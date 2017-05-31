InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/30/17: FIT, ZNGA, MCC, KMI, RDUS, AAP

| About: Fitbit, Inc. (FIT)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/30/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday, so investors can efficiently identify potential new investments and follow stocks they already own. Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more significant insider trades with lower dollar values on any given day, as illustrated in our Daily Ratings Reports.

It takes over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions for us to be able to harvest, analyze, and effectively rate insider transactions in real time. Our programs mathematically score the significance of a company's insider profile based on numerous criteria, but we relay our research conclusions in simple language below.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" (meaning "Leaning Bullish or Bearish") have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period and will remain strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), and;
  • Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA);
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP);
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and;
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Amerco Nv (NASDAQ:UHAL);
  • Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);
  • Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN);
  • Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT);
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW);
  • Take Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO);
  • Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);
  • Lhc (NASDAQ:LHCG);
  • Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL);
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), and;
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Seaworld Ent (NYSE:SEAS);
  • Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB), and;
  • Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF).

(Don't agree with our rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Hill Path Capital BO Seaworld Ent SEAS B $14,463,000
2 Kinder Richard D CB,DIR,BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $9,289,250
3 Luxor Capital BO Mindbody MB B $7,197,125
4 Taube Brook CEO,DIR Medley Capital MCC B $2,652,103
5 Greco Thomas CEO,DIR Advance Auto Parts AAP B $2,154,156
6 Sun Coal & Coke BO Suncoke Energy SXCP AB $1,531,411
7 Biotech Growth N V BO Radius Health RDUS B $1,450,020
8 City Of London Investment BO Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund IIF B $788,089
9 Shoen Edward J CB,PR,BO Amerco Nv UHAL B $705,735
10 Wynnefld SmCap Val BO Jason Industries JASN B $573,750

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Walton Jim C BO Wal Mart Stores WMT S $90,352,600
2 Ubben Jeffrey W DIR Willis Towers Watson WLTW S $64,540,200
3 Scripps Edward W BO Scripps Networks SNI S $20,089,130
4 Kartsotis Kosta N CB,CEO,BO Fossil FOSL S $12,140,580
5 Ullal Jayshree CEO,DIR Arista Networks ANET AS $8,740,717
6 Watson Jill Foss BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $8,216,422
7 Coliseum Cap DIR Lhc LHCG S $6,515,200
8 Zelnick Strauss CB,CEO Take Two Interactive TTWO S $2,748,470
9 Murray Steven Joseph DIR Fitbit FIT S $2,665,000
10 Gordon William B DIR Zynga ZNGA S $1,934,722

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.