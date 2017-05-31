ECB President Draghi Doesn't Want To Let Go Of Euro

Postponing this move also postpones the time when central bank policies become more "synchronized" as their economic expansions become more coordinated.

Mr. Draghi believes that economic risks along with political risks are too great at this time to begin to "taper" security purchases, drawing on the earlier US experience at tapering.

Europe Central Banks president Mario Draghi has recently indicated that he sees no reason for the ECB to stop its efforts at quantitative easing.

Over the past two months, the value of the US dollar against the Euro has been declining.

In early April, the price of one Euro dropped just below $1.06. Since then, as sentiment grew in the United States that the economy was not going to grow as rapidly as the Trump administration claimed and that US inflation maybe wasn't going to take off, the value of the dollar fell.

European growth seemed to be picking up along with a modest increase in eurozone inflation.

Market sentiment was growing that perhaps Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, was going to back off from a stance of quantitative easing and begin to move the ECB's policy rate of interest upwards.

Earlier this week, Mr. Draghi seemed to squash those expectations.

In remarks made on Monday to lawmakers in Brussels, he "stressed that the currency bloc still needed support in spite of a strengthening recovery."

For one, Mr. Draghi has seemed to be very reluctant to begin to move on from the current round of quantitative easing going on because of the Federal Reserve experience as it began to taper off from the Fed's third round of quantitative easing.

Mr. Draghi has taken away from the US experience that tapering is "not particularly bullish for a currency."

And, the economy of the eurozone, to Mr. Draghi, did not seem to be all that strong and the pickup in inflation was not looked upon as necessarily sustainable.

Furthermore, there is still plenty of uncertainty in terms of political events coming up soon.

First of all there are negotiations going on between Greece and its creditors. There is a debt repayment deadline coming up in early July that needs to be met.

Second, there is an election coming up in June to determine the make up of the French National Assembly. Although Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency in the recent elections, the legislature must be decided upon and this will have a major impact upon what Mr. Macron is able to do with respect to the reform plans he intends to pursue.

Third, in September there will be a German presidential election.

Fourth, there is a push to accelerate Italian elections to sometime in September, rather than in the spring of 2018. Here, Mr. Matteo Renzi is attempting to be re-elected as the Italian prime minister and cut off the effort of the Five Star Movement, another populist party that is anti-Europe and wants to get out of the European Union.

Political risk is huge in Europe right now and Mr. Draghi does not want to provide any additional reasons for the parties of the political center to be replaced by right-wing populists who might destroy the basis for the Euro.

Not only does this stance disappoint market participants who have been waiting for some signs that the ECB will begin to gently move interest rates in an upward direction, it also continues to delay the move to bring world central banks into a move coordinated policy stance with other central banks in the world.

In recent years, one of the major tasks facing central banks throughout the world is that they seemed to be on different pages as far as the making of monetary policy was concerned. This created strains between the central banks as they attempted to deal with problems in their own countries or geographic regions.

It seemed as if we were getting past this situation.

Yesterday, Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors, in a speech given to the New York Association for Business Economists stated "For the first time in many years, we are seeing signs of synchronized economic expansions at home and abroad."

Well, we might have to wait a few more months for the "synchronized economic expansions" to really produce monetary policies that are more in step with one another.

Ms. Brainard did reinforce the belief that the Fed will still move it policy rate at its June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

So, it appears as if ECB quantitative easing will be continued for at least a few more months. What this will do to the US dollar/Euro price is unclear at this time. Certainly, it adds a another factor to the equation that argues for the dollar to strengthen against the Euro. But, that is just one more thing to add to the other influences on the market pushing for a weaker dollar.

Perhaps the factor that will determine whether or not the value of the Euro remains around $1.12 or higher is the signals the Federal Reserve sends off concerning the possibilities of what the Fed might do about its policy rate movements in 2018. If the Fed believes that the economy will remain growing at about 2.0 percent per year and inflation is not picking up, officials may believe that no more interest rates increases are warranted after September.

Certainly, the current statistical release showing that inflation is only rising at a year-over-year rate of 1.5 percent will cause Fed policymakers to hold off from more increases, thus lending support to further strength to the Euro…something the ECB does not want right now.

So much for synchronized economic expansions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.