CSX: Be Prepared For A Roller Coaster Ride On The Tracks

Florida-based eastern railroad operator CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) provides an interesting case study in comparing business performance to shareholder results. There's an ebb and flow factor that is important to understand, especially when you're considering investor psychology.

When I think about railroads, I imagine high fixed costs and a cyclical nature. With CSX we have seen this play out to some degree. Naturally the high capital spending is there (high in comparison to other industries) but you also see some variability in poor economic times.

For instance, during the last recession earnings went from $1.17 per share down to $0.96 - an 18% decline. Now this wasn't all that terrible of news for the long-term owner. CSX was still pumping out plenty of profits in that "poor" time ($1.1 billion) and the per share number would rebound and then some the year after (and has continued to grow since).

However, this is an important consideration. A lot of people have very high expectations for CSX at the moment, which includes robust growth expectations and a large share repurchase program. Yet should we experience another poor economic moment, as comes about from time to time, those expectations could be put on hold for a while.

During the last recession, CSX's earnings dropped 18% and the share count actually increased slightly. The company weathered the storm nicely and has emerged stronger ever since. But the point is that if you're expecting say double-digit annual growth in the years to come, this portion may be partially out of the company's hands.

The second thing to consider is how the share price interacts with business results. To put it mildly, the share price tends to overact in both directions. I'll give you some examples to demonstrate what I mean.

Going from 2007 to 2008 CSX was on pace to increase earnings-per-share by around 30% - a very respectable amount. Yet the share price climbed more than 60% - with the valuation jumping from around 16 times earnings all the way up to the 20's. The share price "overshot" the solid business results.

And this didn't take long to reverse itself. As mentioned above from 2008 to 2009 CSX was on its way to delivering an 18% decline in per share earnings (still above the mark set in 2007). Yet the share price fell by more than 60%. Perhaps you recognize a theme.

Starting with the lows of 2009 to early 2011, CSX's share price grew by more than 225% - leading to a valuation in the high-teens. Earnings kept climbing, but certainly not by that much.

Then earnings-per-share would grow from $1.35 to $1.67 and up to $1.79. Yet the share price fell from $26 down to $20 - a nearly 25% decline despite the business improvements. The valuation dropped all the way down to 11 times earnings or so.

From 2012 to 2014 the business results weren't as impressive - earnings grew from $1.79 to $1.92 - and yet the share price increased from $20 to $36. This 80% increase in price without a corresponding increase in business results meant that the valuation once again ebbed much higher to around 19 times earnings.

In 2015 CSX reported a bit higher earnings and yet the share price declined by nearly 30%. There's a theme: rarely do you see business performance and share price performance move in lock step. Instead you have bouts of higher and lower valuations, which lead to wide swings between what the business is producing and shareholder's collective enthusiasm for how those results ought to be interpreted.

And lately, we've seen the same thing happen once again. At the beginning of 2016 shares traded hands around $23. Today the number is $54 - or a 135% increase in less than a year and a half. Shares went from trading around 12 times earnings to today's mark, closer to 24 or 30 times earnings, depending on if you're looking at trailing or forward-looking numbers.

So the question we have currently is whether or not this "ebb and flow" nature has already played out or if there is still more room for the locomotive to roll. I don't have the answer to that and neither do you. But personally, I would be prepared for a roller coast ride when it comes to CSX's share price.

And the factors mentioned above are my key reasons for this sentiment. There's both a historical precedent and a valuation-case that you can make.

The expectations for CSX the business are currently rather robust. The company has told investors to anticipate adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 25% from the 2016-reported base of $1.81 (call it $2.26). It depends on where you look thereafter, but growth rate expectations for the business are in the 11% to 15% range for the intermediate-term.

Using 11% growth, this implies $3.40 or so in earnings-per-share after half a decade. Now this would be very solid result for the business. Yet there are three potential concerns that today's investor or potential investor ought to take into consideration.

The first is valuation. As mentioned, shares presently trade around 30 times trailing earnings or close to 24 times expected earnings for this year. The historical average for CSX has been closer to 16, with frequent bouts that were well below 15 times earnings.

At 16 times earnings the $3.40 in future anticipated per share earnings would equate to an expected share price of roughly $54. In other words, even with robust business growth, a "normal" historical valuation would imply zero capital appreciation over the coming half-decade.

Granted you can make the case that the valuation ought to be higher if CSX indeed delivers. Yet that's the point that I'd like to make. An investment thesis in CSX today (on a total return basis) has not one but two expectations: both robust business performance and the investor class "properly" rewarding that performance. As we have seen from above, those things do not always work hand-in-hand.

The second problem comes in the way of marginal performance. CSX is already a very large business. From 2007 to 2016 CSX grew total earnings from $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion and per share results basically doubled from $.90 to $1.80 partially as a result of share repurchases. Yet this still "only" represented a growth rate of about 8% per annum.

I say "only" because now the expectation is for 11% to 15% annual growth. That gets harder with size, and it especially gets harder when the profit margin has already been increasing, the payout ratio has been rising and valuation (both important for buyback growth) is now much higher. In effect, the "growth bar" while still realizable, is much higher today.

Should CSX "only" grow by say 6% per year - a fine result for most businesses - the expectations are such that this alone could lead to the "roller coaster" share price.

And the third potential hiccup is that the results may be partially out of management's hands. If another recession or other event comes about, CSX could post slower, stagnant (gasp) or worse results.

In short, CSX has proven itself to be an excellent business - generating solid profits and payouts for a long time. And just over a year ago you could have made a compelling case for CSX as an investment even without growth.

Today that simply is not true. The valuation now reflects very lofty expectations. These could come to fruition, but personally I prefer to err on the side of caution. If you need both well above average business results and an above average historical valuation to achieve average results, it could be an ideal time to revisit one's investing thesis.

