What if I told you that the S&P 500 Index was going to fall back below 1800? This would represent a decline of more than a quarter from current levels, which would push stocks into official bear market territory. What if I also told you that this drop below 1800 would not happen until the year 2020? Sounds good, right? But what then is the S&P 500 Index doing in the meantime? Such is part of a golden swan scenario for U.S. stocks.

Risk Is A Double Edged Sword

I spend a good deal of my time on Seeking Alpha focused on risk. And since we have been locked in a steadily rising market that has evolved to become the second longest bull market in history, much of my emphasis has been on downside risk and seeking to identify potential threats that may be presenting themselves at any given point in time.

But it is always important to emphasize that risk is a double edged sword. Indeed, risk can lead to downside outcomes. But risk also results in upside outcomes. After all, it is the potential for outsized gains beyond what one might receive from a risk free that motivates investors to assume the risk of investing in securities such as stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG).

And just as investors fret about the potential for financial market black swans, or extreme downside events, it is also worthwhile to consider the possibility of extreme upside events. Hence the golden swan.

Street Signs

Before going any further, it is important to once again emphasize an important point about risk management. Identifying a potential risk outcomes is vastly different than stating that the risk outcome is actually going to happen.

Putting this in a different framework, when the traffic sign tells the driver to watch out for falling rocks, it does not mean that the sign is predicting that rocks are actually going to fall on the vehicle. But it is good to know thanks to the street sign when you are driving through an area where the risk exists that rocks could fall on your vehicle. That way the driver can keep an eye out and be prepared to act if rocks do indeed fall from the hillside. This helps the driver arrive to their destination safely. And identifying risk in capital markets works the same way.

The Golden Swan

So what is the golden swan scenario for U.S. stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA)? And is this upside risk necessarily a good thing at the end of the day?

Consider the following. Global central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve have been pumping the financial system full of liquidity for so many years since the financial crisis. Whereas the total assets of major central banks stood at just over $6 trillion back in 2008, it has more than tripled to nearly $19 trillion today. This includes an ECB balance sheet that has more than doubled since the start of 2015 to roughly $4.5 trillion. It also includes a Bank of Japan balance sheet that has tripled to $4.5 trillion and reserve balances at the Bank of Japan that have increased by eight times since 2013. And of course, it includes a Fed balance sheet that has quintupled since the outbreak of the crisis nearly a decade ago.

Putting this all together, A LOT of liquidity that has been pumped into the financial system over the last few years. In many ways, it's surprising that stock prices haven't risen a lot further than they have already given the magnitude of central bank money printing in recent years. The fact that they have yet to generate any sustained inflationary pressures despite all of their efforts says a lot about the continued actual state of the underlying global economy.

Regardless, a lot of high powered monetary jet fuel continues to linger all about within the financial system. Up to this point during the post crisis period, a good portion of this high octane liquidity has sat idle in the reserves storage tanks. But suppose we enter a phase where thanks to any number of reasons this liquidity starts leaking its way into the financial markets in a meaningful way.

A popular destination for such liquidity throughout the post crisis period has been the U.S. stock market. So popular, in fact, that it is seemingly difficult for stocks to close lower in the U.S. on any given trading day.

So suppose the bottle neck was finally cleared and this mountain of global liquidity was finally unleashed in a meaningful way into the global financial system. This could easily result in a golden swan scenario for stocks where the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV), which has already risen steadily throughout the post crisis period and is currently trading at historically high valuations despite still sluggish underlying economic growth, hits an elbow and starts skyrocketing to the upside.

What could such a scenario look like. Anything is possible, but consider the last major stock market episode that took place with the Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQ:QQQ) back in the late 1990s. It was already running hot for many years, and then 1999 happened. Over the course of just 10 months, the Nasdaq increased by half from 2000 to 3000. Then in just five months from October 1999 to March 2000, the Nasdaq jumped by another two-thirds from 3000 to 5000. In short, once things started to spiral out of control to the upside, it did so rather quickly.

Absurd, you might say. The S&P 500 wouldn't do that today, right? Indeed. But no more absurd than already ridiculously overvalued technology stocks in the late 1990s skyrocketing to the upside to close out the decade. For while one can still put a measurable valuation on stocks today, back then a P/E ratio on technology stocks (NYSEARCA:XLK) at over 100 times was not uncommon and analysts were using such "creative" metrics as the "price-to-clicks" and "price-to-eyeballs" ratios - yeah that made good fundamental sense. If it could happen then less than two decades ago in the U.S. and just a couple of years ago in places like China, it could certainly happen again here today.

Absurd, you might still say, as the U.S. Federal Reserve would intervene to stop this from happening. I do not doubt that the slow moving Fed would act to raise interest rates more aggressively if the S&P 500 Index started spiraling out of control to the upside. But they have proven themselves to be woefully cautious and behind the curve with monetary tightening throughout the post crisis period, and once skyrocketing markets get a head of steam, they become difficult to rein in. For example, the Fed started raising interest rates in June 1999 and raised four times by a total of 1% through February 2000 before the Nasdaq finally peaked. They added another 0.75% in what turned out to be after the fact with a quarter point hike in March 2000 and a half point hike in May 2000, but the more aggressive action came well after the damage had already been done.

Damage you say!?! How can the prospects of the S&P 500 Index skyrocketing from 2400 to 5700 over a six month period be a bad thing? Think of all of the stock market gains that would be generated! And we'll all know to get out at the top and lock in our gains, right?

In many respects, the unleashing of a golden swan scenario for stocks would be the worst outcome of them all. Why? Because just as the Nasdaq episode from the late 1990s illustrated and has been confirmed by the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1929, the Nikkei 225 in 1989 and the Shanghai Composite in 2015 among others, bubbles are inflated to be pricked as the unwinding process from such extreme and sudden excess accumulation is long and relentless. And just as those investors who still remember it reflect back not on the Nasdaq trading at 2632 in mid October 1999 but instead on the Nasdaq trading at 5132 just a few months later in March 2000, investors will point back for years at an S&P 500 Index trading at 2400 today but instead at a hypothetical 5700 at some point after the golden swan scenario and use that as the metric for all of the losses that have been sustained since.

No way, you say? Investors are smarter than that! OK, but how then do we measure the current bull market. Do we measure it from the 1313 level on the S&P in August 2008 just before the excrement hit the fan? Or do we measure it from the 667 level that came just a few short months later in March 2009? It has and will continue to be the latter, of course.

What about the subsequent losses? This is where the S&P 500 falling back below 1800 comes into play. For using past episodes as a guide, the subsequent unwinding from a bubble typically takes anywhere between -50% to -85% off of the market from its final peaks. Why would the S&P 500 Index fall on the higher end of that range at around -70% from peaks under such a scenario? Because in order to stop the bleeding from a bursting bubble, value investors need a level where they can finally start to step in and buy with valuations at a more reasonable and attractive level. And this doesn't even start to come into play until on a broader market basis until the S&P 500 Index starts heading into the 1600 to 1800 range, and this assumes that all else is held equal in the meantime.

Outrageous 2.0

All of this may seem like an outrageous possibility to consider. But then again, maybe not. Back in May 2013, I submitted an article on Seeking Alpha entitled New S&P 500 Index Price Target: 2001, which was a 12 to 18 month price target for the benchmark index. At the time, the S&P 500 Index was trading at 1614 having just surpassed its previous all-time highs from March 2000 and October 2007. The article was neither bullish or bearish, but instead was considering the need to prepare for the upside risk that a stock market that had nearly imploded only a few years earlier had the potential to increase by more than a third over the coming year despite a still sluggish economic recovery thanks to the prevailing monetary policy environment. And while the idea of the S&P 500 Index trading over 2000 by mid to late 2014 seemed absurd at the time in May 2013, this upside risk scenario ended up coming to pass by September 2014.

So just as the S&P 500 Index trading above 5000 over the coming year seems about as absurd as the Nasdaq trading over 5000 would have seemed to an investor back in October 1999, these things have a uncanny way of unexpectedly and suddenly spiraling out of control. And given past precedent, we simply cannot rule out such a possibility today.

Risks cut both ways. As the old saying goes, the market can stay irrational longer than one can stay solvent. And just when you think the market has reached peak craziness, it can get a whole lot more irrational for a whole lot longer than even the most optimistic or pessimistic can imagine before it's all said and done. Thus, the key objective is to remain solvent through any such periods of irrationality. Better yet, the even bigger key is to try to anticipate these upside and downside risk scenarios in advance, assign a probability to them, and position accordingly. And given the fact that stocks continue to rise relentlessly year after year coupled with the possibility for the falling rocks of an extreme acceleration in stock prices going forward is one of the many reasons while a dedicated and carefully constructed stock allocation remains important as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.