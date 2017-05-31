Coca-Cola: Blame The Accounting

It's hard to say when the market will abandon the narrative, but there is no need to worry as I'm not seeing concerns materialize.

Despite secular headwinds, the company has managed to achieve positive growth over the past three years.

The average Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shareholder must be pretty nervous right now. There is no shortage of doom and gloom in the media about the company's inevitable fall into mediocrity as the world increasingly shuns sugary drinks. However, I believe that this narrative unfairly dismisses the fact that Coca-Cola has actually been growing despite this major headwind.

The Dollar Is Too High

The most obvious "symptom" would be the declining top line. It's easy to be bearish if we look at how much sales have fallen over the past three years.

While the war on sugar has no doubt contributed to this shrinkage, the majority of the decline can be traced to the rising dollar. The dollar index has climbed by a whopping 21% over the same period of time:

Since Coca-Cola generates roughly 50% of revenue outside of the U.S., a stronger dollar will have a negative impact when translating foreign sales. I don't treat this as a real loss of sales because foreign exchanges rates fluctuate and it's merely a translation issue.

I've compiled the foreign exchange impact on revenue over the past three fiscal years in the table below.

2014 2015 2016 -2 -7% -3%

Source: data from earnings release

Evidently foreign exchange alone can already explain the bulk of the revenue decline.

Restructuring

But I didn't just say that Coca-Cola was just maintaining the status quo, I said that it was actually growing! The company has been restructuring its operation since 2014, after which deconsolidation or sale of parts of its distribution network became regular occurrences. When a division gets sold, the company would no longer be able to book the associated revenue, that much is obvious. However, if the company deconsolidates a division for accounting purposes, sales would still decrease even though the company is generating revenue from that division. For example, Coke deconsolidated its Germany bottling operation in exchange for a stake in Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE). Even though Coca-Cola owns 18% of the company, the proportional revenue is not consolidated. Because restructuring has been a common occurrence, reported sales are not exactly comparable between periods. Thankfully, the management breaks out the pro forma revenue growth after all the noise.

2014 2015 2016 3% 4% 3%

Source: data from earnings release

Quite impressive I would say.

The bottom line is that if we account for the impact of currency and restructuring, Coca-Cola's revenue actually increased year after year. So despite the fact that the company is facing secular headwinds, its inevitable doom is greatly exaggerated.

Takeaway

Coca-Cola isn't exactly at the forefront of the eating healthy trend, but despite this major headwind, the company is still growing. As the result of constant restructuring and bad luck with the dollar, reported results completely obscure the fact that the company has actually been growing.

Perhaps the market will continue to focus on the narrative rather than the underlying fundamentals, but I believe that it would be foolish for investors to believe in stories rather than the numbers themselves. Unfortunately, the stock may continue to lag the market should the narrative take hold; however, fundamentals will prevail in the end. It's hard to predict the market sentiment, but I will say that I am not seeing the concerns being reflected in the numbers, which are what really drives stock performance over the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.