'Loonie' Forecasting

Very short term the Loony appears to be rising against the USD, but as part of a longer term correction.

The Loony has a relationship with commodities which seems closer to precious metals than oil sands.

As expected The Bank of Canada has decided to maintain interest rates at a neutral 0.5% as the Fed 'normalizes' interest rates.

The 'loonie' is a nickname for the Canadian dollar, because of the picture of a loon on the Canadian $1 coin. (A common loon, is a bird which is well known in Canada).

The Canadian dollar is often linked with resources because of the nature of rich reserves over the border, and that tendency is apparent in long term technical trading charts.

As importing and exporting over the border is a primary interest of American business, (and American interest in investing in Canadian equities), how the loonie-USD coupling is faring in international trading, should be of interest to US investors.

On May 24th, The Bank of Canada decided to maintain interest rates at 0.5%, maintaining a neutral position, as was expected.

The central bank held the target for its overnight rate at 0.50%, as most economists were expecting. "The Bank of Canada's decision today to keep interest rates at 0.50% and to stay neutral on the outlook for interest rates shows that, despite strong economic growth and gains in employment, policymakers still aren't convinced that the economy is on a sustainable growth path," said David Madani, Senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, in emailed commentary. In the accompanying statement, the bank noted that, "The global economy continues to gain traction and recent developments reinforce the Bank's view that growth will gradually strengthen and broaden over the projection horizon."

Despite strengthening economic conditions, the bank will maintain interest rates on a neutral basis, while US interest rates 'normalize'.

Long Term Trend Against the Dollar

What is important to note, that along with the precious metals, (and in opposition to a stronger dollar influenced by the euro pair), the loonie has failed to break out of the long term descending trend, despite its reversal with precious metals and oil from a 'technical' low in early 2016.

On a fundamental basis, it's quite possible that even major miners (with a higher operating break even), could be affected by lower gold prices. It's hard to imagine why the loonie should only reflect a continual link with the precious metals, when crude oil has already found and recovered from an extreme '2008 level' low in early 2016. Higher oil prices improve the outcome for oil sand producers in Canada, even if the same energy price increases reduce profit for miners.

The following short term chart shows the rise from the red oscillator low at the bottom (which compares with November 2016), but a correction on the moving average in December, which eventually led to a trade towards the top side of the diagonal channel before correcting again.

This time (and as per May - November 2016), trading is trending below a diagonal I've drawn in purple, which suggests an imminent minor correction. Support is on a dark red horizontal, which would similar to the inverted V of November - December 2016, but needs confirmation.

Very Short Term Trend

The following chart is by 'forexandforex.com', and suggests a potential bearish butterfly pattern, with a D wave high, correcting to A T2 low:

The USD Long Term Trend

The USD long term chart is also due for a fractal based trend reversal, but still needs confirmation of a low.

Short Term Technical Support and Resistance

Short term support and resistance levels offered by dailyfx.com may alter on a daily basis, these are current as of 30th May:

S1 1.3456 W R3 1.3838 S S2 1.3441 M R2 1.3800 M S3 1.3411 S R1 1.3509 W

Investing In Currency Fluctuations

There are ETF which traders can invest in to avoid the costs and complications of investing in forex accounts, service fees have to be deducted from regular trading activity which can mount up.

FXC Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF offers a 0.40% expense ratio. Here's a free expense ratio calculator

Short term the loonie seems to be rising into a 'bearish butterfly' chart pattern, which is likely to find selling resistance on the falling diagonal 'purple' trend line I've introduced into the short term daily chart. In the following small correction (and based on the previous 2016 fractal), it's likely to find a low on a par with early May, before trending out towards the outside of the 'blue dotted' larger channel once again.

