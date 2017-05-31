Disney's ESPN: Recent Layoffs Will Not Help, And Might Even Hurt

If even 1% of ESPN's total subscribers leave, it would wipe out all the savings and actually deepen ESPN's losses. Even a smaller number would wipe out most savings.

Evidence is circumstantial but strong that these talents have real brand power, and that viewers follow them to other channels when they leave.

These savings do not all pass to the bottom line. Such talent losses might cause more viewers to defect, amplifying ESPN's problems instead of solving them.

While Disney (NYSE:DIS) continues to fire on all cylinders with its movies and theme parks, its Media Networks division, responsible for half its revenues and more than half its profits, continues to struggle. Those struggles can be summed up in just one word: ESPN.

ESPN is currently sitting at 88 million subscribers, almost 13 million below where it was five years ago. Despite this, some have called for ESPN to turn the corner soon, and highlighted its ongoing efforts to rein in costs and restore profitability. The purpose of this article is to examine one particular initiative at ESPN, and explain why it almost certainly will not work, and may even be counterproductive.

Disney's Belated Cost Controls

The latest Disney effort to get ahead of this problem is actually one that has long been predicted. But I do not believe it will work either.

ESPN has decided to jettison some of its most expensive on-air commentating talents. These talents are easier costs to control than actual sports rights since most of them are not locked up to long-term contracts.

Savings amounts will not be clear for a little while longer. Most reports call for savings in the tens of millions, but some reports think it may be as high as $100 million.

Quantifying The Downside

Let's be optimistic and say it was $100 million. The question then becomes, how many subscribers does ESPN have to lose to wipe out these savings? Or, put another way, how many subscribers does ESPN have to gain if it keeps them to make the broadcaster a good investment?

My research shows that ESPN makes $140 per year off of each viewer that actually watches its content, and it even makes $90 per year off of people who never once tune in to ESPN all year long, thanks to the - utterly nonsensical realities of the modern TV ecosystem. Obviously, people who never tune in will not be affected by the departure of on-air talent. But remember that those are also the people who are most likely leaving anyway, and now at a rather rapid clip.

Anyway, back to the on-air talent. $100 million divided by $140 per subscriber yields just over 700,000 subscriptions. If these on-air personalities attract fewer than 700,000 subscribers in total, then it's a good thing ESPN is cutting them. If they attract more, then ESPN would have been better off keeping them. In other words, to justify their pay the non-athlete talent ESPN is cutting has to bring in around 0.8% of the subscriber base.

The Power Of Hosting

The evidence is circumstantial but significant that these non-athlete talents can bring their audiences with them when they travel, or at least a good portion of them. These losses in turn have to be deducted from the savings ESPN hopes to achieve by cutting them and replacing them with lower-salaried alternatives.

ESPN moved one of its shows, hosted by Jemele Hill and Michael Smith, from ESPN2 to ESPN and found that the ratings did not suffer at all, unusual for a channel shift, despite what was seen as a rather mediocre guest lineup for the evening. To explain how it happened, one executive offered a succinct but, in light of ESPN's latest news, alarming explanation: "[viewers] come for the hosts, not the guests."

Good news for a network shifting shows between channels, bad news for one that is in the process of firing a lot of hosts.

There are other examples, as well. When Skip Bayliss left ESPN for Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) Fox Sports 1, he did not bring them to parity with ESPN's shows, but his impact was substantial. Fox Sports reported that close to 100,000 viewers joined its Undisputed program following Skip's arrival, a 23x jump over the previous year.

Obviously that's only a fraction of the total subscribers needed for the hosts to break even. But it's also only one talent. ESPN's total roster of non-athlete talent sums to a number over 1,000 people. Ratings at ESPN fell by even more in that same timeslot, suggesting that it was a viewer shift, and not new viewers, fueling Fox's rise. Altogether, Skip's value to ESPN in that timeslot seems to have been somewhere around 150,000 viewers.

Contextual Framework

This analysis is a little hard to be exact on, because there are multiple timeslots in the day. When one timeslot sees a 150,000 viewer drop, and another sees a 100,000 viewer drop, that doesn't necessarily establish that ESPN just lost 250,000 viewers. Viewers will base their decisions on all timeslots and there is more than a little double-counting in there as well. Those 250,000 slot-viewers may only amount to 160,000 real viewers.

But the argument runs the other way, as well. Some complexities enhance the importance of hosts. Not everyone can see every show, for example. Those 150,000 viewers in a given week may represent thousands more who usually watch a show but were out of the house at that time. If they are leaving too, Skip Bayliss may be worth more than 150,000 viewers.

One thing we do know is that ESPN's total prime-time viewership usually comes to a little more than half of Fox News viewership. I pick that comparison because, as for non-game broadcasts, ESPN is basically doing news with these talents. It's all sports news, of course, so we wouldn't expect it to match a full news service. But the size of Fox News broadcasts tells us that even there, a 150,000 viewer loss would amount to something like 6% of the viewing base. It amounts to over 10% of ESPN's viewer base. The break-even point for these talents is 0.8%. In other words, if one in ten people who watch ESPN leave because of the loss of these talents, it will actually push ESPN further into the red than if they'd just kept them all.

Conclusion

Even without precise figures, evidence is strong that non-athlete talent actually is a substantial draw to ESPN. Cutting these talents does not send their salaries straight back to Disney's bottom line. Rather, the profit improvement is their salaries, minus the viewers lost. And at 0.8% of the subscriber base, these talents don't need to put up anywhere near actual game numbers to justify their take-home pay.

Whether their loss actually makes Disney's situation worse or is just far less helpful than believed doesn't really matter. Either way, the evidence is strong that this will do little to boost flagging profit margins at ESPN.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.