Momo And YY Rapidly Grow As China's Live Video Streaming Market Expands

As the developing economies of the world begin to play more prominent roles on the world stage, it is becoming increasingly more important for investors to turn their eyes abroad in order to partake in the growth that is now being witnessed. With a maturing economy in the emerging markets, China continues to offer some of the best combinations between rapidly-growing profitability, firming stability, and investment diversity. Corporate leadership has begun to take hold, which has led to the creation of durable investment opportunities with widening moats. At the same time, many of the available fast-growing start-ups have begun to demonstrate viable profitability while also excelling at double- and even triple-digit growth rates.

In particular, the proliferation of mobile devices and internet connectivity has ushered in a new generation of rapid growth led by an ascending middle-class population that is hungry for commercial consumption. In a country where the deployment of mobile phones has outpaced the spreading influence of personal computers and China's Great Firewall has restricted the amount of foreign competition operating within the domestic markets, connectivity in China has developed in an unfamiliar way from that witnessed in Western nations. This has also led to unique opportunities by those companies that have already illustrated their ability to take greater share of the industry pie by achieving first-to-market scale.

One such industry that investors should consider evaluating is the rapid growing market for live-streaming video. This market opportunity can be best accessed via pure-play live-streaming companies such as YY Inc. (YY) and through Momo Inc. (MOMO). YY is a well-established video game broadcasting platform which has expanded into other channels while Momo is a social media platform best considered as a combination of Tinder and Snapchat. Although still a fledgling market in Western nations pursued by the technology greats like Facebook (FB), Snap (SNAP), and Twitter (TWTR), live-streaming video in China is beginning to see robust demand for such individual and personalized content on a scale not yet witnessed in America.

As it can be read about in a recent article by Quartz, China's entertainment media grew more rapidly out of internet cafes rather than in the movie theatres. Use of antiquated media platforms like e-mail or a heavy consumption of media programming simply never took root in Chinese society to the same degree as it did in Western nations. For example, Statistica shows that the number of televisions per 1,000 population has almost doubled in the last 10 years alone to 998 in 2017 from a mere 548 in 2008. This opening up of China has enabled the population to be more adoptive to mobile video as internet access expands in a way not seen in Western markets overseas.

Likewise, the rapid adoption of mobile phones has led to a much greater acceptance of new media platforms for entertainment and personal expression. Live streaming in particular has seen a rapid adoption given the low cost of such entertainment. By the end of June 2016, more than 325 million users were using apps that were used for broadcasting sports events, reality shows, online games, and concerts. This was about 46% of the roughly 710 million internet users at the time.

(Image Source)

Taking a look at YY and Momo in particular, both companies appear to benefactors of this secular trend. In its most recent quarter, YY saw impressive net revenue growth of 37.4% to RMB 2,267 million (or $329.3 million) compared to RMB 1,649.3 million in the previous year. Based on this revenue, net income grew to RMB 543.2 million compared to RMB 262.3 million in the prior year. Operating cash flows for the first quarter was an impressive RMB 395.9 million (or $57.5 million). Much of these earnings is based upon the gifting of virtual items by users.

For Momo, the company is growing even faster given its more nascent arrival onto the scene. Net revenue for the first quarter increased 421% to $265.2 million. Net income increased to a stellar $81.2 million up from a mere $7.1 million in the prior year's respective quarter. Most importantly, monthly active users continued to grow from to 85.2 million in March 2017 compared to 72.3 million in March 2016. Having only launched its live video service in Q3 2015, the company noted that this segment contributed $212.6 million in Q1 2017. Apart from the sale of virtual goods, the company generates subscription revenue and other value added services.

Despite the rapid growth of these two companies' platforms, investors should consider a few additional factors. China's live-streaming market remains fragmented although a few key players such as YY and Momo are likely to benefit from ongoing consolidation in light of their advanced scale and differentiating expertise. While YY currently serves as a leading player in China's live video streaming market, its dominance has primarily revolved around a PC-based platform. Nevertheless, the company maintains an edge via its high-valued content providers and it is already transitioning over to a mobile-based platform.

(Image Source)

YY currently supports a much lighter valuation relative to Momo, and this may be surprising given that YY maintains a greater part of the streaming market share. Yet there are a few additional concerns that are warranted. Much of YY's future may be dependent upon the success of Huya, the company's e-sports broadcasting platform. This is particularly true as the company migrates over to a mobile-first strategy. Yet in this field YY currently competes against Douyu, a rival platform that is heavily backed by Chinese internet titan Tencent (TCEHY). As the world's largest gaming company and the owner of China's most used social media platforms, Tencent's ability to influence user adoption and user stickiness may prove to be damaging to the success of Huya. In addition to this, the sudden departure of YY's CFO and CEO over the past quarter has done little to reassure investors of the company's direction.

YY currently supports a market capitalization of $3.24 billion compared to Momo's market capitalization of $7.33 billion. Momo's ADR currently supports a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 while YY's ADR supports a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. Momo trades at a much higher price-to-sales ratio of 9.55 compared to YY's ratio of 2.53. The difference between the two company's ratios is largely a product of how fast each is growing.

Final Thoughts

YY and Momo continue to rapidly grow upon the back of a secular trend found in the live video streaming market in China. Both companies continue to demonstrate revenue growth rates that are difficult to find elsewhere and each has already entered into the realm of strong profitability. While I find both companies worthy of investment in their current state, Momo subjectively appears to be the safer option to me. Despite the much higher valuation relative to YY, the company's app is already mobile-centric and maintains the stickiness found in fostering social attributes. The sudden departure of upper management at YY also provides little comfort. Although not a direct pure-play on the live streaming market, Tencent provides investors with the safest exposure to China's internet scene through its vast dominance and diversified revenue streams.

Through its dominant app of Weixin/WeChat which has captivated China's population, there remains a persistent possibility that a large superpower such as Tencent could begin to take market share away from both companies given China's rapidly changing technology scene. However, also given the carved-out niches of YY and Momo in their respective realms, there is little reason to believe that either would be unable to put up a meaningful defense should that begin to occur. As investments, both companies appear to be reasonably valued in the present given their low price-to-earnings ratios even apart from their expected growth going forward.