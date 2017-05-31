Herbalife - Too Much Uncertainty For The Current Valuation

The release further fueled the strong uptrend begun in January, leading the stock to the highest P/E of the last decade.

Q1 Results And Stock Rally

Let's give a quick look at the company's recent results, which were relatively positive but negative in absolute terms.

For Q1, Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) reported EPS of $1.24, which were $0.35 higher than expectations and revenue of $1.1B (-1.8% Y/Y), which was $50M higher than estimates.

Other conditions being equal, the double beat may be reason enough for a positive price reaction after the news, but the most important part of the quarterly release was the raise in guidance. The company raised FY '17 reported and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $3.25 to $3.65 and $4.05 to $4.45, respectively; up from the previous ranges of $2.95 to $3.35 and $3.65 to $4.05, respectively.

The stock is up almost 15% after the release, and more than 40% since the beginning of the year. This means the stock's trailing twelve months P/E multiple has expanded from about 17 to almost 25, in less than 6 months. The increased optimism has lead the P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples to the highest levels of the last 10 years.

HLF PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Positive Trends? U.S., China And The Dollar

The good thing is that the management issued guidance numbers for this quarter as well, so that we will be able to check the credibility of the full-year guidance. For the quarter ending in June, the management expects net sales to decline 4.5% to 0.5% in dollar terms, and to decline 5% to 1% in volume. As per the earnings call transcript:

In the second quarter, we have to overcome difficult comparisons to last year in the U.S., along with the go live of our agreement with the FTC. We need to continue to nurture growth back into our China business. While we work through these opportunities, our new guidance reflects a more favorable movement of the U.S. dollar and therefore, we have raised our outlook for the full year

I recognize the higher guidance is a positive factor, but I also understood that the recent decline of the dollar was a determinant factor. The management's message is clear. We can expect higher sales outside the U.S. as a result of currency advantage, but not in the U.S., where currency fluctuations have little-to-no impact. My first thought when I read this was "so what would happen if the dollar started to move in the opposite direction?" After all, currency advantage is not an everlasting competitive advantage, and we can't be sure the current stability will last, especially because we have the important question mark related to interest rates, as we don't know how fast the Fed will raise them.

Our higher-than-expected volume performance this quarter was primarily driven by a 17% volume growth for China. This was a result of our members buying significantly more products in March ahead of our planned price increase on April 1. On the one hand, this confirms strong customer demand for our nutrition products. However, the consequence is that our second quarter in China volume will likely be impacted by this activity. Nevertheless, our long-term full-year outlook for the market remains positive and this is reflected in our guidance.

Sales in China, which have actually shown a strong deceleration from the corresponding quarter of 2016, benefited from early purchases ahead of the planned price increase on April 1. I don't think this is a negative factor per se. If the company is planning to raise prices it's normal that some customers will anticipate their purchases. The problem is that the earnings beat is a direct result of this purchases, and the management told us so:

Net income for the quarter was $85.2 million or $0.98 a share compared to net income of $95.8 million or $1.12 per share for the first quarter 2016. As we disclosed in our press release today, adjusted earnings for the first quarter was $1.24 per share compared to $1.35 per share for the first quarter in 2016. Reported in adjusted EPS, both beat the high end of our guidance by $0.28 and $0.29, respectively, and each reflecting higher-than-expected sales in China.

CFO John De Simone explained that $0.18 of the $0.28-$0.29 higher EPS were a direct effect of the higher-than-expected sales in China. In terms of sales, the company estimated this effect to account for 40-45 million volume points. Without the effects of this shift, volume points would have been between 137 and 142 million, indicating a 8.5% - 12% reduction, against the 17% increase reported.

Revenue growth was possible thanks to the one-time effect of higher sales in China and favorable currency movements. Two thirds of the EPS beat was an effect of one-time effects in China, and the higher guidance reflects currency advantage, not organic growth.

Uncertainty And Negative Trends

Looking at performance by region, we can see that in 3 out of 6 main segments, the company is reporting strong declines, offsetting the strength in the growing regions. Although the company reported higher volume points in China, they admitted that it was a temporary phenomenon that will weigh on this quarter's sales, and we have seen that after adjusting Chinese volume points for the effect of early purchases, the trend in China is definitely negative.

With Chinese volume points adjusted for that difference, total volume points would have declined 1.5%-2.0% YoY. Although 2016 was a relatively strong year for Herbalife, the recent results indicated a change of direction. The market didn't care, and the stock has been in a strong uptrend since the beginning of the year. This means the market sees growth ahead for Herbalife, despite the recent weakness and the significant impact of currency advantage. Other than management's promises, I don't see many signs that point to the possibility of a significant organic growth in the short term. Actually, I see negative signs when I look at customers' interest towards Herbalife.

The chart below shows the variation in search interest for Herbalife on Google, calculated as a 13-week moving average of the YoY variation. The yellow line shows the variation for global searches, while the red line shows the variation for searches in the United States.

Both datasets show a strong decline in search interest, with global searches declining 10% YoY and searches in the U.S. declining in excess of 25%. This is even worse if we consider that the online channel is very important for Herbalife's business, as in some countries like Brazil, most orders are placed online.

Final Thoughts

HLF's recent rally seems to discount increasing optimism towards the company's short-term prospects, although current fundamental trends show some weakness. The only factor to support the stock in the short-term is the management's positive EPS guidance, while many uncertainties remain. First, the significant impact of favorable currency movements indicates that future sales trends can be highly volatile. I think we need something more than a positive EPS guidance to support the stock at the current multiples - the highest in the last decade. In this context of high multiples and increased optimism, the interest towards the company's products is actually weakening.

Herbalife is a company with a strong balance sheet and very good financials. I was a bull when the stock was trading at 10-12 times earnings and I've become increasingly skeptical as a result of an excessive multiple expansion. I don't want to buy at these prices because I see them detached from the company's fundamentals, and I don't see the management's EPS guidance as the reason to pay such an inflated price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.