, that valuation is to a degree in the eyes of a beholder. It all comes down to how long one is willing to forecast hyper growth for any company. When it gets to a company like Veeva, trying to be authoritative and objective just isn't possible. I think the stock is still going to work from these newly elevated levels because I think estimates will have to be substantially redone and many analysts are going to have to recast their models. But I can't absolutely guarantee that this company will continue to achieve growth between 25%-30% for several years.

One thing that is a bit easier to project is that operating margins for this company are well ahead of prior expectations. Very few companies are going to forecast 900 bps improvement in operating margin, especially when operating margins were higher than most peers before their latest spike.

As mentioned earlier, part of the reason for the company's valuation is that it earns money and generates cash. And it earns a fair amount of money on a GAAP basis and did so before it adopted the new FASB rule regarding tax accruals. Many investors/analysts compare this company to Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as they are both significant vendors in applications built to be acquired on a SaaS model. One glaring difference is that Salesforce is just about break-even in terms of GAAP profitability and its non-GAAP profit improvement is proceeding at a very pedestrian pace, with almost all of the improvement a function of stock based comp. EV/S is a significant metric no doubt, but so is earnings quality and the cadence of improvement.

But some will argue that Veeva is not really growing faster than CRM. The analyst consensus top line growth rate as published on First Call shows that Salesforce is expected to grow at 22% this year and 19% next year…and that Veeva is expected to grow at 22% this year and 19% next year. Salesforce has an EV/S of around 6, less than half the 14X metric at which Veeva shares trade.

One issue is that 38% of CRM's cash flow is coming from stock based comp and that metric continues to rise. Veeva's similar ratio for stock based comp is 8% and that ratio has been stable. Veeva's cash flow is simply higher quality than CRM's and it is growing quite a bit faster.

Just how long can Veeva keep it up?

Simple answer - no one being honest can offer that kind of judgment with any degree of confidence. Not having second sight, all I can do is point out the reasons I have for believing that the company is going to enjoy growth significantly more rapidly than its peers for some extended time period. But it is nothing I can "prove" and some of what Veeva is offering is said to be so unique that there is no real category to look to in order to establish a growth estimate. From my perspective, limited as it is, I think Veeva is likely to keep growing faster than it has forecast and faster than the currently published consensus. Not because it has done so in the past, although that is clearly one point of building expectations, but simply because of the substantial success the company is having in expanding its product footprint into both adjacent areas in terms of life sciences but into new areas as well.

I think that any analyst worth his salt likes to make projections based on the bedrock of quantifiable data. I just think that at this moment, trying to estimate how long Veeva is going to enjoy its current growth rate is not something that can be etched in stone. I think the probabilities are quite high for growth in the 30% range this year and next year and beyond that much depends on the evolution of the company's offering and the ultimate response to solutions beyond the life-sciences space, albeit based on technologies designed for life-science customers.

Compliance of various kinds is a hot button for almost all organizations these days and in the case of life sciences it has become a critical factor in terms of basic operations. The company saw a noticeable inflection point in the growth of its suite of compliance solutions. The main factor that management suggested caused the inflection related to the introduction of submission, tracking and archiving on a single platform. The company president Matt Wallach suggested that the putting these three solutions together on a single platform caused the value proposition to explode and this in turn led to a dramatic inflection in the sales opportunity.

There are many ways that Veeva packages and integrates various compliance solutions under the rubric called RIM, which stands for Registration Information Management. I don't want to try to get involved in assessing the specifics of RIM or its competitive positioning vis-a vis alternatives. (There are few direct competitors that I can find.)

But RIM is one of the factors that has grown the TAM for this company substantially and laid to rest the issue of market saturation. Yes, there is probably some saturation in terms of this company's historic market. The CEO said he believes that of 450,000 available seats, Veeva had sold 300,000 of those and was focused on selling the remainder of the available market primarily by working with major life science vendors to standardize their IT functionality on a global implementation of Veeva. But the large users to whom Veeva once sold CRM are now buying RIM and some of them are standardizing their operations on a broad range of Veeva solutions.

Veeva's entry into clinical data management is fairly recent. The clinical software space is loaded with semi-comprehensible acronyms that will not help readers in forming a valid investment judgment regarding Veeva shares. Last October, the company launched a platform based on Veeva Vault that includes Electronic Data Capture, eSource and Vault CTMS (Clinical Trial Management Solutions). I wrote about this initiative the last time I wrote about Veeva at the start of this year. Given that the platform solution was just launched in October of 2016, its impact on the company's growth is still minor but management believes it will be a material contributor to revenues during the course of this fiscal year. Overall, it is reasonable to believe that the different components that make up a clinical product suite are far less penetrated by Veeva and that it continues to enjoy substantial success and to have a long runway of large opportunities.

Veeva maintains that it is the first vendor to actually have an integrated cloud-based platform solution in the space. It is hard to validate that claim. As opposed to the CRM space, CDM is an area where there is another well recognized competitor, Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO). A few months ago, Medidata filed a trade secret lawsuit against Veeva and 5 former employees alleging theft of trade secrets. I have no particular insight into the lawsuit. On the call, Veeva's president said the lawsuit had no impact on business and Veeva offers its customers an indemnity against any potential claims by MDSO. I can only assume that Veeva has had some impact on MDSO's set of opportunities with its new products or else there would have been no point in filing the lawsuit. It is not likely to be a major factor in the operational progress of Veeva in the near future and the record in the IT space, viewed holistically, suggests that far more of these kinds of battles are settled rather than tried with little in the way of long term impact on the participants.

Veeva has long been viewed as a company with a limited TAM because of its focus on the life sciences market. While it is probably true that Veeva will remain focused on its life sciences franchise for the foreseeable future, the company has begun to offer solutions that are outside of its life sciences core. These newer solutions which the company describes as Quality One are a combination of Vault Quality Docs and Vault QMS adapted for use outside the life sciences space. These solutions can be and are being sold within a wide variety of verticals. Management spoke about a win in the packaged good space with a top-five vendor. The win has the potential to roll out globally and to become a major customer for Veeva over the coming years. This product initiative is probably not going to be a major revenue contributor in fiscal 2018 but it may be a contributor of a couple of hundred points of organic growth, not insubstantial.

How to sum up? I think it is fair to conclude that Veeva has more than enough product initiatives that are in varying stages of release in order to achieve strong top-line results beyond those it has thus far chosen to forecast. The Vault platform, essentially a content management technology, is amenable to being used for a wide variety of solutions and the company's management team is one that appears to have a deep knowledge of what is necessary with which to provide customers in order to achieve sales success.

Valuation

I'm not sure if writing this section is not a bit redundant. I don't think there is some logical way to forecast this company's growth rate when so much of the growth rate has to come from products just introduced in the last several quarters for which there are no real analogs. One could conclude that the content management space is not likely to generate high growth by looking at the results of OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) whose main solution is enterprise content management. It is obvious that Veeva has found a way to turn dross into at least silver if not gold.

The company has forecast that its revenues for this current fiscal year will be between $665-$669 million. At the mid-point, that is growth of a bit less than 23%. If a reader believes that number, it is logically impossible to hold the shares. Looking back, at the start of fiscal 2017, Veeva forecast that its revenues would be $518 million. In the end, the company reported $544 million in revenues. That is something greater than a 5% beat overall.

If this year works out the same way, the company will report a bit more than $700 million in revenues and achieve growth of 30%. That still leaves the EV/S at an elevated level, just below 13X but a little less so than nominal numbers most analysts will publish in their reports. It would take VEEV three years of the kind of growth I see going through fiscal year 2021 before the EV/S comes into a range usually considered reasonable for more mature companies.

As mentioned earlier, the issue of margins is a thorny one at best. The company is projecting that its non-GAAP operating margins this year will be about 29%. The issue is that non-GAAP operating margins were 32% last quarter and 30% the quarter before that. This company has product gross margins that already exceed 80%. So, if revenues wind up close to $40 million higher than the company has projected, almost 80% of that overage is going to fall to the bottom line. Overall, if revenues follow the pattern I think most likely, and most of that overage falls to the bottom line, it produces a non-GAAP EPS forecast in the range of $.95-$1.00. As those things go, a 67X P/E for a company with 30% top line growth is not outlandish in the current market environment. CRM, for example has a P/E these days of 70X with a noticeably inferior rate of organic growth.

As mentioned earlier, CFFO for this company is going to significantly exceed its reported non-GAAP income. That is a function of the new way the company accrues taxes coupled with a rising level of deferred revenues. I think that non-GAAP net income for the company will probably be about $150 million and based on some trending estimates for both the growth in the company's deferred revenue balance and the new treatment for the tax benefits associated with stock based comp it seems inevitable that CFFO will reach $225 million if not a bit higher and that free cash flow will be above $210 million.

Again, no one buying Veeva shares these days is doing so because they are looking at a free cash flow yield of 2.3%. But I think that with continued significant top line growth and a continued trend toward higher non-GAAP margins, the free cash flow yield can ascend rapidly to levels that would be attractive to many investors.

Should investors buy Veeva shares at the current valuation level? Part of the answer has to do with how the market is going to perform. Veeva shares are not for the faint of heart and the recent share price run-up has to be part of the context for an investment judgment. But simply put, current estimates misrepresent growth and profitability by more than a little, and the company's ability to continually beat and raise will put a strong floor under valuations. If I didn't have a position, I would probably want to see some kind of tech stock pullback before buying Veeva shares-but long-term investors often don't want to make judgments about the market as a whole. Veeva is a name that belongs in a high growth portfolio in the IT sector.